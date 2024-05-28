CVPR 2024 Demonstrations Reveal Developing Products and Concepts for AI and Computer Vision

Demos to showcase the latest advancements for healthcare, robotics, virtual reality, and more

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) Conference is the preeminent event for research and development (R&D) in the hot topic areas of computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented, virtual and mixed reality (AR/VR/MR), deep learning, and related fields. Co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (CS) and the Computer Vision Foundation (CVF), this year, CVPR also features more than 50 demonstrations, which showcase developing products and early concepts leveraging the latest AI and computer vision advancements.

CVPR delivers a first look at products that advance the industry. -Sathyanarayanan Aakur, Demo Chair

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver some of the first looks at the products and solutions that will advance the industry," said Sathyanarayanan Aakur, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Auburn University, Auburn, Ala., U.S.A. and CVPR 2024 Demonstration Co-Chair. "Each year, we draw the most innovative emerging technologies to showcase at CVPR, and the slate of demos for CVPR 2024 will not disappoint."

CVPR 2024 takes place 17-21 June at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle, Wash., U.S.A. This year, highly visual demos will highlight products and solutions spanning various fields including healthcare, robotics, virtual reality, and more, such as:

Healthcare: Contactless Optical Vital Sign Monitoring for Elderly Care, which will feature a camera-based measurement system for care robots to enable automated and non-contact measurements of vital signs, including heart rate and respiratory rate (19 June)

which will feature a camera-based measurement system for care robots to enable automated and non-contact measurements of vital signs, including heart rate and respiratory rate (19 June) Robotics: Aigen-AI Robotic Solution to Weed Control, which will feature autonomous robots that navigate, weed, and analyze row crops, offering farmers a scalable, chemical-free way to grow healthier crops (19 June)

which will feature autonomous robots that navigate, weed, and analyze row crops, offering farmers a scalable, chemical-free way to grow healthier crops (19 June) Virtual Reality: RITA: A Real-Time Interactive Talking Avatars Framework, which will feature a framework that enables the transformation of user-uploaded photos into digital avatars that can engage in real-time dialogue interactions (19 June)

which will feature a framework that enables the transformation of user-uploaded photos into digital avatars that can engage in real-time dialogue interactions (19 June) Entertainment: Anyone Can Direct: 3D Film Creation from Text, which will feature a platform designed to empower users to input a brief script or even a single sentence that outlines the storyline and craft films complete with 3D scenes, characters, and interactions (19 June)

which will feature a platform designed to empower users to input a brief script or even a single sentence that outlines the storyline and craft films complete with 3D scenes, characters, and interactions (19 June) Beauty: Computer Vision Algorithms for 100 Skin Shades in the Beauty Industry, will showcase a mobile app and web app for virtual try-ons of lip products and hair color changes (19 June)

For a listing of all CVPR 2024 Demonstrations, please see the full conference program . Top demonstrations will be presented with Best Demo Awards. Awardees will be announced during the welcome and awards session on the morning of Wednesday, 19 June.

To register for CVPR 2024 as a member of the press and/or request more on a specific demo, visit https://cvpr.thecvf.com/Conferences/2024/MediaPass or email [email protected] . For more information on the conference, visit https://cvpr.thecvf.com/ .

About CVPR 2024

The Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR) is the preeminent computer vision event for new research in support of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented, virtual and mixed reality (AR/VR/MR), deep learning, and much more. Sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (CS) and the Computer Vision Foundation (CVF), CVPR delivers the important advances in all areas of computer vision and pattern recognition and the various fields and industries they impact. With a first-in-class technical program, including tutorials and workshops, a leading-edge expo, and robust networking opportunities, CVPR, which is annually attended by more than 10,000 scientists and engineers, creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for networking, recruiting, inspiration, and motivation.

CVPR 2024 takes place 17-21 June at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle, Wash., U.S.A., and participants may also access sessions virtually. For more information about CVPR 2024, visit cvpr.thecvf.com .

About the Computer Vision Foundation

The Computer Vision Foundation (CVF) is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster and support research on all aspects of computer vision. Together with the IEEE Computer Society, it co-sponsors the two largest computer vision conferences, CVPR and the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV). Visit thecvf.com for more information.

About the IEEE Computer Society

Engaging computer engineers, scientists, academia, and industry professionals from all areas and levels of computing, the IEEE Computer Society (CS) serves as the world's largest and most established professional organization of its type. IEEE CS sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels continued global technological advancement. Through conferences, publications, and programs that inspire dialogue, debate, and collaboration, IEEE CS empowers, shapes, and guides the future of not only its 375,000+ community members, but the greater industry, enabling new opportunities to better serve our world. Visit computer.org for more information.

