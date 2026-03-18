CVS Health Foundation Invests $2.24 Million to Strengthen Community Health in Charlotte's Historic West End

Health Zones effort aims to improve health care access, healthy food and chronic condition support in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CVS Health Foundation today announced the launch of its Health Zone in Charlotte with a $2.24 million investment in the Westside Wellness Collab, led by Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Charlotte to expand access to health care, healthy food and chronic condition support in Charlotte's Historic West End.

"Families deserve access to quality care, healthy food and the support networks that make long‑term wellness possible," said Jenny McColloch, President of the CVS Health Foundation. "Our support helps strengthen the Historic West End's existing network of trusted organizations and gives residents connected care that is accessible, community‑centered and designed around their day-to-day needs."

What is a Health Zone

By bringing together local health care providers and trusted community organizations, CVS Health Foundation's Health Zones make it easier for residents to get connected to primary care, nutritious food, chronic‑condition support and other essential services – all in one coordinated effort. The goal is to meet people where they are, address the real‑life challenges that affect their health and help individuals get the care, resources and stability they need to live healthier lives.

Why this support matters for the community

The Historic West End is a strong and vibrant community, but it continues to face some of the most significant health and social challenges in the region:

Chronic conditions remain widespread, with nearly half of U.S. adults living with high blood pressure, according to the CDC — a challenge reflected across North Carolina and Mecklenburg County

Several west‑side neighborhoods in Charlotte are designated by the USDA as low‑income, low‑access areas, meaning many residents live more than ½ mile from a full‑service grocery store – a key indicator of limited food access in urban communities.

Older adults are a fast‑growing population in the Charlotte region. According to the North Carolina Office of State Budget & Management, Mecklenburg County's 65+ population is projected to nearly double – from 138,129 in 2021 to 262,579 in 2041- reflecting a significant increase in aging residents across the area.

These realities make it harder for families to stay healthy and highlight the need for coordinated, community‑based support to improve access to health care, expand healthy‑food options and help residents manage chronic health conditions.

How the model works

The $2.24 million investment will help power the work of LISC Charlotte and provide program funding for Care Ring, Charlotte Community Services Association (CSA) and Deep Roots Community Planning Solutions (Deep Roots CPS Farm). It will also support food‑access efforts, mobile clinic operations and the day‑to‑day administrative needs that make the collaboration run smoothly.

Together, through the Westside Wellness Collab, families in the Historic West End will have easier access to mobile health screenings, healthy food, and chronic‑condition support – all in one coordinated place. LISC Charlotte, Care Ring, Charlotte Community Services Association (CSA) and Deep Roots Farm Foundation will work side by side to offer a connected set of health and social‑service programs, including:

A centralized hub model for co‑located community services located at Charlotte CSA, First Baptist Church West, 1801 Oaklawn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28216

Mobile health clinics offering screenings, preventive care and follow‑up support

Fresh food distribution and community‑based nutrition education

Workshops and trainings to build long‑term food‑access solutions

Care coordination to help residents navigate medical, behavioral and social needs

Support for partners to strengthen staffing, operations and long‑term program sustainability

Integrated service delivery designed to improve continuity of care across providers

"We're proud to have helped secure this transformative investment from the CVS Health Foundation and grateful for their partnership in advancing health and well-being in the Historic West End," said Ralphine Caldwell, Senior Executive Director of LISC Charlotte. "We also appreciate Care Ring, CSA and Deep Roots for their community leadership and collaboration to implement this work over the next three years, strengthening access to coordinated care, healthy food and essential services for individuals in our community."

Expected Impact

Together, this collaboration of organizations will provide comprehensive services to Historic West End residents who face challenges that may prohibit them from accessing services, such as transportation needs. The Westside Wellness Collab aims to:

Reduce preventable hospitalizations

Improve key health outcomes, including blood pressure, cholesterol and BMI

Connect residents to integrated medical, nutrition, and social services

Decrease food insecurity in the Historic West End (HWE)

Expand access to preventive care through mobile health clinics offering screenings and referrals

Increase community knowledge with on‑site health screenings and nutrition education

Strengthen the coordination and resilience of the regional food system

"Improving access to quality health care for our residents is one of Mecklenburg County's top priorities, and partnerships like this play a critical role in advancing that mission, because we cannot be successful without the contributions of our corporate and private sector partners," said Mecklenburg County Manager Mike Bryant. "When trusted organizations, like the CVS Health Foundation and LISC Charlotte come together with our local nonprofits, we're not just addressing challenges; we're opening doors to opportunity, stability and long-term wellness. This investment has the potential to yield significant dividends for our Historic West End community."

CVS Health's Commitment to North Carolina

The launch of the Charlotte Health Zone builds on CVS Health's long‑standing investment in communities across North Carolina. Today, CVS Health operates more than 360 locations statewide and employs more than 10,000 colleagues in North Carolina, serving communities across urban, suburban, and rural areas.

CVS Health's operations generated an estimated $4.9 billion in economic impact in North Carolina in fiscal year 2024, supporting more than 25,000 jobs statewide through direct employment, supply chain activity, and related economic activity. In addition, CVS Health supported $350 million in state and local taxes, helping fund essential public services across the state. Beyond economic impact, CVS Health contributed over $22 million to community initiatives in North Carolina and supported local causes through thousands of volunteer hours by colleagues, reinforcing the company's commitment to building healthier, more resilient communities.

Recognizing that stable housing is foundational to health, CVS Health also invests in solutions that strengthen community well-being. Recently, the company celebrated the grand opening of Trella Uptown, a mixed income community located in the center of Charlotte's business district. Through CVS Health's over $15 million investment in the property, Trella Uptown will enhance quality of life for essential workers and promote upward economic mobility by enabling residents to live near where they work. The investment in Trella Uptown builds on the company's long history of community support in North Carolina, with CVS Health having invested $56 million in affordable housing across the state, helping to create, preserve and renovate 2,505 housing units.

The company also offers free health screenings to individuals nationwide through its Project Health initiative. Last year, CVS Health hosted 42 Project Health events, which saw over 1,440 participants and provided 6,203 screenings in North Carolina.

Together, these investments reflect CVS Health's integrated approach to improving health outcomes, strengthening economic mobility and building healthier, more resilient communities across North Carolina.

About CVS Health Foundation

The CVS Health Foundation has a proud history of supporting local communities across various regions throughout the United States. The Foundation is dedicated to uniting communities to address health challenges in collaboration with a wide range of nonprofit grantees. The Foundation collaborates on programs that enhance health outcomes, with focus areas including mental well-being, healthy aging, maternal health, health impacts from extreme weather and chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. It also helps lay the groundwork for a healthier future by assisting organizations that address food security and promote educational opportunities. Additionally, the CVS Health Foundation supports CVS Health colleagues by backing the causes that are most meaningful to them through its Matching Gifts, Volunteer Challenge Grants and Children of Colleague Scholarship programs.

About LISC

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is a 40-year Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) committed to comprehensive community development, including investing capital and resources into small businesses, economic development, affordable housing, health & safety, sports & recreation, and education, as well as building the capacity of non-profit partners. LISC Charlotte brings together resources from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to strengthen Charlotte's economy and expand opportunities for all residents to thrive. We build partnerships and forge alliances that unite community efforts, drive change and promote lasting prosperity and well-being across the city. Since opening its office in March 2019, LISC Charlotte has invested over $106 million in Charlotte. For more, visit www.lisc.org/charlotte.

Media Contacts

Courtney Tavener

401-712-3698

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health