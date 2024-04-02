CVP Launches Franklin: A GenAI Technology Accelerator Built to Meet the Needs of the Federal Government

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Value Partners (CVP) today announced the launch of Franklin™, a customizable, innovative solution designed to help agencies achieve their critical missions using trustworthy AI. Mainstream generative AI (GenAI) tools like ChatGPT aren't viable for government, but Franklin remedies the problems associated with these tools by ensuring data privacy and security, hallucination mitigation, and seamless integration with existing technologies and systems.

"Artificial intelligence in general, and generative AI and large language models in particular, will have a transformational impact on the business of government," said Anirudh Kulkarni , CVP's CEO. "However, the challenges of leveraging commercially available GenAI technologies—specifically those involving hallucinations, security, and cost—are inhibiting adoption on the part of our federal government partners. We've built Franklin to leverage the best of GenAI's capabilities, but in a package that our federal customers can leverage immediately with minimal risk."

ATO-capable, designed to meet the tough standards of NIST 800-53, and powered by patent-pending algorithms built to mitigate hallucinations and improve quality, Franklin promises to change the way government does business by enabling federal adoption of cutting-edge technology to enhance operations and improve service delivery. It can be hosted within a client's on-premises data center, their existing cloud enclave, or in CVP's secure cloud infrastructure.

Franklin is already demonstrating value and impact across the federal landscape in areas including healthcare, customer service, research, and software development. With this launch, CVP introduces three specialized Franklin products—each designed to meet a specific need with demonstrable ROI:

FranklinQ&A

A chatbot that reviews and synthesizes your unique data, FranklinQ&A provides around-the-clock, accurate answers to complex queries, reducing average wait and handling times by 98% and 75%, respectively, and cutting agent-related operational costs by 93% in customer support applications. FranklinQ&A delivers clear, conversational answers with impressive speed.

FranklinANALYST

Your strongest, fastest, and most accurate research assistant, FranklinANALYST quickly reviews large volumes of non-standardized, complex documents to answer questions and find elusive data 99.8% faster than human reviewers. FranklinANALYST significantly enhances efficiency and accuracy of compliance-related tasks, saving substantial time and agency resources.

FranklinDEV

The most in-demand developer on your team, FranklinDEV creates, tests, and deploys code to maximize productivity, reducing the time required to write and deploy code from several weeks to mere minutes and saving 99.75% in developer-related costs. FranklinDEV streamlines the software development lifecycle without compromising accuracy, security, or data privacy.

The latest in CVP's line of technology accelerators, Franklin is the brainchild of CVP's award-winning NextLabs team—an internal innovation practice focused on building secure, impactful technologies designed to solve federal government's unique challenges.

"Our NextLabs team knew that if we could make GenAI work for the federal government, it would be a game-changer—and it is," said Cal Zemelman , CVP's Vice President of Data Science and Engineering." We're committed to expanding Franklin's product line and already have several other solutions in testing, all focused on making sure federal agencies can realize the benefits of today's fast-emerging technologies."

With the White House announcing a new policy establishing safety and security requirements for the use of AI in federal government, Franklin arrives right on time. Amidst all the AI hype, Franklin provides security, transparency, and reliability—shifting the paradigm to help federal agencies safely leverage trustworthy AI to protect and better serve the American public.

Customer Value Partners (CVP) is an award-winning healthcare and next-gen technology consulting firm that helps organizations build a healthy, safe, and equitable world. We solve critical problems for healthcare, national security, and public sector clients through innovative strategies and solutions that leverage technology and industry expertise.

