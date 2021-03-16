CVS Health Announces Availability of COVID-19 Antibody Testing in all MinuteClinic Locations in Texas

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced the availability of COVID-19 antibody testing in all MinuteClinic locations in Texas. There are more than 100 MinuteClinic locations in the state. The point-of-care test assesses for previous exposure to COVID-19 and results are available within 15 minutes. MinuteClinic is the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, with approximately 1,100 locations inside select CVS Pharmacy stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C.

"CVS Health and MinuteClinic have played an important role in providing Americans with access to COVID-19 testing since the start of the pandemic," said Sharon Vitti, president of MinuteClinic. "We know there is growing interest in affordable COVID-19 antibody testing and believe that MinuteClinic can help patients access this service given our convenient locations, extended evening and weekend hours and our commitment to high quality, evidence-based clinical care."

COVID-19 antibody test results are available within 15 minutes. During the visit, the MinuteClinic provider will perform the antibody test, which includes the collection of a finger stick blood sample, and will review the results with the patient. The COVID-19 antibody test is intended to assess for prior exposure to the virus and antibodies can develop in as few as 14 days after infection. This test is not intended to diagnose a current infection.

COVID-19 antibody testing costs $38 and payment is due at the time of service. Payment can be made using cash or credit, debit, HSA or FSA cards. If a patient has Medicaid, MinuteClinic may bill this insurance based on Medicaid requirements.

COVID-19 antibody testing at MinuteClinic is an extension of CVS Health's overall commitment to providing access to COVID-19 testing and the company is evaluating further expansion of this service in the coming weeks. CVS Health currently offers COVID-19 testing at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations, nearly 1,000 of which provide rapid-result testing. To date, the company has administered more than 15 million COVID-19 tests.

