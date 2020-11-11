CVS Health Names Daniel Finke President of Health Care Benefits Segment

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Daniel Finke has been named Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Health Care Benefits Segment (HCB) effective February 1, 2021. Finke will succeed Karen S. Lynch, who will become President and CEO of CVS Health in February. HCB provides solutions to employers and government businesses, serving more than 34 million members.

"Dan's dedication to the health of our members and passion around addressing health care disparities make him the ideal person to take the Health Care Benefits segment forward," said Lynch. "Dan has a track record of driving growth, delivering strong operating improvements and bringing customer-driven innovations to the market."

Finke brings more than 25 years of diverse health care experience to the company. He joined Aetna in 2014 and most recently has been leading the Commercial Business and Markets organization. Prior to his current role, he held leadership roles in network and clinical services and was a key leader on the transformation team during the integration with CVS Health. Before joining Aetna, Finke served as President and Chief Operating Officer of EmblemHealth, and previously spent more than a decade at Anthem in various national executive roles in healthcare operations, government programs and pharmacy benefit management.

"It's an honor to lead the Health Care Benefits segment and to support our customers, members, providers and colleagues," said Finke. "I'm committed to simplifying the health experience for members using digital solutions and bringing to market CVS Health integrated products that demonstrate our unique ability to serve the needs of our customers."

Finke will report directly to Lynch and will be a member of the company's executive team. Active in the community, Finke has served on multiple boards including the Alzheimer's Association of New York City, The Battery Park Conservancy, America's Health Insurance Plans, and the New York Health Plan Association. Dan is also a registered pharmacist.

