CVS Health Charity Classic Unveils $1 Million Donation to Local Non-Profits

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CVS Health President and CEO, Larry Merlo and PGA TOUR Champions and CVS Health Charity Classic Co-hosts Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade came together to announce that the 2019 CVS Health Charity Classic generated $1 million for Southern New England charities. This brings the total amount donated over the last 21 years to more than $23 million.

"Over the past 21 years, the Charity Classic has had the pleasure of connecting with organizations that are making a significant impact in the communities that we live and work in," said Eileen Howard Boone, Tournament Chairperson of the CVS Health Charity Classic. "We are so honored to celebrate another charitable milestone with CVS Health colleagues, charity partners, Charity Classic sponsors and event volunteers."

The 2019 CVS Health Charity Classic featured some of the world's top professional golfers including Brooke Henderson, Colin Montgomerie and Keegan Bradley. The Event Series also attracted sold out crowds to Dunkin' Donuts Center for Crave RI. The two-day food festival displayed Rhode Island's diverse culinary scene with more than 250 local restaurants & beverage profiles in downtown Providence.

Looking ahead, CVS Health announced the date for the 2020 CVS Health Charity Classic. The Event Series will take place Thursday, June 18 through Monday, June 22.

The mission of the CVS Health Charity Classic is to give back to the community and provide assistance to charitable organizations that focus on helping the community year-round. Donations provided by the 2019 CVS Health Charity Classic provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families. In all, 86 non-profit organizations across Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts will benefit this year from the CVS Health Charity Classic, including:

Sojourner House whose mission is to promote healthy relationships by providing culturally sensitive support, advocacy, and education for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence; and to effect systems change.

Tides Family Services that addresses the needs of at-risk children through services such as counseling and educational and court advocacy.

The Joe Andruzzi Foundation that is committed to providing help, hope, and a reason to smile, for New England cancer patients and their families by contributing financial support when it is needed most.

"The Joe Andruzzi Foundation is honored to be one of the longtime chosen charities of the CVS Health Charity Classic," said Joe Andruzzi, three-time New England Patriots Super Bowl Champion and Joe Andruzzi Foundation Co-Founder & Board Chair. "The generosity of CVS Health and the Charity Classic will help the Foundation to provide New England cancer patients and their families a chance to focus on recovery – not bills."

