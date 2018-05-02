CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row

"Being named to DiversityInc's Top 50 list is an honor for all of us at CVS Health. Addressing the country's most pressing health care challenges requires the very best our company has to offer," said Larry J. Merlo, President & Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. "Leveraging the diverse and unique talents of our colleagues is critical to meeting the needs of our customers and communities, and delivering on our purpose of helping people on their path to better health."

CVS Health moved up on the Top 50 Companies for Diversity list due in part to hiring and promoting more women and minorities into mid-level and senior-level leadership roles throughout the company, compared to other Top 50 companies. In a continuing effort to expand its diverse supply chain, CVS Health also strengthened its focus on minority and women-owned businesses this year and was named #10 in Top Companies for Supplier Diversity by DiversityInc.

"We work hard at building a diverse workforce and inclusive environment at CVS Health, knowing that it helps us attract and retain strong talent. We have found that true innovation is enhanced when we seek out and include the diverse experiences and ideas of our customers, colleagues and communities," said David Casey, Vice President, Workforce Strategies, and Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health. "We'll continue to make even greater strides in building and sustaining a diverse and inclusive culture where all colleagues can contribute and succeed."

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans.

This recognition is the latest in a series of third-party acknowledgments for CVS Health's commitment to supporting a diverse and inclusive workplace, including: FORTUNE'S Most Admired Companies; Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens; Human Rights Campaign's Top Places to Work for LGBT Equality; Military Times Best for Vets; the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and the Disability Equality Index's Top Places to Work.

To learn more about CVS Health's diversity management strategy, please visit cvshealth.com/diversity. To view the entire Top 50 list, visit www.diversityinc.com/top50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contacts

Joe Goode

Joseph.Goode@CVSHealth.com

401-770-9820

Mary Gattuso

Mary.Gattuso@CVSHealth.com

401-770-9811

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-recognized-by-diversityinc-as-top-50-company-for-diversity-for-second-year-in-a-row-300641027.html

SOURCE CVS Health

Related Links

http://www.cvshealth.com

