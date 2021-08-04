CVS Health Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

Total revenues increased to $72.6 billion , up 11.1% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $2.10 and Adjusted EPS of $2.42

Year-to-date Highlights:

Total revenues increased to $141.7 billion , up 7.3% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $3.78 and Adjusted EPS of $4.46

Generated cash flow from operations of $8.7 billion

Repaid $5.4 billion of long-term debt

2021 Full Year Guidance:

Raised GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.35 to $6.45 from $6.24 to $6.36

Raised Adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.70 to $7.80 from $7.56 to $7.68

Raised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.5 billion to $13.0 billion from $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion

"We delivered another quarter of strong results and once again raised our outlook for the year," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "This quarter was highlighted by broad sales and earnings outperformance, as well as sequential operating margin improvement. We continue to play a critical role in helping America prevail against the pandemic while demonstrating the effectiveness of our unique business model, which is focused on meeting customer needs through innovations that make health care more local, affordable and connected."

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 11 and endnotes beginning on page 21 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 12, 13 and 20 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated Second Quarter Results and Operational Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 72,616



$ 65,341



$ 7,275



$ 141,713



$ 132,096



$ 9,617

Operating income 4,326



4,680



(354)



7,903



8,138



(235)

Adjusted operating income (1) 4,887



5,328



(441)



9,092



9,441



(349)

Net income 2,791



2,986



(195)



5,015



4,998



17

Diluted earnings per share $ 2.10



$ 2.26



$ (0.16)



$ 3.78



$ 3.79



$ (0.01)

Adjusted EPS (2) $ 2.42



$ 2.64



$ (0.22)



$ 4.46



$ 4.55



$ (0.09)

Enterprise prescriptions (3) (4) 774.2



690.3



83.9



1,512.6



1,436.9



75.7



Total revenues increased 11.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year driven by growth across all segments.

compared to the prior year driven by growth across all segments. Operating income and adjusted operating income decreased 7.6% and 8.3%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily due to the return of more normalized utilization levels in the Health Care Benefits segment following a significant decrease in utilization during the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in both operating income and adjusted operating income in the three months ended June 30, 2021 was partially offset by increased prescription and front store volume, COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing in the Retail/LTC segment as well as improved purchasing economics and increased pharmacy claims volume in the Pharmacy Services segment during the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

compared to the prior year primarily due to the return of more normalized utilization levels in the Health Care Benefits segment following a significant decrease in utilization during the three months ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in both operating income and adjusted operating income in the three months ended was partially offset by increased prescription and front store volume, COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing in the Retail/LTC segment as well as improved purchasing economics and increased pharmacy claims volume in the Pharmacy Services segment during the three months ended . Interest expense decreased $129 million , or 16.9%, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year due to lower debt in the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

, or 16.9%, for the three months ended compared to the prior year due to lower debt in the three months ended . The effective income tax rate was 25.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 24.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 . The increase in the effective income tax rate was primarily due to the absence of the favorable impact associated with the resolution of several state and local income tax matters in the three months ended June 30, 2020 , partially offset by the repeal of the non-deductible health insurer fee ("HIF") for 2021.

compared to 24.6% for the three months ended . The increase in the effective income tax rate was primarily due to the absence of the favorable impact associated with the resolution of several state and local income tax matters in the three months ended , partially offset by the repeal of the non-deductible health insurer fee ("HIF") for 2021. Paid down $2.4 billion of long-term debt, while returning $650 million to shareholders through dividends during the three months ended June 30, 2021 . Since the close of the acquisition of Aetna Inc. in November 2018 , the Company has repaid a net of $17.6 billion in long-term debt.

of long-term debt, while returning to shareholders through dividends during the three months ended . Since the close of the acquisition of Aetna Inc. in , the Company has repaid a net of in long-term debt. Administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests and nearly 17 million COVID-19 vaccines nationwide in the second quarter. The Company maintains a strong commitment to vaccine and testing equity and continues to optimize site locations and targeted outreach initiatives in order to reach vulnerable populations.

Launched new Clinical Trial Services business that brings together innovation and expertise to drive greater access to clinical trials and create a more efficient, convenient experience to improve participant retention and research effectiveness. Core capabilities will include precision patient recruitment, innovative options for Phase III/IV clinical trials and real-world evidence studies at CVS Pharmacy locations, in the home, or virtually.

Appointed Shawn Guertin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 28, 2021 , to help develop financial strategies to drive transformation at CVS Health. Previously, Guertin spent eight years at Aetna Inc. where he was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Enterprise Risk Officer.

Health Care Benefits Segment

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 20,525

$ 18,468

$ 2,057

$ 41,008

$ 37,666

$ 3,342 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,614

3,464

(1,850)

3,396

4,955

(1,559) Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (5) 84.1 %

70.3 %

13.8 %

83.6 %

76.4 %

7.2 % Medical membership (6)











23.5



23.6



(0.1)



















































Total revenues increased 11.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by growth in the Government Services business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the repeal of the HIF for 2021.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by growth in the Government Services business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the repeal of the HIF for 2021. Adjusted operating income decreased 53.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating income was primarily driven by the deferral of elective procedures and other discretionary utilization in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended June 30, 2020 .

compared to the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating income was primarily driven by the deferral of elective procedures and other discretionary utilization in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended . The MBR increased from 70.3% to 84.1% in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended June 30, 2020 described above and the repeal of the HIF for 2021.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended described above and the repeal of the HIF for 2021. Medical membership as of June 30, 2021 of 23.5 million decreased 116,000 members compared with March 31, 2021 , primarily reflecting declines in Medicaid and Commercial products, partially offset by an increase in Medicare products. The decline in Medicaid membership reflects the loss of a large ASC customer during the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

of 23.5 million decreased 116,000 members compared with , primarily reflecting declines in Medicaid and Commercial products, partially offset by an increase in Medicare products. The decline in Medicaid membership reflects the loss of a large ASC customer during the three months ended . The segment experienced favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates during the three months ended June 30, 2021 driven by favorable development in its Government Services business, primarily attributable to first quarter 2021 performance, partially offset by slightly unfavorable development in its Commercial business, primarily attributable to first quarter 2021 performance.

driven by favorable development in its Government Services business, primarily attributable to first quarter 2021 performance, partially offset by slightly unfavorable development in its Commercial business, primarily attributable to first quarter 2021 performance. Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $709 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 , driven by favorable development in the Company's Government Services and Commercial businesses. This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2021 operating results.

See the supplemental information on page 15 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

Pharmacy Services Segment

The Pharmacy Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions to employers, health plans, government employee groups and government sponsored programs. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 38,314



$ 34,889



$ 3,425



$ 74,635



$ 69,872



$ 4,763

Adjusted operating income (1) 1,755



1,327



428



3,262



2,508



754

Total pharmacy claims processed (4) (7) 562.2



505.4



56.8



1,098.1



1,046.8



51.3

Pharmacy network (8) 479.3



425.1



54.2



934.7



886.2



48.5

Mail choice (9) 82.9



80.3



2.6



163.4



160.6



2.8



Total revenues increased 9.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased pharmacy claims volume, growth in specialty pharmacy and brand inflation, partially offset by continued price compression.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased pharmacy claims volume, growth in specialty pharmacy and brand inflation, partially offset by continued price compression. Adjusted operating income increased 32.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics that reflected products and services of our group purchasing organization that was launched in the second quarter of 2020 and specialty pharmacy (including pharmacy and/or administrative services for providers and 340B covered entities), as well as increased pharmacy claims volume. These increases were partially offset by continued price compression.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics that reflected products and services of our group purchasing organization that was launched in the second quarter of 2020 and specialty pharmacy (including pharmacy and/or administrative services for providers and covered entities), as well as increased pharmacy claims volume. These increases were partially offset by continued price compression. Total pharmacy claims processed increased 11.2% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by net new business, COVID-19 vaccinations and increased new therapy prescriptions, which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended June 30, 2020 . Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, total pharmacy claims processed increased 8.4% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year.

See the supplemental information on page 17 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy Services segment.

Retail/LTC Segment

The Retail/LTC segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise, provides health care services through walk-in medical clinics, provides medical diagnostic testing, administers vaccinations and provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 24,728



$ 21,662



$ 3,066



$ 48,002



$ 44,411



$ 3,591

Adjusted operating income (1) 2,049



1,057



992



3,443



2,959



484

Prescriptions filled (4) (7) 394.4



345.4



49.0



769.8



720.5



49.3



Total revenues increased 14.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased prescription volume, COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing and higher front store revenues across all product categories. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure. Prescription and front store volumes during the three months ended June 30, 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in lower new therapy prescriptions and reduced front store revenues due to shelter-in-place orders. COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing contributed nearly a third of the increase in the segment's revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year, as the prior year included an immaterial impact from diagnostic testing and no COVID-19 vaccinations.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased prescription volume, COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing and higher front store revenues across all product categories. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure. Prescription and front store volumes during the three months ended were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in lower new therapy prescriptions and reduced front store revenues due to shelter-in-place orders. COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing contributed nearly a third of the increase in the segment's revenues for the three months ended compared to the prior year, as the prior year included an immaterial impact from diagnostic testing and no COVID-19 vaccinations. Adjusted operating income increased 93.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the increased prescription and front store volume described above, COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing and a $125 million gain from an anti-trust legal settlement recorded in the three months ended June 30, 2021 . These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure. COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing contributed approximately half of the increase in adjusted operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by the increased prescription and front store volume described above, COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing and a gain from an anti-trust legal settlement recorded in the three months ended . These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure. COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing contributed approximately half of the increase in adjusted operating income for the three months ended compared to the prior year. Prescriptions filled increased 14.2% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the continued adoption of patient care programs and increased new therapy prescriptions, both of which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended June 30, 2020 . Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 9.3% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year.

See the supplemental information on page 18 for additional information regarding the performance of the Retail/LTC segment.

2021 Full Year Guidance

The Company raised its full year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.35 to $6.45 from $6.24 to $6.36 and its full year 2021 Adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.70 to $7.80 from $7.56 to $7.68 and raised its full year 2021 cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.5 billion to $13.0 billion from $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion.

The adjustments between GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include, as applicable, adding back amortization of intangible assets, integration costs related to the Company's acquisition (the "Aetna Acquisition") of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna") and an acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period.

Teleconference and Webcast

The Company will be holding a conference call today for investors at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter results. An audio webcast of the call will be broadcast simultaneously for all interested parties through the Investor Relations section of the CVS Health website at http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

In addition, the Company will be hosting an Investor Day on December 9, 2021. Additional details will be available in mid-September 2021.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking include, but are not limited to, Ms. Lynch's quotation, the information under the heading "2021 Full Year Guidance" and the information included in the endnotes and reconciliations. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons as described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. CVS Health does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Products $ 50,525



$ 46,355



$ 97,912



$ 93,358

Premiums 18,983



16,927



37,943



34,567

Services 2,819



1,875



5,272



3,825

Net investment income 289



184



586



346

Total revenues 72,616



65,341



141,713



132,096

Operating costs:













Cost of products sold 43,520



40,242



84,414



80,589

Benefit costs 15,901



11,751



31,605



26,138

Operating expenses 8,869



8,668



17,791



17,231

Total operating costs 68,290



60,661



133,810



123,958

Operating income 4,326



4,680



7,903



8,138

Interest expense 636



765



1,293



1,498

Other income (45)



(45)



(95)



(99)

Income before income tax provision 3,735



3,960



6,705



6,739

Income tax provision 944



974



1,690



1,741

Net income 2,791



2,986



5,015



4,998

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8)



(11)



(9)



(16)

Net income attributable to CVS Health $ 2,783



$ 2,975



$ 5,006



$ 4,982

















Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:













Basic $ 2.11



$ 2.27



$ 3.80



$ 3.81

Diluted $ 2.10



$ 2.26



$ 3.78



$ 3.79

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 1,319



1,309



1,316



1,307

Diluted 1,327



1,314



1,325



1,313

Dividends declared per share $ 0.50



$ 0.50



$ 1.00



$ 1.00



CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In millions June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,119



$ 7,854

Investments 3,006



3,000

Accounts receivable, net 24,164



21,742

Inventories 16,979



18,496

Other current assets 5,291



5,277

Total current assets 56,559



56,369

Long-term investments 22,136



20,812

Property and equipment, net 12,664



12,606

Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,476



20,729

Goodwill 79,552



79,552

Intangible assets, net 30,080



31,142

Separate accounts assets 4,880



4,881

Other assets 4,817



4,624

Total assets $ 231,164



$ 230,715









Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,052



$ 11,138

Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 17,225



15,795

Health care costs payable 8,414



7,936

Policyholders' funds 4,567



4,270

Accrued expenses 14,827



14,243

Other insurance liabilities 1,375



1,557

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,791



1,638

Current portion of long-term debt 60



5,440

Total current liabilities 59,311



62,017

Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,509



18,757

Long-term debt 59,294



59,207

Deferred income taxes 6,557



6,794

Separate accounts liabilities 4,880



4,881

Other long-term insurance liabilities 6,734



7,007

Other long-term liabilities 2,314



2,351

Total liabilities 157,599



161,014









Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and capital surplus 46,995



46,513

Treasury stock (28,252)



(28,178)

Retained earnings 53,331



49,640

Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,170



1,414

Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 73,244



69,389

Noncontrolling interests 321



312

Total shareholders' equity 73,565



69,701

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 231,164



$ 230,715



CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 136,621



$ 129,218

Cash paid for inventory and prescriptions dispensed by retail network pharmacies (79,316)



(76,381)

Insurance benefits paid (31,245)



(26,483)

Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (14,900)



(14,688)

Interest and investment income received 394



395

Interest paid (1,263)



(1,407)

Income taxes paid (1,552)



(230)

Net cash provided by operating activities 8,739



10,424









Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 3,947



2,710

Purchases of investments (5,570)



(3,688)

Purchases of property and equipment (1,315)



(1,190)

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (108)



(768)

Other 72



6

Net cash used in investing activities (2,974)



(2,930)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



3,946

Repayments of long-term debt (5,423)



(1,016)

Dividends paid (1,306)



(1,315)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 330



166

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (159)



(68)

Other —



(16)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,558)



1,697

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (793)



9,191

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,130



5,954

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 7,337



$ 15,145



CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2021

2020 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 5,015



$ 4,998

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,263



2,188

Stock-based compensation 232



179

Deferred income taxes and other noncash items (370)



(101)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (2,384)



(2,233)

Inventories 1,517



1,003

Other assets (145)



(560)

Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 1,702



1,671

Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 104



(415)

Other liabilities 805



3,694

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,739



$ 10,424



Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, acquisition-related integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.

and 2020, acquisition-related integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment. In June 2021 , the Company received $61 million related to a purchase price working capital adjustment for an acquisition completed during the first quarter of 2020. The resolution of this matter occurred subsequent to the acquisition accounting measurement period and is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as a reduction of operating expenses within the Health Care Benefits segment.

, the Company received related to a purchase price working capital adjustment for an acquisition completed during the first quarter of 2020. The resolution of this matter occurred subsequent to the acquisition accounting measurement period and is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended as a reduction of operating expenses within the Health Care Benefits segment. The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.

See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 21 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 12, 13 and 20.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income to segment adjusted operating income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,273



$ 1,705



$ 1,919



$ (409)



$ (162)



$ 4,326

Amortization of intangible assets 402



50



130



—



—



582

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



40



—



40

Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period (61)



—



—



—



—



(61)

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,614



$ 1,755



$ 2,049



$ (369)



$ (162)



$ 4,887





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 3,066



$ 1,271



$ 933



$ (413)



$ (177)



$ 4,680

Amortization of intangible assets 398



56



124



—



—



578

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



70



—



70

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 3,464



$ 1,327



$ 1,057



$ (343)



$ (177)



$ 5,328





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 2,653



$ 3,157



$ 3,184



$ (754)



$ (337)



$ 7,903

Amortization of intangible assets 804



105



259



1



—



1,169

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



81



—



81

Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period (61)



—



—



—



—



(61)

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 3,396



$ 3,262



$ 3,443



$ (672)



$ (337)



$ 9,092





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 4,161



$ 2,385



$ 2,713



$ (768)



$ (353)



$ 8,138

Amortization of intangible assets 794



123



246



1



—



1,164

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



139



—



139

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 4,955



$ 2,508



$ 2,959



$ (628)



$ (353)



$ 9,441



Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 2,783



$ 2.10



$ 2,975



$ 2.26

Amortization of intangible assets 582



0.44



578



0.44

Acquisition-related integration costs 40



0.03



70



0.06

Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period (61)



(0.05)



—



—

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (138)



(0.10)



(155)



(0.12)

Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 3,206



$ 2.42



$ 3,468



$ 2.64

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,327







1,314





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 5,006



$ 3.78



$ 4,982



$ 3.79

Amortization of intangible assets 1,169



0.88



1,164



0.89

Acquisition-related integration costs 81



0.06



139



0.11

Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period (61)



(0.05)



—



—

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (292)



(0.21)



(315)



(0.24)

Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 5,903



$ 4.46



$ 5,970



$ 4.55

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,325







1,313



Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income, which is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

The following is a reconciliation of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:



In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services (a)

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations (b)

Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended





















June 30, 2021





















Total revenues $ 20,525



$ 38,314



$ 24,728



$ 182



$ (11,133)



$ 72,616

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,614



1,755



2,049



(369)



(162)



4,887

June 30, 2020





















Total revenues 18,468



34,889



21,662



86



(9,764)



65,341

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 3,464



1,327



1,057



(343)



(177)



5,328

























Six Months Ended





















June 30, 2021





















Total revenues $ 41,008



$ 74,635



$ 48,002



$ 317



$ (22,249)



$ 141,713

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 3,396



3,262



3,443



(672)



(337)



9,092

June 30, 2020





















Total revenues 37,666



69,872



44,411



176



(20,029)



132,096

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 4,955



2,508



2,959



(628)



(353)



9,441











































(a) Total revenues of the Pharmacy Services segment include approximately $2.8 billion and $2.6 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $6.2 billion and $6.0 billion of retail co-payments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (b) Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Pharmacy Services segment, and/or the Retail/LTC segment. Intersegment adjusted operating income eliminations occur when members of Pharmacy Services Segment clients ("PSS members") enrolled in Maintenance Choice® elect to pick up maintenance prescriptions at one of the Company's retail pharmacies instead of receiving them through the mail. When this occurs, both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments record the adjusted operating income on a stand-alone basis.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits Segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs 2020 In millions, except percentages and basis points ("bps") 2021

2020

2021

2020

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 18,968

$ 16,913

$ 37,910

$ 34,534

$ 2,055



12.2 %

$ 3,376



9.8 % Services 1,420

1,428

2,813

2,912

(8)



(0.6) %

(99)



(3.4) % Net investment income 137

127

285

220

10



7.9 %

65



29.5 % Total revenues 20,525

18,468

41,008

37,666

2,057



11.1 %

3,342



8.9 % Benefit costs 15,954

11,884

31,711

26,400

4,070



34.2 %

5,311



20.1 % MBR (Benefit costs as a % of premium revenues) (5) 84.1 %

70.3 %

83.6 %

76.4 %

1,380

bps

720

bps Operating expenses $ 3,298

$ 3,518

$ 6,644

$ 7,105

$ (220)



(6.3) %

$ (461)



(6.5) % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 16.1 %

19.0 %

16.2 %

18.9 %















Operating income $ 1,273

$ 3,066

$ 2,653

$ 4,161

$ (1,793)



(58.5) %

$ (1,508)



(36.2) % Operating income as a % of total revenues 6.2 %

16.6 %

6.5 %

11.0 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,614

$ 3,464

$ 3,396

$ 4,955

$ (1,850)



(53.4) %

$ (1,559)



(31.5) % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 7.9 %

18.8 %

8.3 %

13.2 %















Premium revenues (by business):





























Government $ 13,897

$ 11,976

$ 27,814

$ 24,445

$ 1,921



16.0 %

$ 3,369



13.8 % Commercial 5,071

4,937

10,096

10,089

134



2.7 %

7



0.1 %





























































The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020 In thousands Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total Medical membership: (6)













































Commercial 3,183



13,541



16,724



3,201



13,584



16,785



3,258



13,644



16,902



3,298



14,179



17,477

Medicare Advantage 2,911



—



2,911



2,874



—



2,874



2,705



—



2,705



2,651



—



2,651

Medicare Supplement 1,193



—



1,193



1,146



—



1,146



1,082



—



1,082



954



—



954

Medicaid 2,231



451



2,682



2,184



637



2,821



2,100



623



2,723



1,918



586



2,504

Total medical membership 9,518



13,992



23,510



9,405



14,221



23,626



9,145



14,267



23,412



8,821



14,765



23,586

















































Supplemental membership information:







































Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone) 5,704











5,694











5,490











5,575



Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in health care costs payable during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:



Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2021

2020 Health care costs payable, beginning of period $ 7,936



$ 6,879

Less: Reinsurance recoverables 10



5

Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net 7,926



6,874

Acquisition —



412

Add: Components of incurred health care costs





Current year 32,183



26,390

Prior years (a) (709)



(420)

Total incurred health care costs (b) 31,474



25,970

Less: Claims paid





Current year 24,600



20,223

Prior years 6,409



5,704

Total claims paid 31,009



25,927

Add: Premium deficiency reserve 5



29

Health care costs payable, end of period, net 8,396



7,358

Add: Reinsurance recoverables 18



4

Health care costs payable, end of period $ 8,414



$ 7,362























(a) Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. (b) Total incurred health care costs for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 in the table above exclude (i) $5 million and $29 million, respectively, related to a premium deficiency reserve related to the Company's Medicaid products, (ii) $27 million and $20 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and (iii) $99 million and $119 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:





June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020 Days Claims Payable (10) 48



48



48



57



























Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Pharmacy Services Segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy Services segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs 2020 In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

2021

2020

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 38,010

$ 34,595

$ 74,077

$ 69,341

$ 3,415



9.9 %

$ 4,736



6.8 % Services 304

294

558

531

10



3.4 %

27



5.1 % Total revenues 38,314

34,889

74,635

69,872

3,425



9.8 %

4,763



6.8 % Cost of products sold 36,266

33,271

70,789

66,774

2,995



9.0 %

4,015



6.0 % Gross profit (11) 2,048

1,618

3,846

3,098

430



26.6 %

748



24.1 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (11) 5.3 %

4.6 %

5.2 %

4.4 %















Operating expenses $ 343

$ 347

$ 689

$ 713

$ (4)



(1.2) %

$ (24)



(3.4) % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 0.9 %

1.0 %

0.9 %

1.0 %















Operating income $ 1,705

$ 1,271

$ 3,157

$ 2,385

$ 434



34.1 %

$ 772



32.4 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 4.5 %

3.6 %

4.2 %

3.4 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,755

$ 1,327

$ 3,262

$ 2,508

$ 428



32.3 %

$ 754



30.1 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 4.6 %

3.8 %

4.4 %

3.6 %















Revenues (by distribution channel):





























Pharmacy network (8) $ 22,918

$ 20,536

$ 44,811

$ 41,636

$ 2,382



11.6 %

$ 3,175



7.6 % Mail choice (9) 15,235

14,109

29,483

27,783

1,126



8.0 %

1,700



6.1 % Other 161

244

341

453

(83)



(34.0) %

(112)



(24.7) % Pharmacy claims processed: (4) (7)





























Total (a) 562.2

505.4

1,098.1

1,046.8

56.8



11.2 %

51.3



4.9 % Pharmacy network (8) 479.3

425.1

934.7

886.2

54.2



12.7 %

48.5



5.5 % Mail choice (9) 82.9

80.3

163.4

160.6

2.6



3.2 %

2.8



1.7 % Generic dispensing rate: (4) (12) (b)





























Total 86.7 %

88.7 %

87.4 %

88.8 %















Pharmacy network (8) 86.9 %

89.3 %

87.7 %

89.4 %















Mail choice (9) 85.5 %

85.7 %

85.6 %

85.7 %

















































































(a) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, total pharmacy claims processed increased 8.4% and 3.0% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year. (b) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Pharmacy Services segment's total generic dispensing rate increased to 89.0% in both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Retail/LTC Segment

The following table summarizes the Retail/LTC segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs 2020 In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

2021

2020

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 23,609

$ 21,476

$ 46,003

$ 43,998

$ 2,133



9.9 %

$ 2,005



4.6 % Services 1,119

186

1,953

413

933



501.6 %

1,540



372.9 % Net investment income —

—

46

—

—



— %

46



100.0 % Total revenues 24,728

21,662

48,002

44,411

3,066



14.2 %

3,591



8.1 % Cost of products sold 17,952

16,220

34,994

32,798

1,732



10.7 %

2,196



6.7 % Gross profit (11) 6,776

5,442

13,008

11,613

1,334



24.5 %

1,395



12.0 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (11) 27.4 %

25.1 %

27.1 %

26.1 %















Operating expenses $ 4,857

$ 4,509

$ 9,824

$ 8,900

$ 348



7.7 %

$ 924



10.4 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 19.6 %

20.8 %

20.5 %

20.0 %















Operating income $ 1,919

$ 933

$ 3,184

$ 2,713

$ 986



105.7 %

$ 471



17.4 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 7.8 %

4.3 %

6.6 %

6.1 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 2,049

$ 1,057

$ 3,443

$ 2,959

$ 992



93.9 %

$ 484



16.4 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 8.3 %

4.9 %

7.2 %

6.7 %















Revenues (by major goods/service lines):





























Pharmacy $ 18,873

$ 16,870

$ 36,758

$ 34,225

$ 2,003



11.9 %

$ 2,533



7.4 % Front Store 5,254

4,653

9,896

9,861

601



12.9 %

35



0.4 % Other 601

139

1,302

325

462



332.4 %

977



300.6 % Net investment income —

—

46

—

—



— %

46



100.0 % Prescriptions filled (4) (7) (a) 394.4

345.4

769.8

720.5

49.0



14.2 %

49.3



6.8 % Same store sales increase (decrease): (13)





























Total 12.3 %

2.4 %

6.2 %

5.7 %















Pharmacy 12.4 %

4.6 %

8.2 %

6.9 %















Front Store 12.0 %

(4.5) %

(0.4) %

1.7 %















Prescription volume (4) 14.8 %

0.6 %

7.6 %

5.2 %















Generic dispensing rate (4) (12) (b) 85.7 %

89.1 %

86.5 %

89.2 %

















































































(a) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 9.3% and 3.2% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year. (b) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Retail/LTC segment's total generic dispensing rate increased to 89.5% and 89.6%, respectively, in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Corporate/Other Segment

The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs 2020 In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

2021

2020

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 15



$ 14



$ 33



$ 33



$ 1



7.1 %

$ —



— % Services 15



15



29



17



—



— %

12



70.6 % Net investment income 152



57



255



126



95



166.7 %

129



102.4 % Total revenues 182



86



317



176



96



111.6 %

141



80.1 % Cost of products sold 8



—



16



—



8



100.0 %

16



100.0 % Benefit costs 54



51



99



119



3



5.9 %

(20)



(16.8) % Operating expenses 529



448



956



825



81



18.1 %

131



15.9 % Operating loss (409)



(413)



(754)



(768)



4



1.0 %

14



1.8 % Adjusted operating loss (1) (369)



(343)



(672)



(628)



(26)



(7.6) %

(44)



(7.0) %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance (Unaudited)

The following reconciliations of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.

Year Ending December 31, 2021

Low

High In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 8,446



$ 6.35



$ 8,576



$ 6.45

Amortization of intangible assets 2,300



1.73



2,300



1.73

Acquisition-related integration costs 160



0.12



160



0.12

Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period (61)



(0.05)



(61)



(0.05)

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (605)



(0.45)



(605)



(0.45)

Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 10,240



$ 7.70



$ 10,370



$ 7.80

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,330







1,330



Endnotes

(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs and acquisition purchase price adjustments outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income. (2) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, acquisition purchase price adjustments outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. (3) Enterprise prescriptions include prescriptions dispensed through the Company's retail pharmacies, long-term care pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies as well as prescription claims managed through our pharmacy benefits manager, with an elimination for managed prescription claims filled through CVS Health dispensing channels. Management uses this metric to analyze the total prescription volume across the Company including variances between actual prescriptions and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of prescription volume on total revenues and operating results. (4) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription. (5) Medical benefit ratio is calculated as benefit costs divided by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the Company's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's insured Health Care Benefits products. (6) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Company's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on segment total revenues and operating results. (7) Total pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through our pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either our retail network pharmacies or our own mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Retail/LTC segment's pharmacies. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results. (8) Pharmacy network is defined as claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and long-term care pharmacies, but excluding Maintenance Choice activity, which is included within the mail choice category. Maintenance Choice permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS Pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order. (9) Mail choice is defined as claims filled at a Pharmacy Services mail order facility, which includes specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as prescriptions filled at the Company's retail pharmacies under the Maintenance Choice program. (10) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by the average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Company's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time. (11) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. (12) Generic dispensing rate is calculated by dividing the segment's generic drug prescriptions processed or filled by its total prescriptions processed or filled. Management uses this metric to evaluate the effectiveness of the business at encouraging the use of generic drugs when they are available and clinically appropriate, which aids in decreasing costs for client members and retail customers. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding trends in segment total revenues and operating results. (13) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues from MinuteClinic® and revenues and prescriptions from LTC operations. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.

