CVS Health Adds WW (formerly Weight Watchers) Digital Weight Management and Wellness Offerings to their Health Point Solutions Management Platform

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, announced today that WW Health Solutions has been added as a new wellness and weight management solution to CVS Health's Point Solutions Management offering. WW Health Solutions aims to propel happier, healthier, more productive workplaces and make wellness more accessible. Joining the Point Solutions Management platform will enable employers and plan sponsors that use CVS Caremark for pharmacy benefits management to access WW Health Solutions with simplified contracting, preferred pricing, and streamlined eligibility and billing processes.

The new offering makes it easier for plan sponsors to add WW Health Solutions to their benefit packages – providing their members and families with tools that will positively impact health and culture, and promote sustainable behavior change. Through the collaboration, plan sponsors can offer their members WW digital offerings, which are accessible virtually anywhere, to meet members where they are, helping them along their weight loss and wellness journeys.

"We are thrilled to join an already impressive portfolio of brands through CVS Health Point Solutions Management offering," said Chere Parton Scythes, General Manager WW Health Solutions. "It is our mission to be the world's partner in health, providing the resources to empower members and workforces and their families to adopt healthier habits for real life. We are confident we can be that partner for CVS as well as their clients and members."

WW's science-backed recommendations span nutrition, hydration, sleep, activity and mindset. Since it is crucial for WW members to be able to connect with their community, members have access to 24/7 WW expert Coaches and an engaged community through Connect, and Virtual Workshops. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) members will also have access to myWW, WW's most customizable weight-loss plan ever. In addition to a database of more than 8,000 recipes that are delicious and help people make healthier food choices, with myWW, members take an evidence-based personal assessment that leverages details about food preferences and lifestyle and matches them to one of three comprehensive ways to follow the program.

The award winning WW app also provides curated mindfulness and meditation content through the WW partnership with Headspace®, on-demand guided audio fitness instruction through integration with Aaptiv, trainer-lead video workouts through integration with FitOn and live-streamed and on-demand content from WW Now, which includes videos that align with each of the program's science-backed pillars. Kurbo by WW offers an easy-to-use app and 1:1 video coaching for kids and teens to learn how to make healthier choices, achieve a healthier weight, and create lasting lifestyle changes.

"Now more than ever, health and wellness is of critical importance and we believe that increased access to our tools and resources brings us one step closer to changing the health trajectory of the world," said Mindy Grossman, WW Chief Executive Officer. "Our global promise is to further our commitment to healthy living as a human right and we are so happy to join forces with CVS Health to help make good on our promise to inspire healthy habits for real life - for everyone."

"Employers and other plan sponsors are increasingly looking for innovative tools to help people manage their weight, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sree Chaguturu, MD, Chief Medical Officer at CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) business of CVS Health. "WW's commitment to clinical evaluation and research aligns with our focus on helping our clients include clinically effective digital point solutions as part of their benefits packages."

About WW International, Inc.

WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

About WW Health Solutions

WW Health Solutions partners with employers, payors and health providers to implement wellness and weight management tools. WW Health Solutions aims to propel happier, healthier, more productive workplaces and make wellness more accessible. WW Health Solutions supports partners, including Fortune 500 companies, that span industries such as healthcare, government, education and manufacturing.

About CVS Health, Inc.

CVS Health is united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings — from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions — are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com .

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE WW International, Inc.