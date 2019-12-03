CVP Expands Senior Management Team as Part of Accelerated Growth; Keith Smith Named COO, Chris Schwalm Appointed Executive Director

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVP, a business and technology consulting company, has named veteran consulting and Federal business executive Keith Smith to the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chris Schwalm as Executive Director for the company's work at the Department of State (DOS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The announcement was made by Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP's CEO and Founder. "These appointments are the result of CVP's accelerated growth--over 34% in the last year, across the existing client base as well as in new business," said Kulkarni.

In his new role as COO, Keith Smith will oversee day-to-day delivery operations. As an Executive Director, Chris Schwalm will be responsible for managing the delivery and growth across a diverse set of projects and agencies.

Prior to joining CVP, Keith Smith was COO of a healthcare and science-focused small business in Atlanta, Georgia, with primary emphasis on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). His career encompasses positions of increasing responsibility and includes over 20 years with Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC). Keith joined SAIC via an acquisition of a small business where he was an early employee and management leader throughout its growth. Keith's most recent role with SAIC was as Senior Vice President for the Digital Infrastructure Service Line, an organization with over 4,200 IT professionals. Keith also has experience with merger integration and was the lead SAIC executive involved in integrating a large intelligence community acquisition. Keith is a graduate of Auburn University with a BS in Industrial Engineering.

Chris Schwalm was formerly Senior Vice President for the Health and Civilian Agencies business at SalientCRGT--a private, equity-backed, mid-tier systems and consulting firm. In this capacity, he was responsible for Profit and Loss (P&L), growth, and customer delivery across a $100M, 400+ FTE business which spanned Veteran's Affairs (VA), Defense Health, Health and Human Services (HHS), and DOS. Prior to SalientCRGT, Chris was responsible for building and running a business portfolio comprising 300 resources across DOS, DHS, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and related national security clients. Earlier in his career, he had technical and management roles at Blackstone, Pragmatics, and Cigital. Chris has a BS in Computer Science from William & Mary and an MBA from The George Washington School of Business.

