CVS Health announces quarterly dividend

News provided by

CVS Health Corporation

Sep 19, 2024, 11:02 ET

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents ($0.665 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to holders of record on October 21, 2024.

CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)
About CVS Health
CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, broadening access to care for millions of people nationwide. We improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and with over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. We support individuals with their health – whether that's managing health conditions, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health services in the most convenient ways. Our goal is to create seamless connections across the health care system, simplifying the experience and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation

