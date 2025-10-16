CVS Health Helps Improve Access to More Affordable Fertility Treatments

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced it will support simpler access to more affordable fertility treatments for all Americans through its CVS Specialty Pharmacy and make it easier to pick up fertility medication at its 9,000 community pharmacy locations.

CVS Specialty Pharmacy will be a core partner in the TrumpRx Fertility program. As the Trump Administration continues to establish more competitive prices for important medicines, the Administration has engaged with EMD Serono, manufacturer of Gonal-F an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) drug to bring the price of the medicine down by 84%.

CVS Specialty Pharmacy has a team of dedicated specialist pharmacists focused on fertility treatments, helping people use treatments safely and effectively. In addition, CVS Specialty Pharmacy will help people understand their fertility benefit and assess their financial options.

"Fertility medications often require special administration and high-touch expertise. We are proud to join the President to help make every step of the journey as simple as possible for families by providing nationwide access," said Lucille Accetta, RPh, Senior Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Health. "We are committed to being America's most trusted health care company as we strive to continually improve affordability and access to medicine for families everywhere.

"We are uniquely built to help deliver solutions like this with our clinical specialization, convenient locations, and ability to help people navigate to the lowest possible cost. As the Administration looks to provide more affordable fertility treatments to all Americans, CVS Specialty has the expertise in fertility and the industry relationships to deliver on the promise of the TrumpRx solution."

Today's announcement represents another example of how CVS Health is expanding affordability for customers by leveraging its strengths in pharmacy and improving access through multiple delivery channels in healthcare, as CVS Health also done with GLP-1 drugs.

When will the TrumpRx Fertility program be available?

We anticipate the program will be available in January 2026. As we near the launch date, we will provide additional information on how to use the platform to access fertility medicines.

What drugs are included in TrumpRx Fertility program?

Gonal-F will offer a more competitive price on the TrumpRx platform. Because the program will not launch until 2026, there may be changes to which drugs and which manufacturers will support competitive cash rates through this platform.

What are the benefits for patients?

Because there is often and urgency to fertility cycles, such as IVF, this program will expedite the pharmacy process for patients needing to access IVF medications. Rather than pharmacy shopping, the patient can access one set price for Gonal-F through the TrumpRx Fertility program.

How does CVS Specialty Pharmacy help families?

CVS Specialty Pharmacy works closely with families, doctors, and insurance plans from the start. You can count on us for:

Complimentary pre-verification: We'll review your medication plan to verify what's covered before you start, so you and your doctor can make the best financial choice.

We'll review your medication plan to verify what's covered before you start, so you and your doctor can make the best financial choice. Financial assistance: If you don't have fertility medication benefits, we'll help you find out if you're eligible for immediate savings.

If you don't have fertility medication benefits, we'll help you find out if you're eligible for immediate savings. Claims support: We'll file your insurance claims for you and help make sure you get the most from your fertility coverage while minimizing your costs.

Just like your doctor is a specialist in fertility treatment, we're specialists in fertility treatment medications and we offer more personalized support. We can:

Advise on correct therapy usage

Help manage side effects

Assist with injection-related issues

Coordinate care with your doctor

Answer your questions

Arrange egg donor therapy medications

Our pharmacists are dedicated to fertility treatment, so you'll have support and guidance from specialists who help people through it every day. Your pharmacist-led CareTeam takes an active role in your care to make sure you have the help you need day and night. You can depend on us to make it all simpler for you.

Most specialty pharmacies only deliver, but with CVS Specialty Pharmacy, we make it as convenient as possible to get the fertility medications and supplies you need when you need them. We can have your medications available for pickup at any CVS Pharmacy, or your medicine can be delivered to your door. Choose the convenience of having your medication delivered by mail to your home, office, doctor's office or even a temporary address if you're traveling.

We offer next-day service at no additional cost. It's one more way we help you stay on track with your treatment. Medication is delivered in discreet, temperature-controlled packaging.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics, and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

David Whitrap

Vice President, External Affairs

CVS Health

857-523-1219

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health