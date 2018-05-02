CVS Health Reports First Quarter Results And Confirms 2018 Full Year Outlook

2018 Full Year Guidance:

GAAP operating profit growth of down 0.25% to up 2.75%

Adjusted operating profit growth of down 1.5% to up 1.5%

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $5.11 to $5.32

Adjusted EPS of $6.87 to $7.08 , which reflects an additional adjustment for net interest expense from the proposed Aetna acquisition

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo stated, "We generated solid results in the quarter, benefiting from higher prescription volumes within our retail pharmacy business and a lower effective income tax rate. At the same time, we continue to focus on long-term growth initiatives and to invest in process improvements and technology enhancements that will position us well to expand our reach in providing access to high-quality and more affordable care.

"We continue to innovate in the health care market. Recently, we introduced "Real-time Benefits," a process to share plan design in real-time at the point of prescribing with the physician. During the first quarter, we also launched an initiative, "Rx Savings Finder," to combat rising drug prices. This initiative provides improved visibility into drug costs at the pharmacy counter. These initiatives have benefitted consumers by improving transparency and lowering costs.

Mr. Merlo added, "Looking forward, the Aetna transaction will provide us the means to further lower health care costs for consumers and payors. In March, the transaction was approved by shareholders of both companies. We are moving forward on both the regulatory and integration planning fronts in support of a close in the second half of this year and a smooth, efficient integration of operations."

Revenues

Net revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased 2.6%, or $1.2 billion, to approximately $45.7 billion, up from $44.5 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Revenues in the Pharmacy Services Segment increased 3.2% to approximately $32.2 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2018. This increase was primarily driven by growth in pharmacy network and specialty claim volume as well as brand inflation, partially offset by continued price compression and increased generic dispensing. Pharmacy network claims processed during the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased 6.0%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, to 399.5 million, compared to 376.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in pharmacy network claim volume was primarily due to an increase in net new business. On a 30-day equivalent basis, mail choice claims processed during the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased 8.9% to 69.3 million, compared to 63.7 million in the prior year. The increase in mail choice claim volume was driven by continued adoption of our Maintenance Choice® offerings.

Revenues in the Retail/LTC Segment increased 5.6% to approximately $20.4 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in same store prescription volume of 8.5%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, due to continued adoption of our Patient Care Programs, partnerships with PBM's and health plans, and our inclusion in a number of additional Medicare Part D networks this year, as well as brand inflation. This increase was partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure and the impact of recent generic introductions.

Same store sales increased 5.8% and pharmacy same store sales increased 7.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in pharmacy same store sales was principally driven by the increase in pharmacy same store prescription volumes described above, partially offset by a negative impact of approximately 280 basis points due to recent generic introductions.

Front store same store sales increased 1.6% in the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to the prior year. The increase in front store same store sales was driven by a favorable impact of approximately 90 basis points as a result of the shift of sales associated with the Easter holiday to the first quarter of 2018 from the second quarter of 2017. The impact of seasonal cough and cold accounted for approximately 70 basis points of additional favorability as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. This favorability was partially offset by softer customer traffic.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the generic dispensing rate increased approximately 65 basis points to 87.6% in our Pharmacy Services Segment and increased approximately 60 basis points to 88.1% in our Retail/LTC Segment, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Operating Profit

Consolidated operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased $153 million, or 8.5%, to $1.9 billion. The improvements in operating profit were driven by a $199 million decrease in store rationalization costs as compared to the same quarter in the prior year, offset by an $86 million loss on the divestiture of our RxCrossroads subsidiary, and a $28 million increase in acquisition-related transaction and integration costs. The resulting increase in consolidated operating profit was principally driven by improvement in gross profit dollars in the Retail/LTC Segment, largely driven by improvements in pharmacy gross profit dollars. These improvements were partially offset by increases in operating expenses associated with growth in the business.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased $45 million or 4.7%, to $998 million. The increase is primarily due to the $153 million increase in operating profit discussed above, less a $221 million increase in interest expense primarily due to the net interest expense on the financing associated with the proposed acquisition of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna"). The resulting decline in pre-tax income of $64 million was more than offset by a $100 million decrease in the income tax provision compared to the prior period. The effective income tax rate in 2018 was lower than in 2017 primarily due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. This was partially offset by the impact of the disposition of the Company's RxCrossroads subsidiary.

GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("GAAP diluted EPS") for the three months ended March 31, 2018, was $0.98, compared to $0.92 in the first quarter of the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, was $1.48 and $1.17, respectively. Adjusted EPS reflects an additional adjustment for net interest expense from the proposed Aetna acquisition. Further detail is shown in the Adjusted EPS reconciliation later in this release.

Guidance

The Company expects full year GAAP operating profit growth of down 0.25% to up 2.75% and confirmed its previous adjusted consolidated operating profit growth guidance for the full year of down 1.5% to up 1.5%. The Company also expects to deliver GAAP diluted EPS of $5.11 to $5.32 and Adjusted EPS of $6.87 to $7.08 for the full year 2018.

The Company also provided guidance for the second quarter of 2018. The Company expects GAAP operating profit growth of 5.25% to 8.5% and adjusted consolidated operating profit growth of flat to up 3.25%. Additionally, the Company expects to deliver GAAP diluted EPS of $1.21 to $1.26 and Adjusted EPS of $1.59 to $1.64.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the tables at the end of this press release.

Aetna Transaction Progress

The previously announced acquisition of Aetna by CVS Health was approved by shareholders of both companies on March 13, 2018. The regulatory approval process is proceeding within a timeframe consistent with expectations. The companies received a second request for information from the U.S. Department of Justice on February 1, 2018 and are working cooperatively and productively with the Justice Department on the approval process. All of the required Form A filings were submitted to 28 state Departments of Insurance in January. In addition, states that require hearings are starting to schedule and hold those hearings. We are making good progress in the states and have also begun to receive approvals from states. The transaction is still expected to close during the second half of 2018.

To assure a smooth and successful integration, the companies are working together closely under an Integration Management Office ("IMO") led by senior executives of both companies. A steering committee comprised of the executive leadership from both CVS Health and Aetna has also been established to oversee the work of the IMO and provide guidance and strategic direction to integration leaders, while also participating in the decision-making processes.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2018

2017 (1)













Net revenues

$ 45,693

$ 44,514 Cost of revenues



38,834



37,943 Gross profit



6,859



6,571 Operating expenses



4,913



4,778 Operating profit



1,946



1,793 Interest expense, net



473



252 Other expense



3



7 Income before income tax provision



1,470



1,534 Income tax provision



472



572 Income from continuing operations



998



962 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



—



(9) Net income



998



953 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



—



(1) Net income attributable to CVS Health

$ 998

$ 952













Basic earnings per share:











Income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health

$ 0.98

$ 0.93 Loss from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health

$ —

$ (0.01) Net income attributable to CVS Health

$ 0.98

$ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding



1,016



1,030 Diluted earnings per share:











Income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health

$ 0.98

$ 0.92 Loss from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health

$ —

$ (0.01) Net income attributable to CVS Health

$ 0.98

$ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding



1,019



1,035 Dividends declared per share

$ 0.50

$ 0.50









(1) The condensed consolidated statement of income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect a change to the Company's cost allocation methodology effective January 1, 2018. See supplemental information later in this press release for further discussion.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



















March 31,

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2018

2017













Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 42,023

$ 1,696 Short-term investments



119



111 Accounts receivable, net



13,964



13,181 Inventories



14,824



15,296 Other current assets



868



945 Total current assets



71,798



31,229 Property and equipment, net



10,144



10,292 Goodwill



38,115



38,451 Intangible assets, net



13,388



13,630 Other assets



1,694



1,529 Total assets

$ 135,139

$ 95,131













Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 7,741

$ 8,863 Claims and discounts payable



11,241



10,355 Accrued expenses



7,724



6,609 Short-term debt



—



1,276 Current portion of long-term debt



3,542



3,545 Total current liabilities



30,248



30,648 Long-term debt



61,552



22,181 Deferred income taxes



3,058



2,996 Other long-term liabilities



1,604



1,611 Total liabilities



96,462



57,436













Shareholders' equity:











CVS Health shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, par value $0.01: 0.1 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding



—



— Common stock, par value $0.01: 3,200 shares authorized; 1,714 shares issued and 1,016

shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 1,712 shares issued and 1,014 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2017



17



17 Capital surplus



32,191



32,079 Treasury stock, at cost: 697 shares at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017



(37,716)



(37,765) Shares held in trust: 1 share at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017



(31)



(31) Retained earnings



44,040



43,556 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



172



(165) Total CVS Health shareholders' equity



38,673



37,691 Noncontrolling interest



4



4 Total shareholders' equity



38,677



37,695 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 135,139

$ 95,131

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



March 31, In millions

2018

2017 (1) Cash flows from operating activities:











Cash receipts from customers

$ 43,369

$ 43,913 Cash paid for inventory and prescriptions dispensed by retail network pharmacies



(36,195)



(36,178) Cash paid to other suppliers and employees



(4,271)



(3,823) Interest received



50



6 Interest paid



(545)



(328) Income taxes paid



(53)



(57) Net cash provided by operating activities



2,355



3,533













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(482)



(457) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and other assets



2



5 Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) and other investments



(368)



(93) Purchase of available-for-sale investments



(18)



— Maturity of available-for-sale investments



10



8 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary



725



— Net cash used in investing activities



(131)



(537)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Decrease in short-term debt



(1,276)



(106) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



39,376



— Repayments of long-term debt



(1)



— Derivative settlements



446



— Repurchase of common stock



—



(3,621) Dividends paid



(508)



(516) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



107



121 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards



(4)



(11) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



38,140



(4,133) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



—



— Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



40,364



(1,137) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period



1,900



3,520 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 42,264

$ 2,383













Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Net income

$ 998

$ 953 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



644



619 Stock-based compensation



55



55 Deferred income taxes and other noncash items



62



14 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:











Accounts receivable, net



(857)



48 Inventories



464



456 Other current assets



56



(74) Other assets



(113)



(1) Accounts payable and claims and discounts payable



(178)



(539) Accrued expenses



1,231



1,848 Other long-term liabilities



(7)



154 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,355

$ 3,533









(1) Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows, which requires entities to show the changes in the total of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows. The adoption of this standard resulted in a retrospective reclassification of a $17 million restricted cash outflow, which was previously reported in "acquisitions (net of cash acquired) and other investments" within cash flows from investing activities on the Company's condensed consolidated statement of cash flows to "net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash."



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this Form 8-K to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company is also providing reconciliations of certain non-GAAP information on a prospective basis. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures "Adjusted EPS," "Free Cash Flow" and "Adjusted Operating Profit" to assess and analyze underlying business performance and trends. Management believes that providing these non-GAAP measures enhances investors' understanding of the Company's performance.

The Company defines Adjusted Operating Profit as operating profit excluding the impact of certain adjustments such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, net interest expense on financing associated with proposed acquisitions, gains and losses on divestitures of subsidiaries, and charges in connection with store rationalization, and any other items specifically identified herein. Management believes that this measure enhances investors' ability to compare past financial performance with its current and expected performance.

The Company defines Adjusted Earnings per Share, or Adjusted EPS, as income from continuing operations excluding the impact of certain adjustments such as the amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, net interest expense on financing associated with proposed acquisitions, gains and losses on divestitures of subsidiaries, and charges in connection with store rationalization, and any other items specifically identified herein, divided by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Management believes that this measure enhances investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less net additions to property and equipment (i.e., additions to property and equipment plus proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions). Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for internal comparisons and finds it useful in assessing year-over-year cash flow performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, income before income tax provision as a measure of our performance. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Adjusted Operating Profit should be considered in addition to, rather than a substitute for, operating profit. The Company's definitions of Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Profit may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements reported by other companies.





Adjusted Operating Profit

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of operating profit to Adjusted Operating Profit:



















Three Months Ended



March 31, In millions

2018

2017













Operating profit

$ 1,946

$ 1,793 Non-GAAP adjustments:











Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs (1)



43



15 Loss on divestiture of subsidiary (2)



86



— Charges in connection with store rationalization (3)



—



199 Adjusted operating profit

$ 2,075

$ 2,007









(1) In 2018, transaction and integration costs relate to the proposed acquisition of Aetna and the acquisition of Omnicare. In 2017, integration costs relate to the acquisition of Omnicare. (2) Represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of RxCrossroads subsidiary for $725 million on January 2, 2018. (3) Primarily represents a charge for noncancelable lease obligations associated with stores closed in connection with our enterprise streamlining initiative.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of income before income tax provision to Adjusted EPS:



















Three Months Ended



March 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2018

2017













Income before income tax provision

$ 1,470

$ 1,534 Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization of intangible assets



210



200 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs (1)



43



15 Loss on divestiture of subsidiary (2)



86



— Net interest expense on financing associated with proposed Aetna acquisition (3)



231



— Charges in connection with store rationalization (4)



—



199 Adjusted income before income tax provision



2,040



1,948 Adjusted income tax provision



533



734 Adjusted income from continuing operations



1,507



1,214 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



—



(1) Adjusted income allocable to participating securities



(3)



(5) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health

$ 1,504

$ 1,208













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,019



1,035 Adjusted EPS

$ 1.48

$ 1.17









(1) In 2018, transaction and integration costs relate to the proposed acquisition of Aetna and the acquisition of Omnicare. In 2017, integration costs relate to the acquisition of Omnicare. (2) Represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of RxCrossroads subsidiary for $725 million on January 2, 2018. (3) Includes $161 million of bridge financing costs, plus $112 million of interest expense on the $40 billion of senior notes issued on March 9, 2018 and the $5 billion term loan facility, less related interest income of $42 million earned on the proceeds of the senior notes. (4) Primarily represents a charge for noncancelable lease obligations associated with stores closed in connection with our enterprise streamlining initiative.

Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:



















Three Months Ended



March 31, In millions

2018

2017













Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,355

$ 3,533 Subtract: Additions to property and equipment



(482)



(457) Free cash flow

$ 1,873

$ 3,076

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

The Company evaluates its Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segment performance based on net revenues, gross profit and operating profit before the effect of nonrecurring charges and gains and certain intersegment activities. The Company evaluates the performance of its Corporate Segment based on operating expenses before the effect of nonrecurring charges and gains and certain intersegment activities.

In conjunction with the Company's implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system in the first quarter of 2018, the Company changed the manner in which certain shared functional costs are allocated to its reportable segments. Segment financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2017, has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect this change to the cost allocation methodology as shown below:





































Pharmacy



























Services

Retail/LTC

Corporate

Intersegment

Consolidated In millions

Segment

Segment

Segment

Eliminations

Totals Cost of revenues, as previously reported

$ 30,127

$ 13,665







$ (5,858)

$ 37,934 Adjustments



14



(5)









-



9 Cost of revenues, as adjusted

$ 30,141

$ 13,660







$ (5,858)

$ 37,943































Gross profit, as previously reported

$ 1,096

$ 5,676







$ (192)

$ 6,580 Adjustments



(14)



5









-



(9) Gross profit, as adjusted

$ 1,082

$ 5,681







$ (192)

$ 6,571































Operating expenses, as previously reported

$ 312

$ 4,265

$ 226

$ (16)

$ 4,787 Adjustments



13



(17)



(5)



-



(9) Operating expenses, as adjusted

$ 325

$ 4,248

$ 221

$ (16)

$ 4,778































Operating profit (loss), as previously reported

$ 784

$ 1,411

$ (226)

$ (176)

$ 1,793 Adjustments



(27)



22



5



-



- Operating profit (loss), as adjusted

$ 757

$ 1,433

$ (221)

$ (176)

$ 1,793

The following is a reconciliation of the Company's segments to the accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements:





































Pharmacy



























Services

Retail/LTC

Corporate

Intersegment

Consolidated In millions

Segment(1)

Segment

Segment

Eliminations(2)

Totals Three Months Ended





























March 31, 2018:





























Net revenues

$ 32,218

$ 20,432

$ —

$ (6,957)

$ 45,693 Gross profit



1,138



5,916



—



(195)



6,859 Operating profit (loss) (3)(4)



761



1,624



(264)



(175)



1,946 March 31, 2017:





























Net revenues



31,223



19,341



—



(6,050)



44,514 Gross profit



1,082



5,681



—



(192)



6,571 Operating profit (loss) (5)



757



1,433



(221)



(176)



1,793









(1) Net revenues of the Pharmacy Services Segment include approximately $3.3 billion and $3.1 billion of retail co‑payments for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Intersegment eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Pharmacy Services Segment and the Retail/LTC Segment. These occur in the following ways: when members of Pharmacy Services Segment clients ("members") fill prescriptions at the Company's retail pharmacies to purchase covered products, when members enrolled in programs such as Maintenance Choice® elect to pick up maintenance prescriptions at one of the Company's retail pharmacies instead of receiving them through the mail, or when members have prescriptions filled at the Company's long-term care pharmacies. When these occur, both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments record the revenues, gross profit and operating profit on a standalone basis. (3) The Retail/LTC Segment operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes an $86 million loss on the divestiture of the RxCrossroads subsidiary and $3 million of acquisition-related integration costs related to the acquisition of Omnicare. (4) The Corporate Segment operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes $40 million in acquisition-related transaction and integration costs related to the proposed Aetna acquisition. (5) The Retail/LTC Segment operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2017 includes a $199 million charge associated with store closures and $15 million of acquisition-related integration costs related to the acquisition of Omnicare.

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Pharmacy Services Segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy Services Segment's performance for the respective periods:























Three Months Ended



March 31, In millions

2018

2017 Net revenues

$ 32,218



$ 31,223

Gross profit



1,138





1,082

Gross profit % of net revenues



3.5 %



3.5 % Operating expenses



377





325

Operating expenses % of net revenues



1.2 %



1.0 % Operating profit



761





757

Operating profit % of net revenues



2.4 %



2.4 % Net revenues:















Mail choice (1)

$ 11,208



$ 10,848

Pharmacy network (2)(4)



19,554





18,987

Other (4)



1,456





1,388

Pharmacy claims processed (90 Day = 3 prescriptions) (3):















Total



468.8





440.5

Mail choice (1)



69.3





63.7

Pharmacy network (2)



399.5





376.8

Generic dispensing rate (3):















Total



87.6 %



87.0 % Mail choice (1)



83.9 %



82.8 % Pharmacy network (2)



88.3 %



87.7 % Mail choice penetration rate (3)



14.8 %



14.5 %









(1) Mail choice is defined as claims filled at a Pharmacy Services mail facility, which includes specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at retail, as well as prescriptions filled at our retail pharmacies under the Maintenance Choice® program. (2) Pharmacy network net revenues, claims processed and generic dispensing rates do not include Maintenance Choice activity, which is included within the mail choice category. Pharmacy network is defined as claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including our retail pharmacies and long-term care pharmacies, but excluding Maintenance Choice activity. (3) Includes the adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription. (4) Amounts revised for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to reflect the reclassification of Med D premium revenues from pharmacy network revenues to other revenues.

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Retail/LTC Segment

The following table summarizes the Retail/LTC Segment's performance for the respective periods:























Three Months Ended



March 31, In millions

2018

2017 Net revenues

$ 20,432



$ 19,341

Gross profit



5,916





5,681

Gross profit % of net revenues



29.0 %



29.4 % Operating expenses (1)(2)



4,292





4,248

Operating expenses % of net revenues



21.0 %



22.0 % Operating profit



1,624





1,433

Operating profit % of net revenues



8.0 %



7.4 % Net revenues:















Pharmacy

$ 15,500



$ 14,436

Front Store



4,726





4,620

Other



206





285

Prescriptions filled (90 Day = 3 prescriptions) (3)



328.8





303.1

Net revenue increase (decrease):















Total



5.6 %



(3.8) % Pharmacy



7.4 %



(3.8) % Front Store



2.3 %



(3.9) % Total prescription volume (90 Day = 3 prescriptions) (3)



8.5 %



(0.6) % Same store sales increase (decrease) (4):















Total



5.8 %



(4.7) % Pharmacy



7.3 %



(4.7) % Front Store



1.6 %



(4.9) % Prescription volume (90 Day = 3 prescriptions) (3)



8.5 %



(1.4) % Generic dispensing rates (3)



88.1 %



87.5 %









(1) Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 include an $86 million loss on the divestiture of the RxCrossroads subsidiary and $3 million of acquisition-related integration costs related to the acquisition of Omnicare. (2) Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 include a $199 million charge associated with store closures and $15 million of acquisition-related integration costs related to the acquisition of Omnicare. (3) Includes the adjustment to convert 90-day non-specialty prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription. (4) Same store sales and prescriptions exclude revenues from MinuteClinic, and revenue and prescriptions from stores in Brazil, LTC operations and, in 2017, from commercialization services provided through RxCrossroads.

Adjusted Operating Profit Guidance

(Unaudited)

The following reconciliation of estimated operating profit to estimated adjusted operating profit contains forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See also previous discussion at "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on how we calculate Adjusted Operating Profit.



















Year Ending In millions

December 31, 2018













Operating profit

$ 9,480

$ 9,780 Non-GAAP adjustments:











Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs



255



255 Loss on divestiture of subsidiary



86



86 Adjusted operating profit

$ 9,821

$ 10,121



















Three Months Ending In millions

June 30, 2018













Operating profit

$ 2,230

$ 2,300 Non-GAAP adjustments:











Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs



40



40 Adjusted operating profit

$ 2,270

$ 2,340

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance

(Unaudited)

The following reconciliation of estimated income before income tax provision to estimated adjusted earnings per share contains forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See also previous discussion at "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.



















Year Ending In millions, except per share amounts

December 31, 2018













Income before income tax provision

$ 7,324

$ 7,624 Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization of intangible assets



850



850 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs



255



255 Loss on divestiture of subsidiary



86



86 Net interest expense on financing associated with proposed Aetna acquisition



1,115



1,115 Adjusted income before income tax provision



9,630



9,930 Adjusted income tax provision



2,600



2,680 Adjusted income from continuing operations



7,030



7,250 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(1)



(1) Adjusted income allocable to participating securities



(12)



(12) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health

$ 7,017

$ 7,237













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,022



1,022 Adjusted earnings per share

$ 6.87

$ 7.08



















Three Months Ending In millions, except per share amounts

June 30, 2018













Income before income tax provision

$ 1,697

$ 1,767 Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization of intangible assets



215



215 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs



40



40 Net interest expense on financing associated with proposed Aetna acquisition



268



268 Adjusted income before income tax provision



2,220



2,290 Adjusted income tax provision



600



620 Adjusted income from continuing operations



1,620



1,670 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



—



— Adjusted income allocable to participating securities



(2)



(2) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health

$ 1,618

$ 1,668













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,020



1,020 Adjusted earnings per share

$ 1.59

$ 1.64

