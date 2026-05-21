CVRD Health Announces $5M Seed Round Led by Upfront Ventures to Modernize Benefits Compliance for Federal Government Contractors

Tackling a $773B problem, CVRD is fixing the broken government contracting benefits system that has shortchanged workers, penalized contractors, and cost taxpayers more than it should for decades

MIAMI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVRD Health, the technology platform modernizing how federal contractors manage health and welfare benefits, today announced $5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures, and joined by Waterline Ventures and Distributed Ventures. The investment will accelerate platform development, expand CVRD's compliance and member advocacy teams, and bring its solution to federal contractors of all sizes nationwide.

The federal government spends over $773 billion on contracts annually with private companies, employing the millions of workers who staff federal buildings, military bases, courthouses, veterans' hospitals, and government agencies. Under the Service Contract Act (SCA), Davis-Bacon Related Acts (DBRA), and prevailing wage laws, every contractor is legally required to provide employees both base wages and a fringe benefit allowance, which must be applied toward qualifying benefits such as health insurance, retirement, paid leave, life insurance, and disability.

However, traditional health plans frequently exceed the fringe allowance, forcing contractors to absorb the difference out of their own margins. Meanwhile, their employees are limited to rigid, one-size-fits-all coverage. The administrative burden of compliance also falls disproportionately on smaller contractors, shrinking the competitive bidding pool and ultimately driving up costs for the federal government.

The tools contractors rely on today were designed for commercial employers and retrofitted for government contracting as an afterthought. While significant infrastructure exists to help contractors win work, almost nothing exists to help them manage profitability once the contract is awarded.

CVRD's platform provides contractors real-time visibility into their benefit obligations, spend, and reimbursement status, ensuring no fringe dollars go unrecovered. The platform pairs this financial transparency with full benefits administration through an Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA), which provides each employee tax-free funds to choose coverage that fits each individual's needs. Every employee is also assigned a dedicated member advocate, who can help select a plan, answer coverage questions, and offer on-going support.

"Winning a government contract is only half the battle," said Alexa Baggio, Co-Founder and CEO of CVRD Health. "The industry has almost no infrastructure dedicated to helping contractors actually execute that work profitably. Meanwhile, the workers doing that work have fringe dollars that are legally theirs — and right now, too much of that money gets eaten up by an inefficient system instead of going to the people who earned it."

Contractors using CVRD recover 100% of their benefits spend, stay compliant with federal laws and prevailing wage requirements, while offering employees real choices in healthcare. CVRD works with federal contractors nationwide, including Aptive Resources, which saved over half a million dollars in its first year after switching, representing a 52% reduction in average premiums and a 30% drop in monthly employer contributions, while employees gained access to plans optimized for their location and family situation.

"The government contracting market is one of the largest and most underserved sectors in the U.S. economy when it comes to purpose-built technology," said Kevin Zhang, General Partner at Upfront Ventures. "CVRD has identified a structural problem affecting millions of workers and thousands of businesses — and built the only solution designed specifically to solve it."

CVRD is available now to federal government contractors at becvrd.com.

ABOUT CVRD HEALTH

CVRD Health (pronounced "covered") is the only fringe benefit optimization and compliance platform built exclusively for government contractors, by government contractors. Headquartered in Miami, FL, CVRD's platform gives contractors real-time visibility into what they owe, what they've spent, and what they're owed back — so no benefit dollar goes unrecovered or out of compliance. Paired with full benefits administration and dedicated member support, CVRD helps contractors stay compliant, protect their margins, and offer employees real choices in healthcare coverage. For more information, visit becvrd.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE CVRD Health