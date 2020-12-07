CVS Health Reminds Everyone There is Still Time to Get a Flu Shot during National Influenza Vaccination Week

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is reminding everyone that it's not too late to get a flu shot, as the country marks National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 6 – 12). The flu shot is the most effective way to protect against the flu and is an important step individuals and families can take to help safeguard the overall health of the community and minimize the impact on health care resources, as the United States continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have seen more patients than ever get their flu shot this season but know that there are still individuals that have not yet received their vaccination and are planning to," said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health. "CVS Health is prepared to administer 20 million flu shots this flu season and we encourage everyone to make a plan to be immunized before the end of the year."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established National Influenza Immunization Week in 2005 to highlight the importance of continued vaccination through the holiday season and into the New Year when flu activity is typically at its peak. Flu shots are available at the nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy and approximately 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country. Both CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic, the retail health clinic of CVS Health inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores, offer convenient options for people to get their flu shot, seven days a week with expanded evening and weekend hours.

"The effects of COVID-19 are unprecedented factors this cold and flu season. Health care providers are busy meeting pandemic-related demands, and that's likely to get worse as we head into the winter months so it's important that we reduce the number of cold and flu cases and flu-related hospitalizations as much as possible to preserve our health care resources," said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic.

"This begins with getting your annual flu vaccination," added Patterson. "It's also important to remember that the same things that can help slow the spread of COVID-19 – washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, wearing a face covering and avoiding crowds – are also important actions in reducing transmission of the flu."

This year, CVS Health is taking additional steps to help patients and colleagues feel safe during the entire immunization process. All patients must wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken prior to immunization. Pharmacists and MinuteClinic providers administering vaccines are wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) and observing enhanced cleaning protocols.

For patients that do fall ill this season, CVS Health recommends talking with their health care provider as soon as symptoms develop. The company is currently managing more than 4,300 COVID-19 testing locations, up to 1,000 of which will provide rapid-result testing. Rapid-result testing also enables symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 to access testing and care for influenza and other seasonal illnesses at MinuteClinic.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, or to make a flu shot appointment, please visit cvs.com. Patients can also walk-in for an immunization at MinuteClinic and CVS Pharmacy locations.

