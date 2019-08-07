CVS Health Reports Second Quarter Results

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Year-over-Year Highlights:

Revenues increased 35.2% to $63.4 billion

GAAP operating income increased to $3.3 billion

Adjusted operating income (1) increased 55.1% to $4.0 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.49

Adjusted EPS (2) of $1.89

Year-to-date Highlights:

Generated cash flow from operations of $7.3 billion

2019 Full Year Guidance:

Confirmed GAAP operating income guidance range of $11.8 billion to $12.0 billion

Raised the guidance range for adjusted operating income (1) to $15.2 billion to $15.4 billion from $15.0 billion to $15.2 billion

Raised and narrowed GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance range to $4.93 to $5.04 from $4.90 to $5.05

Raised and narrowed Adjusted EPS (2) guidance range to $6.89 to $7.00 from $6.75 to $6.90

Raised cash flow from operations guidance range to $10.1 billion to $10.6 billion from $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo stated, "We posted strong second quarter results, with all of our businesses performing at or above expectations. These results demonstrate our ability to execute on our strategic priorities to accelerate enterprise growth as we seek to fundamentally transform the consumer health experience. Given our performance to date and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are raising and narrowing our Adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.89 to $7.00."

"We made meaningful advancements on each of the priorities we outlined at our Investor Day in early June to differentiate, transform and modernize the delivery of care. While still early, we remain confident that we will be able to realize the potential of our innovative and powerful new business model to deliver enhanced value to our clients and the consumers we serve."

_________________________ The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" on pages 11 through 12 and endnotes (1) through (4) on page 28 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 13 through 17 and 25 through 27 for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 63,431

$ 46,922

$ 16,509

$ 125,077

$ 92,665

$ 32,412 Operating income (loss) 3,332

(1,373)

4,705

6,022

623

5,399 Adjusted operating income (1) 4,031

2,599

1,432

7,626

4,892

2,734 Net income (loss) 1,931

(2,563)

4,494

3,358

(1,565)

4,923 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 1.49

$ (2.52)

$ 4.01

$ 2.58

$ (1.54)

$ 4.12 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 1.89

$ 1.69

$ 0.20

$ 3.51

$ 3.16

$ 0.35 Enterprise prescriptions (5) (6) 683.1

657.5

25.6

1,362.9

1,316.6

46.3

























Total revenues and adjusted revenues (3) increased 35.2% and 35.8%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna"), which the Company acquired on November 28, 2018 (the "Aetna Acquisition"), as well as increased volume and brand name drug price inflation in both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The revenue increase was partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment, price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment, and an increased generic dispensing rate.

increased 35.2% and 35.8%, respectively, for the three months ended compared to the prior year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna"), which the Company acquired on (the "Aetna Acquisition"), as well as increased volume and brand name drug price inflation in both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The revenue increase was partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment, price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment, and an increased generic dispensing rate. Operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses (4) increased 65.2% and 59.1%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. The increase in operating expenses is due to the impact of the Aetna Acquisition, an increase in intangible amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition and an increase in acquisition-related integration costs. The increase in adjusted operating expenses was primarily driven by the impact of the Aetna Acquisition.

increased 65.2% and 59.1%, respectively, for the three months ended compared to the prior year. The increase in operating expenses is due to the impact of the Aetna Acquisition, an increase in intangible amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition and an increase in acquisition-related integration costs. The increase in adjusted operating expenses was primarily driven by the impact of the Aetna Acquisition. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 342.7% and 55.1%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. The increase in both operating income and adjusted operating income was primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition as well as increased claims volume and improved purchasing economics in the Pharmacy Services segment. These increases were partially offset by reimbursement pressure and the investment of a portion of the savings from tax reform in wages and benefits in the Retail/LTC segment and continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment. The increase in operating income was also due to the absence of the $3.9 billion pre-tax goodwill impairment charge related to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment recorded in the three months ended June 30, 2018 , partially offset by higher intangible asset amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition.

compared to the prior year. The increase in both operating income and adjusted operating income was primarily due to the Aetna Acquisition as well as increased claims volume and improved purchasing economics in the Pharmacy Services segment. These increases were partially offset by reimbursement pressure and the investment of a portion of the savings from tax reform in wages and benefits in the Retail/LTC segment and continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment. The increase in operating income was also due to the absence of the pre-tax goodwill impairment charge related to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment recorded in the three months ended , partially offset by higher intangible asset amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition. Net income increased 175.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily due to higher operating income described above, partially offset by (i) higher interest expense primarily due to financing activity associated with the Aetna Acquisition and the assumption of Aetna's debt as of the Aetna Acquisition date and (ii) higher income tax expense associated with the increase in pre-tax income.

compared to the prior year primarily due to higher operating income described above, partially offset by (i) higher interest expense primarily due to financing activity associated with the Aetna Acquisition and the assumption of Aetna's debt as of the Aetna Acquisition date and (ii) higher income tax expense associated with the increase in pre-tax income. The effective income tax rate was 25.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to (24.1)% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 . The difference in the effective income tax rate compared to the prior year was primarily due to the $3.9 billion goodwill impairment charge recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2018 , which was not deductible for income tax purposes.

Pharmacy Services Segment

The Pharmacy Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management services to employers, health plans, government employee groups and government sponsored programs. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In millions 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 34,842

$ 33,427

$ 1,415

$ 68,400

$ 65,973

$ 2,427 Operating income 1,197

1,092

105

2,047

1,993

54 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,296

1,181

115

2,243

2,168

75 Total pharmacy claims processed (6) 489.0

470.1

18.9

970.8

938.9

31.9 Pharmacy network 412.1

398.2

13.9

819.8

797.7

22.1 Mail choice 76.9

71.9

5.0

151.0

141.2

9.8

























Total revenues increased 4.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily due to brand name drug price inflation as well as increased total pharmacy claims volume, partially offset by continued price compression and an increased generic dispensing rate.

compared to the prior year primarily due to brand name drug price inflation as well as increased total pharmacy claims volume, partially offset by continued price compression and an increased generic dispensing rate. Total pharmacy claims processed increased 4.0% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year, primarily driven by net new business and the continued adoption of Maintenance Choice ® offerings.

compared to the prior year, primarily driven by net new business and the continued adoption of Maintenance Choice offerings. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 9.6% and 9.7%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased claims volume and improved purchasing economics, partially offset by continued price compression. The increase in operating income was also partially offset by increased intangible amortization related to Aetna's mail order and specialty pharmacy operations.

See the supplemental information on page 21 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy Services segment.

Retail/LTC Segment

The Retail/LTC segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells a wide-assortment of general merchandise, provides health care services through walk-in clinics and provides services to long-term care facilities. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In millions 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 21,447

$ 20,672

$ 775

$ 42,562

$ 41,104

$ 1,458 Operating income (loss) 1,551

(2,225)

3,776

2,789

(601)

3,390 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,669

1,821

(152)

3,158

3,657

(499) Prescriptions filled (6) 349.1

329.7

19.4

695.9

658.5

37.4

























Total revenues increased 3.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by increased prescription volume and brand name drug price inflation, partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure and the impact of generic drug introductions.

compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by increased prescription volume and brand name drug price inflation, partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure and the impact of generic drug introductions. Front store revenues represent approximately 22.7% of total Retail/LTC segment revenues. Front store revenues increased in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increases in health product sales, which benefited from an extended cough and cold season and the impact of the shift of sales associated with the Easter holiday from the first quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by increases in health product sales, which benefited from an extended cough and cold season and the impact of the shift of sales associated with the Easter holiday from the first quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019. Total prescription volume grew 5.9%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. The growth was driven mainly by the continued adoption of patient care programs, collaborations with PBMs and the Company's preferred status in a number of Medicare Part D networks.

compared to the prior year. The growth was driven mainly by the continued adoption of patient care programs, collaborations with PBMs and the Company's preferred status in a number of Medicare Part D networks. Operating income increased 169.7% and adjusted operating income decreased 8.3%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . The increase in operating income was primarily due to the absence of the $3.9 billion pre-tax goodwill impairment charge related to the LTC reporting unit recorded in the three months ended June 30, 2018 . Operating income and adjusted operating income were both negatively impacted by (i) continued reimbursement pressure, (ii) increased operating expenses primarily driven by the investment of a portion of the savings from tax reform in wages and benefits and (iii) declining year-over-year performance in the Company's long-term care business.

See the supplemental information on page 22 for additional information regarding the performance of the Retail/LTC segment.

Health Care Benefits Segment

The Health Care Benefits segment provides a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. For periods prior to the Aetna Acquisition, the Health Care Benefits segment consisted solely of the Company's SilverScript® Medicare Part D prescription drug plan ("PDP") business. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In millions, except percentages 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 17,403



$ 764



$ 16,639



$ 35,273



$ 2,082



$ 33,191

Operating income (loss) 1,062



—



1,062



2,217



(138)



2,355

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,438



—



1,438



3,000



(137)



3,137

Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (a) 84.0 %

NM







84.0 %

NM





Medical membership as of June 30, 2019











22.8



































_______________________________ (a) The Health Care Benefits segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 consisted solely of the Company's SilverScript PDP business. Accordingly, the MBRs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 are not meaningful (NM) and are not directly comparable to the MBRs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Total revenues increased $16.6 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the Aetna Acquisition.

for the three months ended compared to the prior year primarily driven by the Aetna Acquisition. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased $1.1 billion and $1.4 billion , respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the Aetna Acquisition. The increase in operating income was partially offset by an increase in intangible amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition. Operating income and adjusted operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 reflect the seasonality of earnings for the Company's SilverScript PDP business. The quarterly earnings of the Company's SilverScript PDP business generally increase as the year progresses.

and , respectively, for the three months ended compared to the prior year primarily driven by the Aetna Acquisition. The increase in operating income was partially offset by an increase in intangible amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition. Operating income and adjusted operating income for the three and six months ended reflect the seasonality of earnings for the Company's SilverScript PDP business. The quarterly earnings of the Company's SilverScript PDP business generally increase as the year progresses. Medical membership as of June 30, 2019 of 22.8 million remained consistent compared with March 31, 2019 , reflecting increases in Medicare and Medicaid products, offset by declines in Commercial products.

of 22.8 million remained consistent compared with , reflecting increases in Medicare and Medicaid products, offset by declines in Commercial products. The Health Care Benefits segment experienced favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in its Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid products, primarily attributable to first quarter 2019 performance and provider recoveries.

Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $489 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 . This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements, and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2019 operating results.

See the supplemental information on page 23 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

2019 Full Year Guidance

The Company confirmed its full year 2019 consolidated GAAP operating income guidance range of $11.8 billion to $12.0 billion and raised the guidance range for full year adjusted operating income to $15.2 billion to $15.4 billion from $15.0 billion to $15.2 billion. The Company also raised and narrowed the GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance range to $4.93 to $5.04 from $4.90 to $5.05, and raised and narrowed the Adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.89 to $7.00 from $6.75 to $6.90.

The Company also provided guidance for the third quarter of 2019. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations is projected to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.20, and Adjusted EPS is projected to be in the range of $1.75 to $1.79.

The adjustments between GAAP operating income and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted operating income and Adjusted EPS include adding back amortization of intangible assets, integration costs related to the Aetna Acquisition, a store rationalization charge and expected gains/losses on divestitures.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Products $ 45,531

$ 45,652

$ 88,874

$ 89,701 Premiums 15,791

751

32,073

2,057 Services 1,816

305

3,588

643 Net investment income 293

214

542

264 Total revenues 63,431

46,922

125,077

92,665 Operating costs:













Cost of products sold 38,970

38,876

76,217

76,381 Benefit costs 13,087

631

26,546

1,960 Goodwill impairment —

3,921

—

3,921 Operating expenses 8,042

4,867

16,292

9,780 Total operating costs 60,099

48,295

119,055

92,042 Operating income (loss) 3,332

(1,373)

6,022

623 Interest expense 772

689

1,554

1,212 Other expense (income) (31)

3

(62)

6 Income (loss) before income tax provision 2,591

(2,065)

4,530

(595) Income tax provision 660

497

1,172

969 Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,931

(2,562)

3,358

(1,564) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —

(1)

—

(1) Net income (loss) 1,931

(2,563)

3,358

(1,565) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 5

—

(1)

— Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 1,936

$ (2,563)

$ 3,357

$ (1,565)















Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health $ 1.49

$ (2.52)

$ 2.58

$ (1.54) Loss from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 1.49

$ (2.52)

$ 2.58

$ (1.54) Weighted average shares outstanding 1,301

1,018

1,299

1,017 Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health $ 1.49

$ (2.52)

$ 2.58

$ (1.54) Loss from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 1.49

$ (2.52)

$ 2.58

$ (1.54) Weighted average shares outstanding 1,302

1,018

1,302

1,017 Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

















CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31, In millions 2019

2018 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,063

$ 4,059 Investments 2,462

2,522 Accounts receivable, net 18,174

17,631 Inventories 15,511

16,450 Other current assets 4,691

4,581 Total current assets 46,901

45,243 Long-term investments 16,973

15,732 Property and equipment, net 11,483

11,349 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,865

— Goodwill 79,485

78,678 Intangible assets, net 34,163

36,524 Separate accounts assets 4,271

3,884 Other assets 4,763

5,046 Total assets $ 218,904

$ 196,456







Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 9,160

$ 8,925 Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 11,937

11,365 Health care costs payable 6,889

6,147 Policyholders' funds 2,907

2,939 Accrued expenses 10,562

10,711 Other insurance liabilities 1,788

1,937 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,793

— Short-term debt 446

720 Current portion of long-term debt 3,894

1,265 Total current liabilities 49,376

44,009 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,849

— Long-term debt 66,941

71,444 Deferred income taxes 7,375

7,677 Separate accounts liabilities 4,271

3,884 Other long-term insurance liabilities 7,965

8,119 Other long-term liabilities 2,528

2,780 Total liabilities 157,305

137,913







Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock and capital surplus 45,719

45,440 Treasury stock (28,257)

(28,228) Retained earnings 43,136

40,911 Accumulated other comprehensive income 684

102 Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 61,282

58,225 Noncontrolling interests 317

318 Total shareholders' equity 61,599

58,543 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 218,904

$ 196,456

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended

June 30, In millions 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 120,808

$ 87,977 Cash paid for inventory and prescriptions dispensed by retail network pharmacies (70,567)

(70,763) Insurance benefits paid (25,992)

(1,737) Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (14,497)

(8,471) Interest and investment income received 512

194 Interest paid (1,502)

(560) Income taxes paid (1,476)

(1,351) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,286

5,289







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 3,786

37 Purchases of investments (4,062)

(53) Purchases of property and equipment (1,289)

(912) Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (250)

(556) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary —

725 Other 14

7 Net cash used in investing activities (1,801)

(752)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net repayments of short-term debt (275)

(1,276) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

39,376 Repayments of long-term debt (1,899)

(1) Derivative settlements —

446 Dividends paid (1,306)

(1,018) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 111

130 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (80)

(37) Other 7

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,442)

37,620 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,043

42,157 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,295

1,900 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 6,338

$ 44,057









CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended

June 30, In millions 2019

2018 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 3,358

$ (1,565) Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,183

1,291 Goodwill impairment —

3,921 Stock-based compensation 226

110 Deferred income taxes and other noncash items (42)

252 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (681)

(1,059) Inventories 939

369 Other assets (314)

(174) Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 917

1,045 Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 496

224 Other liabilities 204

875 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,286

$ 5,289









Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health, adjusted revenues and adjusted operating expenses exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

Intangible assets relate to the Company's acquisition activities and are amortized over their useful lives. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. The amortization of intangible assets is not directly related to the core performance of the Company's business operations since this amortization does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Subsequent to the applicable acquisition date, the Company's revenues and results of operations include the results of each of the Company's acquisitions, which are supported by these intangible assets.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. During the six months ended June 30, 2018 , acquisition-related integration costs also relate to the acquisition of Omnicare, Inc. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses primarily within the Corporate/Other segment.

and 2018, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. During the six months ended , acquisition-related integration costs also relate to the acquisition of Omnicare, Inc. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses primarily within the Corporate/Other segment. During the six months ended June 30, 2019 , the store rationalization charge primarily relates to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges in connection with the planned closure of 46 underperforming retail pharmacy stores in the second quarter of 2019. The store rationalization charge is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the store rationalization charge primarily relates to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges in connection with the planned closure of 46 underperforming retail pharmacy stores in the second quarter of 2019. The store rationalization charge is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Retail/LTC segment. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 , the goodwill impairment charge relates to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the goodwill impairment charge relates to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment. During the six months ended June 30, 2018 , the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's RxCrossroads subsidiary for $725 million and is reflected in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statement of operations within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's RxCrossroads subsidiary for and is reflected in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statement of operations within the Retail/LTC segment. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 , the Company recorded interest expense of $441 million and $714 million , respectively, related to bridge financing costs and interest expense on the $40 billion of senior notes issued on March 9, 2018 ("2018 Notes"). The interest expense was reduced by related interest income of $202 million and $244 million , during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 , respectively, on the proceeds of the 2018 Notes. All amounts are for the periods prior to the close of the Aetna Acquisition and were recorded within the Corporate/Other segment.

, the Company recorded interest expense of and , respectively, related to bridge financing costs and interest expense on the of senior notes issued on ("2018 Notes"). The interest expense was reduced by related interest income of and , during the three and six months ended , respectively, on the proceeds of the 2018 Notes. All amounts are for the periods prior to the close of the Aetna Acquisition and were recorded within the Corporate/Other segment. The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.

The Company's third-quarter and full year 2019 guidance reconciliations also reflect an estimated loss on divestiture of the Company's Brazilian subsidiary, Drogaria Onofre Ltda., which occurred on July 1, 2019. The Company expects to recognize a loss on divestiture within the Retail/LTC segment of approximately $200 million, which primarily relates to the elimination of the cumulative translation adjustment from accumulated other comprehensive income. This amount has been excluded from projected full year non-GAAP financial measures described above because the Company believes it neither relates to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflects the Company's underlying business performance.

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, including those described above, to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of adjusted operating income, Adjusted EPS, adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health, adjusted revenues and adjusted operating expenses may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements reported by other companies.

See endnotes (1) through (4) for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 13 through 17 and 25 through 27 in this press release.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income:

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Pharmacy

Retail/

Health Care

Corporate/

Intersegment

Consolidated In millions Services

LTC

Benefits

Other

Eliminations

Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,197

$ 1,551

$ 1,062

$ (308)

$ (170)

$ 3,332 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 99

118

376

—

—

593 Acquisition-related integration costs —

—

—

106

—

106 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,296

$ 1,669

$ 1,438

$ (202)

$ (170)

$ 4,031

















































Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Pharmacy

Retail/

Health Care

Corporate/

Intersegment

Consolidated In millions Services

LTC

Benefits

Other

Eliminations

Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,092

$ (2,225)

$ —

$ (53)

$ (187)

$ (1,373) Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 89

125

—

—

—

214 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs —

—

—

39

—

39 Goodwill impairment —

3,921

—

—

—

3,921 Interest income on financing for the Aetna Acquisition —

—

—

(202)

—

(202) Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,181

$ 1,821

$ —

$ (216)

$ (187)

$ 2,599























