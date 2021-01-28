CVP welcomes Tidewater Eye Centers to its growing national ophthalmology platform

"We are thrilled to start the year by announcing our new partnership with Tidewater Eye Centers," said Clyde Bell, CEO of CVP. "With the combined presence and experience of Tidewater Eye Centers and Virginia Eye Consultants now under the CVP banner, this represents a significant eye care consolidation in the Coastal Virginia region."

Tidewater Eye Centers, with its roots in Virginia for 50 years, is a large ophthalmology practice, serving patients at three clinic locations in Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. Tidewater Eye Centers provides care in the specialties of cornea, glaucoma, retina, as well as offering cataract and refractive surgeries.

"Our team is excited to join many other leading, patient-focused practices nationwide as a CVP partner," said Roger Newsom, M.D. "The CVP model, with a focus on eye care innovation as well as industry-leading administrative resources, enhances our ability to serve our community in and around the Hampton Roads and beyond."

"Tidewater is excited to join the ranks of one of the premier ophthalmology groups in the country," said Tom Edmonds, M.D. "We look forward to solidifying our partnership and growing CVP's presence in Virginia."

"We are committed to providing the highest quality eye care solutions to our valued patients in Virginia," said John Sheppard, M.D., M.M.Sc., President of Virginia Eye Consultants. "Tidewater Eye Centers, with the reputation they've built over fifty years, and their history of firsts for the region helps us deliver on our mission."

This news marks one of the largest eye care consolidations in the Mid-Atlantic region. Together, Tidewater Eye Centers, Virginia Eye Consultants and Virginia Beach Eye Center represent eight clinic locations and 32 providers.

CVP is building one of the country's leading ophthalmology management services organizations by bringing best-in-class operations, marketing, and patient experience expertise to partner practices working at the forefront of life-changing advances in eye care. CVP's network aligns the efforts of many physicians operating in all ophthalmic subspecialties around a singular vision: transformative eye care. The expanding CVP network leverages the professional resources of Cincinnati Eye Institute in the Midwest, Virginia Eye Consultants in the Mid-Atlantic, and the capital resources and expertise of Revelstoke Capital Partners, to identify and fund growth initiatives that would not be available to a single practice working on its own. The CVP leadership team looks forward to robust opportunities for partnership with best-in-class providers in pursuit of life-changing advances in eye care.

About CVP

CVP is a premier ophthalmology management services organization formed in 2018 through a partnership with Cincinnati Eye Institute, one of the nation's largest ophthalmology practices, and Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm. Virginia Eye Consultants joined the company in 2019, expanding the network to the Mid-Atlantic. CVP partner practices feature more than 150 industry-leading providers across all major subspecialties in ophthalmology and optometry. Partner practices and their affiliated providers are currently based in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Virginia, with other regional and national partnerships now in discussion which are expected to add significantly to the growing network of 47 clinical centers, and eight ambulatory surgical centers. CVP strives to attract best-in-class physicians and staff and deliver the highest quality eye care in the industry. www.cvphealth.com

