CVLT Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Commvault Systems, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CVLT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/commvault-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=186881&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault's ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale. On January 27, 2026, Commvault published third quarter 2026 fiscal results, which included ARR growth below the guidance provided by the Company. In particular, ARR growth for the third quarter 2026 was $39 million, which fell short of the $45 million projection provided. Following this news, the price of Commvault's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $129.36 per share on January 26, 2026, Commvault's stock price fell to $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026, a decline of over 31% in a single day.

DEADLINE: July 17, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/commvault-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=186881&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CVLT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 17, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903





SOURCE The Gross Law Firm