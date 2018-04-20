CVS Health Corporation To Hold First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) will be holding a conference call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) with analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter financial results.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website for all interested parties. To access the webcast, visit http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.