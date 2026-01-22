CVS Health® makes health insurance simpler and more affordable for Americans

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® today announced key milestones in its ongoing effort to make health care simpler and more affordable for American consumers.

"Our ambition is to be America's most trusted health care company," said David Joyner, President and CEO of CVS Health. "We are partnering with the Administration and Congress to deliver common-sense solutions that make health care more affordable and improve outcomes for the people we serve. We continue to decrease prior authorizations, reduce hospital readmissions and emergency room visits, and bring down the costs of prescription drugs. The underlying costs of health care — primarily hospitals and new pharmaceuticals — continue to push up insurance premiums in the United States. We welcome policymakers' assistance in driving out provider fraud and combatting drugmaker price gouging."

Simplification

Part of CVS Health, Aetna® continues to make good on significant commitments to remove friction in the health care system and improve the experience for health care professionals and their patients. The prior authorization process has been hindered by incomplete data provided by clinicians, as well as the lack of technology interoperability across the health care system, but we have made significant strides in making the process simpler.

Affordability

CVS Health works across our businesses to ensure each of the 185 million Americans we serve are receiving the right care at the right cost. We are expanding low-cost primary care, covering preventive care at no cost to patients, and offering free virtual care to eliminate barriers to access.

Community impact

In 2024, CVS Health delivered $474 billion in positive contributions to the United States economy. We employ more than 300,000 United States citizens, and indirectly create an additional one million jobs through the partners and vendors who work with us.

In an era when other major retail pharmacies have declared bankruptcy or turned to private equity, more than 85% of Americans live within 10 miles of one of our 9,000 community pharmacies. We continue to put the people of the United States first in the work we do to simplify health care. One patient, one family, and one community at a time.

