CVMSDC ENCOURAGES CORPORATIONS & MINORITY BUSINESSES TO 'ELEVATE' AT THIS YEAR'S BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY CONFERENCE (BOC23), AUG. 1-2 IN RICHMOND, VA

Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council (CVMSDC)

18 Jul, 2023, 09:14 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host its 46th annual Business Opportunity Conference (BOC23) on Aug. 1-2 at the Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.  The two-day event is themed Elevate, a call to empower and uplift Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Corporate Partner supplier development initiatives. The BOC23 title sponsors are Altria and Ferguson.

In addition to a networking breakfast, panel discussions, and awards reception, a series of workshops will focus on elevating business-to-business pitches, corporate engagement, measuring impact, measuring influence, understanding the role of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), and utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for business development and growth. There is also a student pitch competition with cash prizes for winning entries to support young, aspiring future entrepreneurs.

Corporate representatives attending BOC23 are encouraged to engage with qualified and certified minority business suppliers; collaborate with other CVMSDC corporate partners; build relationships with Minority Business Enterprises; and diversify their supplier base to enhance innovation in supplier development. Minority business owners can maximize their sales and marketing opportunities; match with potential corporate clients; engage with industry thought leaders; and network with other diverse suppliers.

CVMSDC President & CEO Dominique Milton said: "BOC23 will be a transformative event. In the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling against Affirmative Action – a decision that seeks to undermine the work and efforts of so many to advance equity and opportunity – our work is more crucial than ever to elevate diversity and inclusion for Minority Business Enterprises."

The Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with Corporate Partners and promoting minority business development. For more information or to register for BOC23, visit: cvmsdc.org

Eds. Note: Representatives of the media who want to submit an interview request or attend BOC23 in person should send an email request to: [email protected]com

SOURCE Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council (CVMSDC)

