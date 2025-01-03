CVS Health announces quarterly dividend

News provided by

CVS Health Corporation

Jan 03, 2025, 09:15 ET

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents ($0.665 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on February 3, 2025, to holders of record on January 23, 2025.

About CVS Health
CVS Health® is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer it serves and connecting care so that it works for people wherever they are. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had more than 9,000 retail locations, more than 900 walk-in medical clinics, more than 225 primary care medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 90 million plan members and expanding specialty pharmacy solutions, and a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than 800,000 patients per year. The Company also serves an estimated more than 36 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company is creating new sources of value through its integrated model allowing it to expand into personalized, technology driven care delivery and health services, increasing access to quality care, delivering better health outcomes and lowering overall health care costs.

