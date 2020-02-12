CVS Health Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Results, Reflecting Strong Execution Across The Enterprise

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Total revenues increased 22.9% to $66.9 billion

GAAP operating income increased to $3.0 billion

Adjusted operating income (1) increased 1.3% to $3.8 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.33

Adjusted EPS (2) of $1.73

Full Year Highlights:

Total revenues increased 32.0% to $256.8 billion

GAAP operating income increased to $12.0 billion

Adjusted operating income (1) increased 36.2% to $15.3 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $5.08

Adjusted EPS (2) of $7.08

Generated cash flow from operations of $12.8 billion

Net repayments of long-term debt of $4.7 billion

2020 Full Year Guidance:

GAAP operating income in the range of $12.8 billion to $13.0 billion

Adjusted operating income (1) in the range of $15.5 billion to $15.8 billion

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations in the range of $5.47 to $5.60

Adjusted EPS (2) in the range of $7.04 to $7.17

Cash flow from operations in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.0 billion

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

"As we work to transform the way health care is delivered to millions of Americans, we are driving continued business performance and generating positive momentum across the enterprise. Our fourth quarter and full-year financial results reflect strong financial and operational execution and a successful first year of integrating the Aetna business. We're using our unmatched capabilities to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable health care experience, which benefits patients, clients and consumers and positions the company for continued success," said President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo.

Merlo continued, "As a result of the significant progress we made in 2019, and meeting or exceeding our expectations for the year, we raised our outlook for 2020. Client, patient and consumer reception to our innovative product and service offerings, including our HealthHUB® locations, has been positive. We are confident that we're on the right path to delivering significant value for all our stakeholders, which is a testament to the efforts of the nearly 300,000 CVS Health employees who work tirelessly to deliver these results while staying true to our purpose of helping people on their path to better health."

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" on pages 11 through 12 and endnotes (1) through (4) on page 26 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 13 through 17 and 24 through 25 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 66,889

$ 54,424

$ 12,465

$ 256,776

$ 194,579

$ 62,197 Operating income 3,037

824

2,213

11,987

4,021

7,966 Adjusted operating income (1) 3,766

3,719

47

15,339

11,261

4,078 Net income (loss) 1,744

(421)

2,165

6,631

(596)

7,227 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 1.33

$ (0.37)

$ 1.70

$ 5.08

$ (0.57)

$ 5.65 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 1.73

$ 2.14

$ (0.41)

$ 7.08

$ 7.08

$ — Enterprise prescriptions (5) (6) 708.2

685.2

23.0

2,757.7

2,658.0

99.7

Total revenues and adjusted revenues (3) increased 22.9% and 23.1%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year. Total revenues and adjusted revenues increased 32.0% and 32.3%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year. Revenue growth in both periods was primarily due to the impact of the acquisition (the "Aetna Acquisition") of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna"), which the Company acquired on November 28, 2018 (the "Aetna Acquisition Date"), as well as increased volume and brand inflation in both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The revenue increase in both periods was partially offset by continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment, continued reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment and an increased generic dispensing rate.

increased 22.9% and 23.1%, respectively, for the three months ended compared to the prior year. Total revenues and adjusted revenues increased 32.0% and 32.3%, respectively, for the year ended compared to the prior year. Revenue growth in both periods was primarily due to the impact of the acquisition (the "Aetna Acquisition") of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna"), which the Company acquired on (the "Aetna Acquisition Date"), as well as increased volume and brand inflation in both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The revenue increase in both periods was partially offset by continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment, continued reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment and an increased generic dispensing rate. Operating expenses increased 30.9% and 57.0% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the impact of the Aetna Acquisition, including increased intangible asset amortization. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2019 was also due to the $231 million of store rationalization charges and the $205 million pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's Brazilian subsidiary, Drogaria Onofre Ltda. ("Onofre"), both recorded in the year ended December 31, 2019 . The increase for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was partially offset by lower acquisition-related transaction and integration costs.

, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the impact of the Aetna Acquisition, including increased intangible asset amortization. The increase for the year ended was also due to the of store rationalization charges and the pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's Brazilian subsidiary, Drogaria Onofre Ltda. ("Onofre"), both recorded in the year ended . The increase for the three months ended was partially offset by lower acquisition-related transaction and integration costs. Adjusted operating expenses (4) increased 35.2% and 52.9% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the addition of Aetna.

increased 35.2% and 52.9% for the three months and year ended , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the addition of Aetna. Operating income increased $2.2 billion and $8.0 billion for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year. The increase in both periods was primarily due to the increase in adjusted operating income described below and the absence of the goodwill impairment charges recorded within the Retail/LTC segment in 2018, partially offset by an increase in intangible asset amortization primarily related to the Aetna Acquisition. The increase for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was also due to lower acquisition-related transaction and integration costs. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2019 was partially offset by the absence of $536 million in interest income on the proceeds from the financing for the Aetna Acquisition recorded in the year ended December 31, 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2019 reflecting $231 million of store rationalization charges and the $205 million pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre.

and for the three months and year ended , respectively, compared to the prior year. The increase in both periods was primarily due to the increase in adjusted operating income described below and the absence of the goodwill impairment charges recorded within the Retail/LTC segment in 2018, partially offset by an increase in intangible asset amortization primarily related to the Aetna Acquisition. The increase for the three months ended was also due to lower acquisition-related transaction and integration costs. The increase for the year ended was partially offset by the absence of in interest income on the proceeds from the financing for the Aetna Acquisition recorded in the year ended and the year ended reflecting of store rationalization charges and the pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre. Adjusted operating income increased 1.3% and 36.2% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year. The increase in both periods was primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition as well as increased volume and improved purchasing economics in the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments, partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment and continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment.

, respectively, compared to the prior year. The increase in both periods was primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition as well as increased volume and improved purchasing economics in the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments, partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment and continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment. Net income increased $2.2 billion and $7.2 billion for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the higher operating income described above, partially offset by higher income tax expense associated with the increase in pre-tax income. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2019 was also partially offset by higher interest expense primarily due to financing activity associated with the Aetna Acquisition and the assumption of Aetna's debt as of the Aetna Acquisition Date.

and for the three months and year ended , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the higher operating income described above, partially offset by higher income tax expense associated with the increase in pre-tax income. The increase for the year ended was also partially offset by higher interest expense primarily due to financing activity associated with the Aetna Acquisition and the assumption of Aetna's debt as of the Aetna Acquisition Date. The effective income tax rate was 25.3% and 26.3% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to 513.7% and 142.4% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 , respectively. The decrease in the effective income tax rate for both periods was primarily due to the absence of the goodwill impairment charges recognized during 2018, the majority of which were not deductible for income tax purposes.

Pharmacy Services Segment

The Pharmacy Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions to employers, health plans, government employee groups and government sponsored programs. The segment results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 37,073

$ 34,899

$ 2,174

$ 141,491

$ 134,736

$ 6,755 Operating income 1,348

1,339

9

4,735

4,607

128 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,447

1,425

22

5,129

4,955

174 Total pharmacy claims processed (6) 533.9

484.6

49.3

2,014.2

1,889.8

124.4 Pharmacy network (7) 454.0

409.2

44.8

1,704.0

1,601.4

102.6 Mail choice (8) 79.9

75.4

4.5

310.2

288.4

21.8

Total revenues increased 6.2% and 5.0% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to brand inflation as well as increased total pharmacy claims volume, partially offset by continued price compression and an increased generic dispensing rate.

, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to brand inflation as well as increased total pharmacy claims volume, partially offset by continued price compression and an increased generic dispensing rate. Total pharmacy claims processed increased 10.2% and 6.6%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by net new business and the continued adoption of Maintenance Choice ® offerings.

, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by net new business and the continued adoption of Maintenance Choice offerings. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 2.8% and 3.5%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year. The increase in operating income and adjusted operating income in both periods was primarily driven by increased claims volume, the addition of Aetna's mail order and specialty pharmacy operations and improved purchasing economics, partially offset by continued price compression. The increase in operating income in both periods also was partially offset by increased intangible asset amortization related to Aetna's mail order and specialty pharmacy operations.

See the supplemental information on page 20 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy Services segment.

Retail/LTC Segment

The Retail/LTC segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells a wide assortment of general merchandise, provides health care services through walk-in medical clinics and provides services to long-term care facilities. The segment results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 22,580

$ 22,029

$ 551

$ 86,608

$ 83,989

$ 2,619 Operating income (loss) 1,909

(270)

2,179

5,793

620

5,173 Adjusted operating income (1) 2,031

2,124

(93)

6,705

7,403

(698) Prescriptions filled (6) 369.0

349.4

19.6

1,417.2

1,339.1

78.1

Total revenues increased 2.5% and 3.1% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased prescription volume and brand inflation, partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure and an increased generic dispensing rate.

, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased prescription volume and brand inflation, partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure and an increased generic dispensing rate. Front store revenues represented approximately 22.7% and 22.4% of total Retail/LTC segment revenues in the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively. Front store revenues increased in the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increases in health and beauty product sales.

, respectively. Front store revenues increased in the three months and year ended compared to the prior year primarily driven by increases in health and beauty product sales. Total prescription volume grew 5.6% and 5.8%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year. The growth was driven primarily by (i) continued adoption of patient care programs, (ii) collaborations with PBMs and (iii) the Company's preferred status in a number of Medicare Part D networks.

, respectively, compared to the prior year. The growth was driven primarily by (i) continued adoption of patient care programs, (ii) collaborations with PBMs and (iii) the Company's preferred status in a number of Medicare Part D networks. Operating income increased $2.2 billion and $5.2 billion for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the absence of the $2.2 billion and $6.1 billion of pre-tax goodwill impairment charges related to the LTC reporting unit recorded in the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 , respectively, partially offset by the decrease in adjusted operating income described below. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2019 was also partially offset by the $231 million of store rationalization charges primarily related to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges in connection with the planned closure of underperforming retail pharmacy stores and the $205 million pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre, both recorded in the year ended December 31, 2019 .

and for the three months and year ended , respectively, compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the absence of the and of pre-tax goodwill impairment charges related to the LTC reporting unit recorded in the three months and year ended , respectively, partially offset by the decrease in adjusted operating income described below. The increase for the year ended was also partially offset by the of store rationalization charges primarily related to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges in connection with the planned closure of underperforming retail pharmacy stores and the pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre, both recorded in the year ended . Adjusted operating income decreased 4.4% and 9.4% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to continued reimbursement pressure, partially offset by increased prescription volume, an increased generic dispensing rate and improved purchasing economics. The decrease for the year ended December 31, 2019 was also due to increased operating expenses primarily driven by the investment of a portion of the savings from tax reform in wages and benefits.

See the supplemental information on page 21 for additional information regarding the performance of the Retail/LTC segment.

Health Care Benefits Segment

The Health Care Benefits segment provides a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. For periods prior to the Aetna Acquisition Date, the Health Care Benefits segment was comprised of the Company's SilverScript® Medicare Part D prescription drug plan ("PDP") business. The segment results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions, except percentages 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Total revenues $ 17,150



$ 6,239



$ 10,911



$ 69,604



$ 8,962



$ 60,642

Operating income 386



432



(46)



3,639



368



3,271

Adjusted operating income (1) 779



590



189



5,202



528



4,674

Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (a) 85.7 %

NM







84.2 %

NM







Medical membership











22.9



22.1



0.8



______________________________ (a) The Health Care Benefits segment was comprised of the Company's SilverScript PDP business for periods prior to the Aetna Acquisition Date. Accordingly, the MBRs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 are not meaningful ("NM") and are not directly comparable to the MBRs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Total revenues increased $10.9 billion and $60.6 billion , respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition.

and , respectively, for the three months and year ended compared to the prior year primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition. Operating income decreased $46 million and increased $3.3 billion for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition. Operating income in both periods reflects increased intangible asset amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition, which more than offset the increases in adjusted operating income described below for the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

and increased for the three months and year ended , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition. Operating income in both periods reflects increased intangible asset amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition, which more than offset the increases in adjusted operating income described below for the three months ended . Adjusted operating income increased $189 million and $4.7 billion for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition.

and for the three months and year ended , respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition. Medical membership as of December 31, 2019 of 22.9 million increased compared with September 30, 2019 , reflecting increases in Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial products.

of 22.9 million increased compared with , reflecting increases in Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial products. The Health Care Benefits segment experienced favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in its Commercial and Government businesses in the three months ended December 31, 2019 , primarily attributable to third quarter 2019 performance.

, primarily attributable to third quarter 2019 performance. Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $524 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 . This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2019 operating results.

See the supplemental information on page 22 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

2020 Full Year Guidance

The Company's full year 2020 consolidated GAAP operating income is projected to be in the range of $12.8 billion to $13.0 billion and full year 2020 adjusted operating income is projected to be in the range of $15.5 billion to $15.8 billion. Full year 2020 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations is projected to be in the range of $5.47 to $5.60, and full year 2020 Adjusted EPS is projected to be in the range of $7.04 to $7.17.

The adjustments between GAAP operating income and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted operating income and Adjusted EPS include, as applicable, adding back amortization of intangible assets and integration costs related to the Aetna Acquisition.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Products $ 49,213

$ 47,875

$ 185,236

$ 183,910 Premiums 15,510

5,500

63,122

8,184 Services 1,960

874

7,407

1,825 Net investment income 206

175

1,011

660 Total revenues 66,889

54,424

256,776

194,579 Operating costs:













Cost of products sold 42,065

40,564

158,719

156,447 Benefit costs 13,133

4,195

52,529

6,594 Goodwill impairments —

2,228

—

6,149 Operating expenses 8,654

6,613

33,541

21,368 Total operating costs 63,852

53,600

244,789

190,558 Operating income 3,037

824

11,987

4,021 Interest expense 734

733

3,035

2,619 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

79

— Other income (31)

(11)

(124)

(4) Income before income tax provision 2,334

102

8,997

1,406 Income tax provision 590

524

2,366

2,002 Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,744

(422)

6,631

(596) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

1

—

— Net income (loss) 1,744

(421)

6,631

(596) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 3

2

3

2 Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 1,747

$ (419)

$ 6,634

$ (594)















Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health $ 1.34

$ (0.37)

$ 5.10

$ (0.57) Income from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 1.34

$ (0.37)

$ 5.10

$ (0.57) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,303

1,121

1,301

1,044 Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health $ 1.33

$ (0.37)

$ 5.08

$ (0.57) Income from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 1.33

$ (0.37)

$ 5.08

$ (0.57) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,310

1,121

1,305

1,044 Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 2.00

$ 2.00

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



At December 31, In millions 2019

2018 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,683

$ 4,059 Investments 2,373

2,522 Accounts receivable, net 19,617

17,631 Inventories 17,516

16,450 Other current assets 5,113

4,581 Total current assets 50,302

45,243 Long-term investments 17,314

15,732 Property and equipment, net 12,044

11,349 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,860

— Goodwill 79,749

78,678 Intangible assets, net 33,121

36,524 Separate accounts assets 4,459

3,884 Other assets 4,600

5,046 Total assets $ 222,449

$ 196,456







Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,492

$ 8,925 Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 13,601

11,365 Health care costs payable 6,879

6,147 Policyholders' funds 2,991

2,939 Accrued expenses 12,133

10,711 Other insurance liabilities 1,830

1,937 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,596

— Short-term debt —

720 Current portion of long-term debt 3,781

1,265 Total current liabilities 53,303

44,009 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,926

— Long-term debt 64,699

71,444 Deferred income taxes 7,294

7,677 Separate accounts liabilities 4,459

3,884 Other long-term insurance liabilities 7,436

8,119 Other long-term liabilities 2,162

2,780 Total liabilities 158,279

137,913







Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock and capital surplus 45,972

45,440 Treasury stock (28,235)

(28,228) Retained earnings 45,108

40,911 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,019

102 Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 63,864

58,225 Noncontrolling interests 306

318 Total shareholders' equity 64,170

58,543 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 222,449

$ 196,456

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31, In millions 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 248,393

$ 186,519 Cash paid for inventory and prescriptions dispensed by retail network pharmacies (149,655)

(148,981) Insurance benefits paid (52,242)

(6,897) Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (28,932)

(17,234) Interest and investment income received 955

644 Interest paid (2,954)

(2,803) Income taxes paid (2,717)

(2,383) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,848

8,865







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 7,049

817 Purchases of investments (7,534)

(692) Purchases of property and equipment (2,457)

(2,037) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction 5

— Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (444)

(42,226) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary and other assets —

832 Other 42

21 Net cash used in investing activities (3,339)

(43,285)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net repayments of short-term debt (720)

(556) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 3,736

44,343 Repayments of long-term debt (8,336)

(5,522) Derivative settlements (25)

446 Dividends paid (2,603)

(2,038) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 210

242 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (112)

(97) Other —

1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,850)

36,819 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —

(4) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,659

2,395 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,295

1,900 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 5,954

$ 4,295

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31, In millions 2019

2018 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 6,631

$ (596) Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,371

2,718 Goodwill impairments —

6,149 Stock-based compensation 453

280 Loss on sale of subsidiary 205

86 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 79

— Deferred income taxes (654)

87 Other noncash items 264

253 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (2,158)

(1,139) Inventories (1,075)

(1,153) Other assets (614)

(3) Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 3,550

2,329 Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 320

(311) Other liabilities 1,476

165 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,848

$ 8,865

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health, adjusted revenues and adjusted operating expenses exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. During the year ended December 31, 2018 , acquisition-related integration costs also relate to the acquisition of Omnicare, Inc. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses primarily within the Corporate/Other segment.

and 2018, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. During the year ended , acquisition-related integration costs also relate to the acquisition of Omnicare, Inc. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses primarily within the Corporate/Other segment. During the year ended December 31, 2019 , the store rationalization charges relate to the planned closure of 46 underperforming retail pharmacy stores during the second quarter of 2019 and the planned closure of 22 underperforming retail pharmacy stores during the first quarter of 2020. The store rationalization charges primarily relate to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges and are reflected in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the store rationalization charges relate to the planned closure of 46 underperforming retail pharmacy stores during the second quarter of 2019 and the planned closure of 22 underperforming retail pharmacy stores during the first quarter of 2020. The store rationalization charges primarily relate to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges and are reflected in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Retail/LTC segment. During the year ended December 31, 2019 , the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre, which occurred on July 1, 2019 . The loss on divestiture primarily relates to the elimination of the cumulative translation adjustment from accumulated other comprehensive income. During the year ended December 31, 2018 , the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's RxCrossroads subsidiary for $725 million on January 2, 2018 . The losses on divestiture of subsidiary are reflected in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre, which occurred on . The loss on divestiture primarily relates to the elimination of the cumulative translation adjustment from accumulated other comprehensive income. During the year ended , the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's RxCrossroads subsidiary for on . The losses on divestiture of subsidiary are reflected in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Retail/LTC segment. During the year ended December 31, 2019 , the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of $4.0 billion of its outstanding senior notes in August 2019 pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes.

, the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of of its outstanding senior notes in pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 , the goodwill impairment charges relate to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the goodwill impairment charges relate to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 , impairment of long-lived assets primarily relates to the impairment of property and equipment within the Retail/LTC segment and is reflected in operating expenses in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

, impairment of long-lived assets primarily relates to the impairment of property and equipment within the Retail/LTC segment and is reflected in operating expenses in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 , the Company recorded interest expense of $280 million and $1.4 billion , respectively, related to (i) bridge financing costs, (ii) interest expense on the $40 billion of unsecured senior notes issued on March 9, 2018 (the "2018 Notes") and (iii) interest expense on the $5 billion term loan facility. The interest expense was reduced by related interest income of $83 million and $536 million , during the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 , respectively, on the proceeds of the 2018 Notes. All amounts are for the periods prior to the close of the Aetna Acquisition and were recorded within the Corporate/Other segment.

, the Company recorded interest expense of and , respectively, related to (i) bridge financing costs, (ii) interest expense on the of unsecured senior notes issued on (the "2018 Notes") and (iii) interest expense on the term loan facility. The interest expense was reduced by related interest income of and , during the three months and year ended , respectively, on the proceeds of the 2018 Notes. All amounts are for the periods prior to the close of the Aetna Acquisition and were recorded within the Corporate/Other segment. The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.

See endnotes (1) through (4) for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 13 through 17 and 24 through 25.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of operating income to adjusted operating income:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 In millions Pharmacy

Services

Retail/

LTC

Health Care

Benefits

Corporate/

Other

Intersegment

Eliminations

Consolidated

Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,348

$ 1,909

$ 386

$ (430)

$ (176)

$ 3,037 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 99

122

393

—

—

614 Acquisition-related integration costs —

—

—

115

—

115 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,447

$ 2,031

$ 779

$ (315)

$ (176)

$ 3,766





Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 In millions Pharmacy

Services

Retail/

LTC

Health Care

Benefits

Corporate/

Other

Intersegment

Eliminations

Consolidated

Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,339

$ (270)

$ 432

$ (466)

$ (211)

$ 824 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 86

123

158

—

—

367 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs —

—

—

340

—

340 Goodwill impairment —

2,228

—

—

—

2,228 Impairment of long-lived assets —

43

—

—

—

43 Interest income on financing for the Aetna Acquisition —

—

—

(83)

—

(83) Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,425

$ 2,124

$ 590

$ (209)

$ (211)

$ 3,719



Year Ended December 31, 2019 In millions Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Health Care Benefits

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 4,735

$ 5,793

$ 3,639

$ (1,483)

$ (697)

$ 11,987 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 394

476

1,563

3

—

2,436 Acquisition-related integration costs —

—

—

480

—

480 Store rationalization charges —

231

—

—

—

231 Loss on divestiture of subsidiary —

205

—

—

—

205 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 5,129

$ 6,705

$ 5,202

$ (1,000)

$ (697)

$ 15,339





Year Ended December 31, 2018 In millions Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Health Care Benefits

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 4,607

$ 620

$ 368

$ (805)

$ (769)

$ 4,021 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 348

498

160

—

—

1,006 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs —

7

—

485

—

492 Loss on divestiture of subsidiary —

86

—

—

—

86 Goodwill impairments —

6,149

—

—

—

6,149 Impairment of long-lived assets —

43

—

—

—

43 Interest income on financing for the Aetna Acquisition —

—

—

(536)

—

(536) Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 4,955

$ 7,403

$ 528

$ (856)

$ (769)

$ 11,261

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP measure) $ 1,744





$ (422)



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (GAAP measure) 3





2



Income allocable to participating securities (GAAP measure) (1)





—



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) 1,746

$ 1.33

(420)

$ (0.37) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 614

0.47

367

0.32 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 115

0.09

340

0.30 Goodwill impairment —

—

2,228

1.98 Impairment of long-lived assets —

—

43

0.04 Net interest expense on financing for the Aetna Acquisition —

—

197

0.17 Income tax benefit (204)

(0.16)

(338)

(0.30) Income allocable to participating securities, net of tax (a) (1)

—

(2)

— Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 2,270

$ 1.73

$ 2,415

$ 2.14















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) (2)



1,310





1,121 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (2)



1,310





1,126

__________________________________ (a) Represents the corresponding impact to income allocable to participating securities, net of tax, related to the items in the table above excluded from income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and calculating Adjusted EPS in the table above.



Year Ended

December 31, 2019

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP measure) $ 6,631





$ (596)



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (GAAP measure) 3





2



Income allocable to participating securities (GAAP measure) (5)





(3)



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) 6,629

$ 5.08

(597)

$ (0.57) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 2,436

1.87

1,006

0.96 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 480

0.37

492

0.47 Store rationalization charges 231

0.17

—

— Loss on divestiture of subsidiary 205

0.16

86

0.08 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 79

0.06

—

— Goodwill impairments —

—

6,149

5.87 Impairment of long-lived assets —

—

43

0.04 Net interest expense on financing for the Aetna Acquisition —

—

894

0.86 Income tax benefit (815)

(0.63)

(658)

(0.62) Income allocable to participating securities, net of tax (a) (1)

—

(9)

(0.01) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 9,244

$ 7.08

$ 7,406

$ 7.08















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) (2)



1,305





1,044 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (2)



1,305





1,047

________________________________ (a) Represents the corresponding impact to income allocable to participating securities, net of tax, related to the items in the table above excluded from income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and calculating Adjusted EPS in the table above.

Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of total revenues to adjusted revenues:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions 2019

2018

2019

2018 Total revenues (GAAP measure) $ 66,889

$ 54,424

$ 256,776

$ 194,579 Non-GAAP adjustment:













Interest income on financing for the Aetna Acquisition —

(83)

—

(536) Adjusted revenues (3) $ 66,889

$ 54,341

$ 256,776

$ 194,043

The following is a reconciliation of operating expenses to adjusted operating expenses:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions 2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating expenses (GAAP measure) $ 8,654

$ 6,613

$ 33,541

$ 21,368 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (614)

(367)

(2,436)

(1,006) Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs (115)

(340)

(480)

(492) Store rationalization charges —

—

(231)

— Loss on divestiture of subsidiary —

—

(205)

(86) Impairment of long-lived assets —

(43)

—

(43) Adjusted operating expenses (4) $ 7,925

$ 5,863

$ 30,189

$ 19,741

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income. Effective for the first quarter of 2019, adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). Segment financial information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 has been retrospectively adjusted to conform with the current period presentation. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

Effective for the first quarter of 2019, the Company realigned the composition of its segments to correspond with changes to its operating model and reflect how the CODM reviews information and manages the business. As a result of this realignment, the Company's SilverScript PDP moved from the Pharmacy Services segment to the Health Care Benefits segment. In addition, the Company moved Aetna's mail order and specialty pharmacy operations from the Health Care Benefits segment to the Pharmacy Services segment. Segment financial information for the year ended December 31, 2018 was retrospectively adjusted to reflect these changes as reported in Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019. Segment financial information for the three months ended December 31, 2018, has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect these changes as shown below:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 In millions Pharmacy

Services

Retail/

LTC

Health Care

Benefits

Corporate/

Other

Intersegment

Eliminations

Consolidated

Totals Revenues, as previously reported $ 34,890

$ 22,029

$ 5,549

$ 131

$ (8,175)

$ 54,424 Adjustments 9

—

690

—

(699)

— Revenues, as adjusted $ 34,899

$ 22,029

$ 6,239

$ 131

$ (8,874)

$ 54,424























Cost of products sold (a) $ 32,648

$ 15,588

$ 147

$ —

$ (7,819)

$ 40,564 Adjustments 611

—

—

—

(611)

— Cost of products sold, as adjusted $ 33,259

$ 15,588

$ 147

$ —

$ (8,430)

$ 40,564























Benefit costs (a) $ 406

$ —

$ 3,873

$ 22

$ (106)

$ 4,195 Adjustments (406)

—

406

—

—

— Benefit costs, as adjusted $ —

$ —

$ 4,279

$ 22

$ (106)

$ 4,195























Operating expenses, as previously reported $ 341

$ 4,483

$ 1,253

$ 575

$ (39)

$ 6,613 Adjustments (40)

—

128

—

(88)

— Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 301

$ 4,483

$ 1,381

$ 575

$ (127)

$ 6,613























Operating income (loss), as previously reported $ 1,495

$ (270)

$ 276

$ (466)

$ (211)

$ 824 Adjustments (156)

—

156

—

—

— Operating income (loss), as adjusted 1,339

(270)

432

(466)

(211)

824 Segment measure adjustments 86

2,394

158

257

—

2,895 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 1,425

$ 2,124

$ 590

$ (209)

$ (211)

$ 3,719

______________________ (a) The total of cost of products sold and benefit costs previously were reported as cost of revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:

In millions Pharmacy

Services (a)

Retail/

LTC

Health Care

Benefits

Corporate/

Other

Intersegment

Eliminations (b)

Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended





















December 31, 2019





















Total revenues $ 37,073

$ 22,580

$ 17,150

$ 89

$ (10,003)

$ 66,889 Operating income (loss) 1,348

1,909

386

(430)

(176)

3,037 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,447

2,031

779

(315)

(176)

3,766 December 31, 2018





















Total revenues 34,899

22,029

6,239

131

(8,874)

54,424 Operating income (loss) 1,339

(270)

432

(466)

(211)

824 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,425

2,124

590

(209)

(211)

3,719























Year Ended





















December 31, 2019





















Total revenues $ 141,491

$ 86,608

$ 69,604

$ 512

$ (41,439)

$ 256,776 Operating income (loss) 4,735

5,793

3,639

(1,483)

(697)

11,987 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 5,129

6,705

5,202

(1,000)

(697)

15,339 December 31, 2018





















Total revenues 134,736

83,989

8,962

606

(33,714)

194,579 Operating income (loss) 4,607

620

368

(805)

(769)

4,021 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 4,955

7,403

528

(856)

(769)

11,261

_____________________________ (a) Total revenues of the Pharmacy Services segment include approximately $2.6 billion of retail co-payments for each of the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and $11.5 billion and $11.4 billion of retail co-payments for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (b) Intersegment eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Pharmacy Services segment, the Retail/LTC segment and/or the Health Care Benefits segment.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Pharmacy Services Segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy Services segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions, except percentages 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Products $ 36,890



$ 34,792



$ 140,946



$ 134,285

Services 183



107



545



451

Total revenues 37,073



34,899



141,491



134,736

Cost of products sold 35,327



33,259



135,245



128,777

Operating expenses 398



301



1,511



1,352

Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 1.1 %

0.9 %

1.1 %

1.0 % Operating income $ 1,348



$ 1,339



$ 4,735



$ 4,607

Operating income as a % of total revenues 3.6 %

3.8 %

3.3 %

3.4 % Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,447



$ 1,425



$ 5,129



$ 4,955

Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 3.9 %

4.1 %

3.6 %

3.7 % Revenues (by distribution channel):













Pharmacy network (7) (10) $ 22,838



$ 22,609



$ 88,755



$ 87,167

Mail choice (8) (10) 14,075



12,175



52,141



47,049

Other 160



115



595



520

Pharmacy claims processed: (6)













Total 533.9



484.6



2,014.2



1,889.8

Pharmacy network (7) 454.0



409.2



1,704.0



1,601.4

Mail choice (8) 79.9



75.4



310.2



288.4

Generic dispensing rate: (6)













Total 87.8 %

86.9 %

88.2 %

87.3 % Pharmacy network (7) 88.3 %

87.5 %

88.7 %

87.9 % Mail choice (8) 85.2 %

83.6 %

85.1 %

83.9 % Mail choice penetration rate (6) (8) 15.0 %

15.6 %

15.4 %

15.3 %

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Retail/LTC Segment

The following table summarizes the Retail/LTC segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions, except percentages 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Products $ 22,326



$ 21,793



$ 85,729



$ 83,175

Services 254



236



879



814

Total revenues 22,580



22,029



86,608



83,989

Cost of products sold 16,184



15,588



62,688



59,906

Goodwill impairments —



2,228



—



6,149

Operating expenses 4,487



4,483



18,127



17,314

Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 19.9 %

20.4 %

20.9 %

20.6 % Operating income (loss) $ 1,909



$ (270)



$ 5,793



$ 620

Operating income (loss) as a % of total revenues 8.5 %

(1.2) %

6.7 %

0.7 % Adjusted operating income (1) $ 2,031



$ 2,124



$ 6,705



$ 7,403

Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 9.0 %

9.6 %

7.7 %

8.8 % Revenues (by major goods/service lines):













Pharmacy $ 17,245



$ 16,751



$ 66,442



$ 64,179

Front Store 5,134



5,066



19,422



19,055

Other 201



212



744



755

Prescriptions filled (6) 369.0



349.4



1,417.2



1,339.1

Revenues increase:













Total 2.5 %

5.4 %

3.1 %

5.8 % Pharmacy 2.9 %

7.2 %

3.5 %

7.8 % Front Store 1.3 %

1.7 %

1.9 %

1.5 % Total prescription volume increase (6) 5.6 %

8.6 %

5.8 %

8.8 % Same store sales increase: (9)













Total 3.2 %

5.7 %

3.7 %

6.0 % Pharmacy 4.1 %

7.4 %

4.5 %

7.9 % Front Store 0.7 %

0.5 %

1.1 %

0.5 % Prescription volume (6) 6.9 %

9.1 %

7.2 %

9.1 % Generic dispensing rate (6) 87.5 %

86.7 %

88.3 %

87.5 %

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits Segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, In millions, except percentages 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Products $ —



$ 164



$ —



$ 164

Premiums 15,488



5,496



63,031



8,180

Services 1,521



531



5,974



560

Net investment income 141



48



599



58

Total revenues 17,150



6,239



69,604



8,962

Cost of products sold —



147



—



147

Benefit costs 13,277



4,279



53,092



6,678

MBR (Benefit costs as a % of premium revenues) (a) 85.7 %

NM



84.2 %

NM

Operating expenses $ 3,487



$ 1,381



$ 12,873



$ 1,769

Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 20.3 %

22.1 %

18.5 %

19.7 % Operating income $ 386



$ 432



$ 3,639



$ 368

Operating income as a % of total revenues 2.3 %

6.9 %

5.2 %

4.1 % Adjusted operating income (1) $ 779



$ 590



$ 5,202



$ 528

Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 4.5 %

9.5 %

7.5 %

5.9 %

_________________________ (a) The Health Care Benefits segment consisted solely of the Company's SilverScript PDP business for periods prior to the Aetna Acquisition Date. Accordingly, the MBRs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 are not meaningful ("NM") and are not directly comparable to the MBRs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 In thousands Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total Medical membership:

































Commercial 3,591

14,159

17,750

3,560

14,159

17,719

3,871

13,888

17,759 Medicare Advantage 2,321

—

2,321

2,304

—

2,304

1,758

—

1,758 Medicare Supplement 881

—

881

842

—

842

793

—

793 Medicaid 1,398

558

1,956

1,382

562

1,944

1,128

663

1,791 Total medical membership 8,191

14,717

22,908

8,088

14,721

22,809

7,550

14,551

22,101



































Supplemental membership information:

























Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone) (a)

5,994









5,998









6,134

_______________________________ (a) Represents the Company's SilverScript PDP membership only. Excludes 2.5 million, 2.5 million and 2.3 million members as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, related to Aetna's standalone PDPs that were sold effective December 31, 2018. The Company retained the financial results of the divested plans through 2019 through a reinsurance agreement. Subsequent to 2019, the Company will no longer retain the financial results of the divested plans.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in health care costs payable during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

In millions 2019

2018 Health care costs payable, beginning of period $ 6,147

$ 5 Less: Reinsurance recoverables 4

— Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net 6,143

5 Acquisitions, net —

5,357 Reclassification from pharmacy claims and discounts payable (a) —

776 Add: Components of incurred health care costs





Current year 52,723

6,594 Prior years (b) (524)

(42) Total incurred health care costs (c) 52,199

6,552 Less: Claims paid





Current year 46,158

6,303 Prior years 5,314

260 Total claims paid 51,472

6,563 Add: Premium deficiency reserve 4

16 Health care costs payable, end of period, net 6,874

6,143 Add: Reinsurance recoverables 5

4 Health care costs payable, end of period $ 6,879

$ 6,147

_________________________ (a) As of the Aetna Acquisition Date, the Company reclassified $776 million of the Pharmacy Services segment's unpaid retail pharmacy claims to third parties from pharmacy claims and discounts payable to health care costs payable as the third party liability was incurred to support the Health Care Benefits segment's insured members. (b) Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. (c) Total incurred health care costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 in the table above exclude (i) $4 million and $16 million, respectively, related to a premium deficiency reserve related to the Company's Medicaid products, (ii) $41 million and $4 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and (iii) $285 million and $22 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.



Days Claims Payable

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019 Days Claims Payable (a) 48

51

48

45

















______________________________ (a) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by the average health care costs per day during each respective quarter. Days claims payable is not directly comparable to the legacy Aetna metric due to the addition of approximately 6.0 million SilverScript standalone Medicare PDP members to the Health Care Benefits segment in each period presented as a result of the segment realignment in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Operating Income Guidance

(Unaudited)

The following reconciliation of projected operating income to projected adjusted operating income contains forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See the discussion at "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (1) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate adjusted operating income.



Year Ending December 31, 2020 In millions Low

High Operating income (GAAP measure) $ 12,760

$ 12,990 Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization of intangible assets 2,320

2,320 Acquisition-related integration costs 450

450 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 15,530

$ 15,760

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance

(Unaudited)

The following reconciliations of projected income from continuing operations to projected adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and calculation of projected GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See the discussion at "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.



Year Ending December 31, 2020

Low

High In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Income from continuing operations (GAAP measure) $ 7,210





$ 7,385



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (GAAP measure) 5





5



Income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) 7,215

$ 5.47

7,390

$ 5.60 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 2,320

1.76

2,320

1.76 Acquisition-related integration costs 450

0.34

450

0.34 Income tax benefit (690)

(0.53)

(690)

(0.53) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 9,295

$ 7.04

$ 9,470

$ 7.17















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,320





1,320

Endnotes

(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, store rationalization charges, gains/losses on divestitures, goodwill impairments, impairment of long-lived assets, interest income on financings associated with proposed acquisitions (for periods prior to the acquisition), and any other items specifically identified herein. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from operating income.

(2) The Company defines adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health as income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, store rationalization charges, gains/losses on divestitures, losses on early extinguishment of debt, goodwill impairments, impairment of long-lived assets, net interest expense on financings associated with proposed acquisitions (for periods prior to the acquisition), the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health, the corresponding impact to income allocable to participating securities, net of tax, related to the items excluded from income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health, and any other items specifically identified herein. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS, respectively, are calculated by dividing income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EPS for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 is calculated utilizing adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding, which include 5 million and 3 million potential common equivalent shares, respectively, as the impact of these shares was dilutive. The potential common equivalent shares were excluded from the calculation of GAAP loss per share from continuing operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, as these shares would have had an anti-dilutive effect as a result of the GAAP net loss incurred. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and GAAP diluted EPS.

(3) The Company defines adjusted revenues as total revenues (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of certain items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as interest income on financings associated with proposed acquisitions (for periods prior to the acquisition) and any other items specifically identified herein. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from total revenues.

(4) The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, store rationalization charges, gains/losses on divestitures, impairment of long-lived assets and any other items specifically identified herein. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from operating expenses.

(5) Enterprise prescriptions include prescriptions dispensed through the Company's retail pharmacies, long-term care pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies as well as prescription claims managed through our pharmacy benefits manager, with an elimination for managed prescription claims filled through CVS Health dispensing channels.

(6) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription.

(7) Pharmacy network revenues, pharmacy claims processed and generic dispensing rate do not include Maintenance Choice® activity, which is included within the mail choice category. Pharmacy network is defined as claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and long-term care pharmacies, but excluding Maintenance Choice activity. Maintenance Choice permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS Pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order.

(8) Mail choice is defined as claims filled at a Pharmacy Services mail order facility, which includes specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as prescriptions filled at the Company's retail pharmacies under the Maintenance Choice program.

(9) Same store sales and prescription volume exclude revenues from MinuteClinic®, and revenues and prescriptions from stores in Brazil and LTC operations.

(10) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current period presentation.

