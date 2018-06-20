CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo to Discuss Disruption and Transformation in Health Care During the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival

"Today's health care system has become increasingly fragmented and complex for consumers to navigate and afford. And without true innovation, more Americans will simply be without health care in the future," said Merlo. "I am looking forward to sharing the ways our company is transforming health care in America today, and the bold ways we will drive health care transformation in the future that will reshape how health care is accessed and delivered with the patient at the center of all that we do."

Merlo will join Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson for the opening session at Spotlight Health on June 21 (5:00 p.m. MT) at the Greenwald Pavilion, with CNBC health care reporter Bertha Coombs moderating the panel discussion.

During the panel discussion, Merlo will address ways to make real progress for the country's health care system and for the individual health care consumer. He will also discuss CVS Health's unique and growing position in the marketplace to create a new paradigm for health care engagement that combines data-driven insights with the convenience of community-based care to provide a highly personalized consumer health care experience that supports the primary care medical home and can increase access to care, improve patient outcomes and lower costs.

To watch live streaming video of the event, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QM6hYZlicsE.

The annual Aspen Ideas Festival will run from June 24-30, 2018 in Aspen, CO, preceded by Spotlight Health from June 21-24, 2018. The Festival is presented by the Aspen Institute and co-hosted by The Atlantic. More about this year's program can be found at http://www.aspenideas.org.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

