CVS Health announces quarterly dividend

News provided by

CVS Health Corporation

21 Mar, 2024, 10:55 ET

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents ($0.665 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2024, to holders of record on April 22, 2024.

Continue Reading
CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)
CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

About CVS Health
CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, broadening access to care for millions of people nationwide. We improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and with over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. We support individuals with their health – whether that's managing health conditions, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health services in the most convenient ways. Our goal is to create seamless connections across the health care system, simplifying the experience and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation

Also from this source

CVS Health to participate at the 45nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

CVS Health to participate at the 45nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Cowhey will participate in a fireside chat with...
CVS HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

CVS HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics