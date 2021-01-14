CVP welcomes three new partner practices, extending its growing national ophthalmology network

"The collaboration with Columbus Ophthalmology Associates is an opportunity for CVP to extend its services to a new market in central Ohio," said Clyde Bell, CEO of CVP. "COA and its doctors have a great reputation in Columbus and the practice will anchor CVP's future growth in that market and allow our patients even greater access to quality eye care."

COA started more than 30 years ago as a single physician practice and has grown to include two state-of-the-art offices in Columbus and Dublin, Ohio, and was the first practice in the region to develop an eye-specific ambulatory surgery center.

"COA is thrilled to partner with one of the premier ophthalmology groups in the country," said Robert Derick, M.D. "From the start of our discussions it was apparent that we share similar core values, placing excellence in patient care and the importance of a great staff at the top of the list. We look forward to being a strong partner and growing CVP's presence in central Ohio."

"Our team is excited to join with other top-notch practices nationwide as a CVP partner," said James McHale, M.D. "The CVP model, with its focus on investment in the highest quality physicians as well as industry-leading administrative resources, will enhance our ability to deliver state-of-the-art patient care in Columbus."

Another Ohio-based ophthalmology practice, Valley Eye Institute near Dayton, Ohio, joined the CVP family earlier in 2020. With clinics in Piqua, Troy, and Bellefontaine, Ohio, as well as an ambulatory surgery center in Sidney, Ohio, Valley Eye Institute helps CVP bring world-class eye care to even more patients in the Midwest.

Additionally, CVP grew in the Mid-Atlantic region with the addition of Virginia Beach Eye Center. Virginia Beach Eye Center (VBEC) joined with Virginia Eye Consultants to serve CVP's patients in the Mid-Atlantic. VBEC has two ophthalmologists and one optometrist serving patients in the subspecialties of cataract, cornea, and comprehensive ophthalmology.

CVP is building one of the country's leading ophthalmology management services organizations by bringing best-in-class operations, marketing, and patient experience expertise to partner practices working at the forefront of life-changing advances in eye care. CVP's network aligns the efforts of many physicians operating in all ophthalmic subspecialties around a singular vision: transformative eye care. The expanding CVP network leverages the professional resources of Cincinnati Eye Institute in the Midwest, Virginia Eye Consultants in the Mid-Atlantic, and the capital resources and expertise of Revelstoke Capital Partners, to identify and fund growth initiatives that would not be available to a single practice working on its own. The CVP leadership team looks forward to robust opportunities for partnership with best-in-class providers in pursuit of life-changing advances in eye care.

CVP is a premier ophthalmology management services organization formed in 2018 through a partnership with Cincinnati Eye Institute, one of the nation's largest ophthalmology practices, and Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm. Virginia Eye Consultants joined the company in 2019, expanding the network to the Mid-Atlantic. CVP partner practices feature more than 150 industry-leading providers across all major subspecialties in ophthalmology and optometry. Partner practices and their affiliated providers are currently based in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Virginia, with other regional and national partnerships now in discussion which are expected to add significantly to the growing network of more than 144 providers, 40 clinical centers, and eight ambulatory surgical centers. CVP strives to attract best-in-class physicians and staff and deliver the highest quality eye care in the industry. www.cvphealth.com

