CVS Health and Smile Direct Club Team Up to Expand Access and Affordability to Innovative Solution for Achieving a Straighter Smile

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and SmileDirectClub today announced plans to expand access to affordable, convenient orthodontic clear aligner therapy through SmileShops in hundreds of CVS Pharmacy locations.

After a successful pilot, SmileDirectClub SmileShops will launch in hundreds of CVS Pharmacy locations in 2019, more than doubling SmileDirectClub's current physical footprint and consumer access to revolutionary teledentistry innovation. Additionally, by early summer 2019, SmileDirectClub will be added as an in-network health care option for Aetna Dental members, providing greater benefits and an enhanced coverage experience for patients.

The collaboration is a leading example of CVS Health's progress in making innovative health solutions easier, more accessible and more affordable for consumers. By increasing the footprint of SmileDirectClub SmileShops in the U.S., the collaboration reinforces SmileDirectClub's mission to democratize access to a straighter smile through an affordable and convenient direct-to-consumer platform.

"CVS Health and SmileDirectClub are aligned in the mission to put the customer at the center of their care by providing easier access to more affordable, more convenient health solutions with proven outcomes," said Kevin Hourican, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health. "SmileShops at CVS Pharmacy support our dedication to enhancing the customer experience with innovative and convenient health and beauty solutions."

"Our collaboration opens the door for millions of CVS Pharmacy customers to be one step closer to getting a smile that they love, and can afford," said Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. "CVS Pharmacy understands that quality and convenience are what customers crave when it comes to their health, wellness, and beauty needs. We are excited to extend our footprint and access to straighter smiles with a customer-first organization."

"Aetna is committed to making dental care easy and affordable, which is why we offer coverage for a wide range of Orthodontic solutions, in order to ensure that we're meeting the needs of each patient," said Karen Lynch, president of Aetna and executive vice president of CVS Health. "Our collaboration with SmileDirectClub is exciting because it will enhance and simplify the coverage experience for Aetna members that are candidates for their innovative, low-cost solution."

Today SmileDirectClub SmileShops are open in 13 CVS Pharmacy locations in eight states, with planned expansion of hundreds more in 2019 and potential to expand to over a thousand locations over the next several years. SmileDirectClub SmileShops at CVS Pharmacy feature SmileGuides to assist with getting customers started on their new smile journey, including a free 3D digital image of their teeth, teeth whitening kits, and information on the convenience and affordability of clear aligner therapy. A member of SmileDirectClub's digital network of 240+ state licensed dentists and orthodontists will approve and manage a custom clear aligner treatment plan. Upon the treating doctor's and the customer's approval of the treatment plan, aligners are sent directly to the customer's door. Through SmileDirectClub's proprietary teledentistry platform, customers are able to check in with their doctor every 90 days and more frequently if necessary.

SmileDirectClub's clear aligner therapy works best for people 12 or older with all adult teeth and mild to moderate crowding or spacing issues. Customers can simply walk-in to a SmileDirectClub SmileShop at CVS Pharmacy or they can schedule a visit at https://retail.smiledirectclub.com/cvs. Additional information and a current list of SmileShop at CVS Pharmacy locations can be found at www.cvs.com/smiledirectclub.

Many people in the United States are unable to seek orthodontic care because of prohibitive cost and limited access to care, with 60% of U.S. counties having limited access to orthodontist offices. Traditional teeth straightening solutions typically cost $5,000 to $9,000 and require scheduling multiple appointments during work or school. SmileDirectClub's clear aligner therapy costs, on average, 60% less than traditional orthodontic treatment and straightens teeth, on average, three times faster than traditional solutions. The digital network of state licensed orthodontists and dentists provide remote treatment management, alleviating the requirement of scheduling multiple in person appointments. SmileDirectClub has helped more than 560,000 people in North America achieve a straighter smile, and will launch in Australia in May.

Coming this summer, Aetna Dental will offer in-network coverage of SmileDirectClub clear aligner therapy. Aetna Dental members can visit SmileDirectClub.com to provide insurance information and gain access to real-time savings prior to payment.

The collaboration with SmileDirectClub is another example of CVS Health's commitment to bringing innovative health solutions to customers at their local CVS Pharmacy locations.

CVS Health recently unveiled its HealthHUBs – a new health-focused concept store designed to transform the consumer health care experience by providing access to new and expanded health care services and services at local CVS Pharmacy locations. SmileDirectClub SmileShops will be included in select CVS HealthHUBs by end of 2019.

To learn more about the CVS Health and SmileDirectClub partnership, please visit www.cvshealth.com/smiledirectclub.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub was founded on a simple belief: Everyone deserves a smile they love. Recognizing an opportunity to increase access to affordable dental care, the company pioneered remote teledentistry and became the market leader of doctor-directed, remote clear aligner therapy. A digital network of 240+ state licensed dentists and orthodontists approves and oversees customer smile plans from start to finish. Customers enter the SmileDirectClub journey in one of two ways: by completing an impression kit sent by mail or by visiting one of 225+ SmileShops for a 3D digital image. SmileDirectClub was founded in 2014 by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS and Quicken Loans. Available in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, SmileDirectClub is based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has more than 9,800 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 93 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. CVS Health also serves an estimated 39 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including a rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offering. This innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

