CVS Health Reports Strong Third Quarter Results

CEO COMMENTARY

"We outperformed expectations once again and continue to lead the way in changing how, when and where care is delivered for millions of Americans," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "Our services are responsive to evolving consumer needs, from administering millions of COVID-19 tests and vaccines to offering primary care accessible from virtually anywhere, and our touchpoints allow for unmatched impact."

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues increased to $73.8 billion , up 10.0% compared to prior year

, up 10.0% compared to prior year GAAP diluted EPS of $1.20 , up 29.0% compared to prior year

, up 29.0% compared to prior year Adjusted EPS of $1.97 , up 18.7% compared to prior year

YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues increased to $215.5 billion , up 8.2% compared to prior year

, up 8.2% compared to prior year GAAP diluted EPS of $4.98 and Adjusted EPS of $6.43

and Adjusted EPS of Generated cash flow from operations of $14.3 billion

Net repayments of long-term debt of $6.5 billion

2021 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Revised GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.13 to $6.23 from $6.35 to $6.45

to from to Raised Adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.90 to $8.00 from $7.70 to $7.80

to from to Raised cash flow from operations guidance range to $13.0 billion to $13.5 billion from $12.5 billion to $13.0 billion

____________________ The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 11 and endnotes beginning on page 22 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 13, 14 and 21 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated Third Quarter Results and Operational Highlights



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 73,794



$ 67,056



$ 6,738



$ 215,507



$ 199,152



$ 16,355

Operating income 3,061



3,249



(188)



10,964



11,387



(423)

Adjusted operating income (1) 4,073



3,622



451



13,165



13,063



102

Net income 1,587



1,219



368



6,602



6,217



385

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.20



$ 0.93



$ 0.27



$ 4.98



$ 4.72



$ 0.26

Adjusted EPS (2) $ 1.97



$ 1.66



$ 0.31



$ 6.43



$ 6.21



$ 0.22

Enterprise prescriptions (3) (4) 777.7



727.7



50.0



2,290.3



2,164.6



125.7



Operating Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year:

Total revenues increased 10.0% driven by growth across all segments.

Operating income decreased 5.8% primarily due to a $431 million goodwill impairment charge associated with the long-term care ("LTC") business in the Retail/LTC segment ("LTC goodwill impairment") recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2021 and the absence of a $271 million gain on the sale of the Coventry Health Care Workers' Compensation business ("Workers' Compensation business") recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2020 . The decrease was partially offset by the increase in adjusted operating income described below.

goodwill impairment charge associated with the long-term care ("LTC") business in the Retail/LTC segment ("LTC goodwill impairment") recorded in the three months ended and the absence of a gain on the sale of the Coventry Health Care Workers' Compensation business ("Workers' Compensation business") recorded in the three months ended . The decrease was partially offset by the increase in adjusted operating income described below. Adjusted operating income increased 12.5% primarily due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing and increased front store volume in the Retail/LTC segment, as well as improved purchasing economics and growth in specialty pharmacy in the Pharmacy Services segment.

Interest expense decreased $129 million , or 17.6%, due to lower debt in the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

, or 17.6%, due to lower debt in the three months ended . The effective income tax rate decreased to 26.0% compared to 32.5% primarily due to the absence of the impact of the sale of the Workers' Compensation business in the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the repeal of the non-deductible health insurer fee ("HIF") for 2021.

Other Highlights

Paid down a net of $1.1 billion of long-term debt, while returning $659 million to shareholders through dividends during the three months ended September 30, 2021 . Since the close of the acquisition of Aetna Inc. in November 2018 , the Company has repaid a net of $18.7 billion of long-term debt.

of long-term debt, while returning to shareholders through dividends during the three months ended . Since the close of the acquisition of Aetna Inc. in , the Company has repaid a net of of long-term debt. Administered more than 8 million COVID-19 tests and more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccines nationwide in the third quarter. The Company maintains a strong commitment to vaccine and testing equity and continues to optimize site locations and targeted outreach initiatives to reach vulnerable populations.

Launched Aetna Virtual Primary Care, a first-of-its-kind health care solution that reimagines the primary care experience and makes it easier for people to get the services they need, anytime, anywhere. The virtual offering is augmented by access to in-person visits, including at MinuteClinic ® and HealthHUB ® locations.

and HealthHUB locations. Hosted a one-day national career event to fill up to 25,000 clinical and retail jobs. The new pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses are aiding the Company during the busy fall and winter months by administering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and providing COVID-19 testing.

Health Care Benefits Segment

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 20,479

$ 18,698

$ 1,781

$ 61,487

$ 56,364

$ 5,123 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,106

1,080

26

4,502

6,035

(1,533) Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (5) 85.8 %

84.0 %

1.8 %

84.4%

78.9 %

5.5 % Medical membership (6)











23.7

23.3

0.4















































Total revenues increased 9.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by growth in the Government Services business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the repeal of the HIF for 2021.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by growth in the Government Services business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the repeal of the HIF for 2021. Adjusted operating income increased 2.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating income was primarily driven by improved performance in the underlying Government Services business, largely offset by higher COVID-19 related costs, net of deferred care, in the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year.

compared to the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating income was primarily driven by improved performance in the underlying Government Services business, largely offset by higher COVID-19 related costs, net of deferred care, in the three months ended compared to the prior year. The MBR increased from 84.0% to 85.8% in the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by higher COVID-19 related costs, net of deferred care, and the repeal of the HIF for 2021. These increases were partially offset by higher favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by higher COVID-19 related costs, net of deferred care, and the repeal of the HIF for 2021. These increases were partially offset by higher favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in the three months ended compared to the prior year. Medical membership as of September 30, 2021 of 23.7 million increased 187,000 members compared with June 30, 2021 , reflecting increases across all product lines.

of 23.7 million increased 187,000 members compared with , reflecting increases across all product lines. The segment experienced favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in its Commercial and Government Services businesses during the three months ended September 30, 2021 , primarily attributable to second quarter 2021 performance.

, primarily attributable to second quarter 2021 performance. Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $771 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2021 operating results.

See the supplemental information on page 16 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

Pharmacy Services Segment

The Pharmacy Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions to employers, health plans, government employee groups and government sponsored programs. The segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 39,046



$ 35,711



$ 3,335



$ 113,681



$ 105,583



$ 8,098

Adjusted operating income (1) 1,773



1,619



154



5,035



4,127



908

Total pharmacy claims processed (4) (7) 564.4



528.2



36.2



1,662.5



1,575.0



87.5

Pharmacy network (8) 481.1



447.7



33.4



1,415.8



1,333.9



81.9

Mail choice (9) 83.3



80.5



2.8



246.7



241.1



5.6



Total revenues increased 9.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased pharmacy claims volume, growth in specialty pharmacy and brand inflation, partially offset by continued price compression.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased pharmacy claims volume, growth in specialty pharmacy and brand inflation, partially offset by continued price compression. Adjusted operating income increased 9.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics which reflected increased contributions from the products and services of the Company's group purchasing organization and specialty pharmacy (including pharmacy and/or administrative services for providers and 340B covered entities). These increases were partially offset by continued price compression.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics which reflected increased contributions from the products and services of the Company's group purchasing organization and specialty pharmacy (including pharmacy and/or administrative services for providers and covered entities). These increases were partially offset by continued price compression. Total pharmacy claims processed increased 6.9% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by net new business, COVID-19 vaccinations and increased new therapy prescriptions, which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended September 30, 2020 . Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, total pharmacy claims processed increased 5.3% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year.

See the supplemental information on page 18 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy Services segment.

Retail/LTC Segment

The Retail/LTC segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise, provides health care services through walk-in medical clinics, provides medical diagnostic testing, administers vaccinations and provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities. The segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 24,992



$ 22,725



$ 2,267



$ 72,994



$ 67,136



$ 5,858

Adjusted operating income (1) 1,723



1,412



311



5,166



4,371



795

Prescriptions filled (4) (7) 398.0



368.4



29.6



1,167.8



1,088.9



78.9



Total revenues increased 10.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing, increased prescription and front store volume, both of which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended September 30, 2020 , as well as brand inflation. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and the impact of recent generic introductions. COVID-19 vaccinations, diagnostic testing and over-the-counter ("OTC") test kit sales contributed approximately 40% of the increase in the segment's revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year, as the prior year reflected the ongoing expansion of the Company's diagnostic testing program which began in April 2020 and no COVID-19 vaccinations or OTC test kit sales.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing, increased prescription and front store volume, both of which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended , as well as brand inflation. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and the impact of recent generic introductions. COVID-19 vaccinations, diagnostic testing and over-the-counter ("OTC") test kit sales contributed approximately 40% of the increase in the segment's revenues for the three months ended compared to the prior year, as the prior year reflected the ongoing expansion of the Company's diagnostic testing program which began in and no COVID-19 vaccinations or OTC test kit sales. Adjusted operating income increased 22.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing, the increased prescription and front store volume described above and improved generic drug purchasing. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and increased investments in the segment's capabilities and colleague compensation and benefits. COVID-19 vaccinations, diagnostic testing and OTC test kit sales contributed approximately one-third of the segment's adjusted operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

compared to the prior year primarily driven by COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing, the increased prescription and front store volume described above and improved generic drug purchasing. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and increased investments in the segment's capabilities and colleague compensation and benefits. COVID-19 vaccinations, diagnostic testing and OTC test kit sales contributed approximately one-third of the segment's adjusted operating income for the three months ended . Prescriptions filled increased 8.0% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the continued adoption of patient care programs and increased new therapy prescriptions, both of which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended September 30, 2020 . Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 4.9% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year.

See the supplemental information on page 19 for additional information regarding the performance of the Retail/LTC segment.

2021 Full Year Guidance

The Company revised its full year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.13 to $6.23 from $6.35 to $6.45, raised its full year 2021 Adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.90 to $8.00 from $7.70 to $7.80 and raised its full year 2021 cash flow from operations guidance range to $13.0 billion to $13.5 billion from $12.5 billion to $13.0 billion.

The adjustments between GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include, as applicable, adding back amortization of intangible assets, integration costs related to the Company's acquisition (the "Aetna Acquisition") of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna"), the LTC goodwill impairment, an acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period and a loss on early extinguishment of debt.

About CVS Health

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Products $ 51,853



$ 47,738



$ 149,765



$ 141,096

Premiums 18,984



17,182



56,927



51,749

Services 2,711



1,932



7,983



5,757

Net investment income 246



204



832



550

Total revenues 73,794



67,056



215,507



199,152

Operating costs:













Cost of products sold 45,011



40,940



129,425



121,529

Benefit costs 16,081



14,396



47,686



40,534

Goodwill impairment 431



—



431



—

Operating expenses 9,210



8,471



27,001



25,702

Total operating costs 70,733



63,807



204,543



187,765

Operating income 3,061



3,249



10,964



11,387

Interest expense 602



731



1,895



2,229

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 363



766



363



766

Other income (49)



(54)



(144)



(153)

Income before income tax provision 2,145



1,806



8,850



8,545

Income tax provision 558



587



2,248



2,328

Net income 1,587



1,219



6,602



6,217

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 11



5



2



(11)

Net income attributable to CVS Health $ 1,598



$ 1,224



$ 6,604



$ 6,206

















Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:













Basic $ 1.21



$ 0.93



$ 5.01



$ 4.74

Diluted $ 1.20



$ 0.93



$ 4.98



$ 4.72

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 1,321



1,310



1,318



1,308

Diluted 1,329



1,315



1,326



1,314

Dividends declared per share $ 0.50



$ 0.50



$ 1.50



$ 1.50



CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In millions September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,826



$ 7,854

Investments 3,015



3,000

Accounts receivable, net 25,283



21,742

Inventories 17,399



18,496

Other current assets 5,319



5,277

Total current assets 60,842



56,369

Long-term investments 22,370



20,812

Property and equipment, net 12,771



12,606

Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,462



20,729

Goodwill 79,121



79,552

Intangible assets, net 29,545



31,142

Separate accounts assets 5,086



4,881

Other assets 4,694



4,624

Total assets $ 234,891



$ 230,715









Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 12,696



$ 11,138

Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 17,895



15,795

Health care costs payable 8,877



7,936

Policyholders' funds 4,444



4,270

Accrued expenses 16,140



14,243

Other insurance liabilities 1,287



1,557

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,809



1,638

Current portion of long-term debt 1,561



5,440

Total current liabilities 64,709



62,017

Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,456



18,757

Long-term debt 56,832



59,207

Deferred income taxes 6,329



6,794

Separate accounts liabilities 5,086



4,881

Other long-term insurance liabilities 6,551



7,007

Other long-term liabilities 2,310



2,351

Total liabilities 160,273



161,014









Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and capital surplus 47,133



46,513

Treasury stock (28,166)



(28,178)

Retained earnings 54,264



49,640

Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,077



1,414

Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 74,308



69,389

Noncontrolling interests 310



312

Total shareholders' equity 74,618



69,701

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 234,891



$ 230,715



CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 209,104



$ 195,554

Cash paid for inventory and prescriptions dispensed by retail network pharmacies (122,129)



(116,590)

Insurance benefits paid (46,965)



(40,221)

Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (21,840)



(22,185)

Interest and investment income received 582



622

Interest paid (2,095)



(2,517)

Income taxes paid (2,397)



(2,365)

Net cash provided by operating activities 14,260



12,298









Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 5,559



3,790

Purchases of investments (7,417)



(6,377)

Purchases of property and equipment (1,923)



(1,724)

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (135)



(828)

Proceeds from sale of subsidiary —



834

Other 95



5

Net cash used in investing activities (3,821)



(4,300)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 987



7,919

Repayments of long-term debt (7,823)



(10,493)

Derivative settlements —



(7)

Dividends paid (1,965)



(1,980)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 440



249

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (161)



(75)

Other (3)



(33)

Net cash used in financing activities (8,525)



(4,420)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,914



3,578

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,130



5,954

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 10,044



$ 9,532



CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2021

2020 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 6,602



$ 6,217

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,397



3,302

Goodwill impairment 431



—

Stock-based compensation 346



288

Gain on sale of subsidiary —



(271)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 363



766

Deferred income taxes and other noncash items (645)



(25)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (3,504)



(3,564)

Inventories 1,097



45

Other assets (32)



(211)

Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 3,973



3,495

Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 348



(474)

Other liabilities 1,884



2,730

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,260



$ 12,298



Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, acquisition-related integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.

and 2020, acquisition-related integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , the goodwill impairment charge relates to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the goodwill impairment charge relates to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment. In June 2021 , the Company received $61 million related to a purchase price working capital adjustment for an acquisition completed during the first quarter of 2020. The resolution of this matter occurred subsequent to the acquisition accounting measurement period and is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statement of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as a reduction of operating expenses within the Health Care Benefits segment.

, the Company received related to a purchase price working capital adjustment for an acquisition completed during the first quarter of 2020. The resolution of this matter occurred subsequent to the acquisition accounting measurement period and is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statement of operations for the nine months ended as a reduction of operating expenses within the Health Care Benefits segment. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 , the gain on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax gain on the sale of the Workers' Compensation business, which the Company sold on July 31, 2020 for approximately $850 million . The gain on divestiture is reflected as a reduction in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Health Care Benefits segment.

, the gain on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax gain on the sale of the Workers' Compensation business, which the Company sold on for approximately . The gain on divestiture is reflected as a reduction in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Health Care Benefits segment. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of approximately $2.0 billion of its outstanding senior notes in August 2021 pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 , the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of $6.0 billion of its outstanding senior notes in August 2020 pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes.

, the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of approximately of its outstanding senior notes in pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes. During the three and nine months ended , the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of of its outstanding senior notes in pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes. The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.

See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 22 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 13, 14 and 21.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income to segment adjusted operating income:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 716



$ 1,730



$ 1,165



$ (364)



$ (186)



$ 3,061

Amortization of intangible assets 390



43



127



1



—



561

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



20



—



20

Goodwill impairment —



—



431



—



—



431

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,106



$ 1,773



$ 1,723



$ (343)



$ (186)



$ 4,073





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 949



$ 1,564



$ 1,283



$ (361)



$ (186)



$ 3,249

Amortization of intangible assets 402



55



129



1



—



587

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



57



—



57

Gain on divestiture of subsidiary (271)



—



—



—



—



(271)

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,080



$ 1,619



$ 1,412



$ (303)



$ (186)



$ 3,622





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 3,369



$ 4,887



$ 4,349



$ (1,118)



$ (523)



$ 10,964

Amortization of intangible assets 1,194



148



386



2



—



1,730

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



101



—



101

Goodwill impairment —



—



431



—



—



431

Acquisition purchase price adjustment

outside of measurement period (61)



—



—



—



—



(61)

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 4,502



$ 5,035



$ 5,166



$ (1,015)



$ (523)



$ 13,165





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 5,110



$ 3,949



$ 3,996



$ (1,129)



$ (539)



$ 11,387

Amortization of intangible assets 1,196



178



375



2



—



1,751

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



196



—



196

Gain on divestiture of subsidiary (271)



—



—



—



—



(271)

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 6,035



$ 4,127



$ 4,371



$ (931)



$ (539)



$ 13,063



Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts Total Company

Per Common Share

Total Company

Per Common Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 1,598



$ 1.20



$ 1,224



$ 0.93

Amortization of intangible assets 561



0.42



587



0.44

Acquisition-related integration costs 20



0.02



57



0.04

Goodwill impairment 431



0.33



—



—

Gain on divestiture of subsidiary —



—



(271)



(0.20)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 363



0.27



766



0.58

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (350)



(0.27)



(182)



(0.13)

Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 2,623



$ 1.97



$ 2,181



$ 1.66

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,329







1,315























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts Total Company

Per Common Share

Total Company

Per Common Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 6,604



$ 4.98



$ 6,206



$ 4.72

Amortization of intangible assets 1,730



1.30



1,751



1.33

Acquisition-related integration costs 101



0.08



196



0.15

Goodwill impairment 431



0.33



—



—

Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period (61)



(0.05)



—



—

Gain on divestiture of subsidiary —



—



(271)



(0.20)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 363



0.27



766



0.58

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (642)



(0.48)



(497)



(0.37)

Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 8,526



$ 6.43



$ 8,151



$ 6.21

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,326







1,314



Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income, which is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

The following is a reconciliation of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:

In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services (a)

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations (b)

Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended





















September 30, 2021





















Total revenues $ 20,479



$ 39,046



$ 24,992



$ 171



$ (10,894)



$ 73,794

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,106



1,773



1,723



(343)



(186)



4,073

September 30, 2020





















Total revenues 18,698



35,711



22,725



116



(10,194)



67,056

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,080



1,619



1,412



(303)



(186)



3,622

























Nine Months Ended





















September 30, 2021





















Total revenues $ 61,487



$ 113,681



$ 72,994



$ 488



$ (33,143)



$ 215,507

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 4,502



5,035



5,166



(1,015)



(523)



13,165

September 30, 2020





















Total revenues 56,364



105,583



67,136



292



(30,223)



199,152

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 6,035



4,127



4,371



(931)



(539)



13,063



____________________ (a) Total revenues of the Pharmacy Services segment include approximately $2.8 billion and $2.5 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $9.0 billion and $8.5 billion of retail co-payments for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (b) Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Pharmacy Services segment, and/or the Retail/LTC segment. Intersegment adjusted operating income eliminations occur when members of Pharmacy Services Segment clients ("PSS members") enrolled in Maintenance Choice® elect to pick up maintenance prescriptions at one of the Company's retail pharmacies instead of receiving them through the mail. When this occurs, both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments record the adjusted operating income on a stand-alone basis.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits Segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs 2020 In millions, except percentages and basis points ("bps") 2021

2020

2021

2020

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 18,959

$ 17,165

$ 56,869

$ 51,699

$ 1,794



10.5 %

$ 5,170



10.0 % Services 1,373

1,412

4,186

4,324

(39)



(2.8) %

(138)



(3.2) % Net investment income 147

121

432

341

26



21.5 %

91



26.7 % Total revenues 20,479

18,698

61,487

56,364

1,781



9.5 %

5,123



9.1 % Benefit costs 16,260

14,416

47,971

40,816

1,844



12.8 %

7,155



17.5 % MBR (Benefit costs as a % of premium revenues) (5) 85.8%

84.0%

84.4%

78.9%

180

bps

550

bps Operating expenses $ 3,503

$ 3,333

$ 10,147

$ 10,438

$ 170



5.1 %

$ (291)



(2.8) % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 17.1%

17.8%

16.5%

18.5%















Operating income $ 716

$ 949

$ 3,369

$ 5,110

$ (233)



(24.6) %

$ (1,741)



(34.1) % Operating income as a % of total revenues 3.5%

5.1%

5.5%

9.1%















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,106

$ 1,080

$ 4,502

$ 6,035

$ 26



2.4 %

$ (1,533)



(25.4) % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 5.4%

5.8%

7.3%

10.7%















Premium revenues (by business):





























Government $ 13,903

$ 12,181

$ 41,717

$ 36,626

$ 1,722



14.1 %

$ 5,091



13.9 % Commercial 5,056

4,984

15,152

15,073

72



1.4 %

79



0.5 %





























































The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 In thousands Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total Medical membership: (6)













































Commercial 3,224



13,529



16,753



3,183



13,541



16,724



3,258



13,644



16,902



3,268



13,671



16,939

Medicare Advantage 2,953



—



2,953



2,911



—



2,911



2,705



—



2,705



2,689



—



2,689

Medicare Supplement 1,242



—



1,242



1,193



—



1,193



1,082



—



1,082



1,009



—



1,009

Medicaid 2,289



460



2,749



2,231



451



2,682



2,100



623



2,723



2,028



605



2,633

Total medical membership 9,708



13,989



23,697



9,518



13,992



23,510



9,145



14,267



23,412



8,994



14,276



23,270

















































Supplemental membership information:







































Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone) 5,740











5,704











5,490











5,540



Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in health care costs payable during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:



Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2021

2020 Health care costs payable, beginning of period $ 7,936



$ 6,879

Less: Reinsurance recoverables 10



5

Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net 7,926



6,874

Acquisition —



444

Add: Components of incurred health care costs





Current year 48,243



40,777

Prior years (a) (771)



(448)

Total incurred health care costs (b) 47,472



40,329

Less: Claims paid





Current year 39,887



34,198

Prior years 6,639



5,865

Total claims paid 46,526



40,063

Add: Premium deficiency reserve 1



1

Health care costs payable, end of period, net 8,873



7,585

Add: Reinsurance recoverables 4



8

Health care costs payable, end of period $ 8,877



$ 7,593



____________________ (a) Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. (b) Total incurred health care costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 in the table above exclude (i) $1 million and $1 million, respectively, for a premium deficiency reserve related to the Company's Medicaid products, (ii) $45 million and $31 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and (iii) $168 million and $173 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 Days Claims Payable (10) 51



48



48



48



49

































Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Pharmacy Services Segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy Services segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs 2020 In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

2021

2020

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 38,739

$ 35,461

$ 112,816

$ 104,802

$ 3,278



9.2 %

$ 8,014



7.6 % Services 307

250

865

781

57



22.8 %

84



10.8 % Total revenues 39,046

35,711

113,681

105,583

3,335



9.3 %

8,098



7.7 % Cost of products sold 36,925

33,809

107,714

100,583

3,116



9.2 %

7,131



7.1 % Gross profit (11) 2,121

1,902

5,967

5,000

219



11.5 %

967



19.3 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (11) 5.4 %

5.3 %

5.2 %

4.7 %















Operating expenses $ 391

$ 338

$ 1,080

$ 1,051

$ 53



15.7 %

$ 29



2.8 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 1.0 %

0.9 %

1.0 %

1.0 %















Operating income $ 1,730

$ 1,564

$ 4,887

$ 3,949

$ 166



10.6 %

$ 938



23.8 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 4.4 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

3.7 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,773

$ 1,619

$ 5,035

$ 4,127

$ 154



9.5 %

$ 908



22.0 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

3.9 %















Revenues (by distribution channel):





























Pharmacy network (8) $ 23,665

$ 21,473

$ 68,476

$ 63,109

$ 2,192



10.2 %

$ 5,367



8.5 % Mail choice (9) 15,202

14,032

44,685

41,815

1,170



8.3 %

2,870



6.9 % Other 179

206

520

659

(27)



(13.1) %

(139)



(21.1) % Pharmacy claims processed: (4) (7)





























Total (a) 564.4

528.2

1,662.5

1,575.0

36.2



6.9 %

87.5



5.6 % Pharmacy network (8) 481.1

447.7

1,415.8

1,333.9

33.4



7.5 %

81.9



6.1 % Mail choice (9) 83.3

80.5

246.7

241.1

2.8



3.5 %

5.6



2.3 % Generic dispensing rate: (4) (12) (b)





























Total 87.1 %

87.9 %

87.3 %

88.5 %















Pharmacy network (8) 87.4 %

88.3 %

87.6 %

89.0 %















Mail choice (9) 85.5 %

85.7 %

85.6 %

85.7 %













































































____________________ (a) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, total pharmacy claims processed increased 5.3% and 3.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year. (b) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Pharmacy Services segment's total generic dispensing rate increased to 88.4% and 88.8%, respectively, in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Retail/LTC Segment

The following table summarizes the Retail/LTC segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs 2020 In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

2021

2020

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 23,971

$ 22,424

$ 69,974

$ 66,422

$ 1,547



6.9 %

$ 3,552



5.3 % Services 1,054

301

3,007

714

753



250.2 %

2,293



321.1 % Net investment income (loss) (33)

—

13

—

(33)



(100.0) %

13



100.0 % Total revenues 24,992

22,725

72,994

67,136

2,267



10.0 %

5,858



8.7 % Cost of products sold 18,381

16,899

53,375

49,697

1,482



8.8 %

3,678



7.4 % Gross profit (11) 6,611

5,826

19,619

17,439

785



13.5 %

2,180



12.5 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (11) 26.5 %

25.6 %

26.9 %

26.0 %















Goodwill impairment $ 431

$ —

$ 431

$ —

$ 431



100.0 %

$ 431



100.0 % Operating expenses 5,015

4,543

14,839

13,443

472



10.4 %

1,396



10.4 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 20.1 %

20.0 %

20.3 %

20.0 %















Operating income $ 1,165

$ 1,283

$ 4,349

$ 3,996

$ (118)



(9.2) %

$ 353



8.8 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 4.7 %

5.6 %

6.0 %

6.0 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,723

$ 1,412

$ 5,166

$ 4,371

$ 311



22.0 %

$ 795



18.2 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 6.9 %

6.2 %

7.1 %

6.5 %















Revenues (by major goods/service lines):





























Pharmacy $ 19,023

$ 17,608

$ 55,781

$ 51,833

$ 1,415



8.0 %

$ 3,948



7.6 % Front Store 5,359

4,740

15,255

14,601

619



13.1 %

654



4.5 % Other 643

377

1,945

702

266



70.6 %

1,243



177.1 % Net investment income (loss) (33)

—

13

—

(33)



(100.0) %

13



100.0 % Prescriptions filled (4) (7) (a) 398.0

368.4

1,167.8

1,088.9

29.6



8.0 %

78.9



7.2 % Same store sales increase: (13)





























Total 9.6 %

5.7 %

7.3 %

5.7 %















Pharmacy 8.8 %

6.7 %

8.4 %

6.8 %















Front Store 12.3 %

2.2 %

3.7 %

1.9 %















Prescription volume (4) 9.0 %

5.8 %

8.1 %

5.4 %















Generic dispensing rate (4) (12) (b) 86.6 %

87.7 %

86.6 %

88.7 %













































































____________________ (a) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 4.9% and 3.7% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year. (b) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Retail/LTC segment's total generic dispensing rate increased to 89.1% and 89.4%, respectively, in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Corporate/Other Segment

The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs 2020 In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

2021

2020

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 25



$ 17



$ 58



$ 50



$ 8



47.1 %

$ 8



16.0 % Services 14



16



43



33



(2)



(12.5) %

10



30.3 % Net investment income 132



83



387



209



49



59.0 %

178



85.2 % Total revenues 171



116



488



292



55



47.4 %

196



67.1 % Cost of products sold 11



—



27



—



11



100.0 %

27



100.0 % Benefit costs 69



54



168



173



15



27.8 %

(5)



(2.9) % Operating expenses 455



423



1,411



1,248



32



7.6 %

163



13.1 % Operating loss (364)



(361)



(1,118)



(1,129)



(3)



(0.8) %

11



1.0 % Adjusted operating loss (1) (343)



(303)



(1,015)



(931)



(40)



(13.2) %

(84)



(9.0) %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance (Unaudited)

The following reconciliations of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.

Year Ending December 31, 2021

Low

High In millions, except per share amounts Total Company

Per Common Share

Total Company

Per Common Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 8,150



$ 6.13



$ 8,280



$ 6.23

Amortization of intangible assets 2,260



1.70



2,260



1.70

Acquisition-related integration costs 160



0.12



160



0.12

Goodwill impairment 431



0.33



431



0.33

Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period (61)



(0.05)



(61)



(0.05)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 363



0.27



363



0.27

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (793)



(0.60)



(793)



(0.60)

Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 10,510



$ 7.90



$ 10,640



$ 8.00

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,330







1,330



Endnotes



(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, goodwill impairments, acquisition purchase price adjustments outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period and gains/losses on divestitures. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income. (2) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, goodwill impairments, acquisition purchase price adjustments outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period, gains/losses on divestitures, losses on early extinguishment of debt and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. (3) Enterprise prescriptions include prescriptions dispensed through the Company's retail pharmacies, long-term care pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies as well as prescription claims managed through its pharmacy benefits manager, with an elimination for managed prescription claims filled through CVS Health dispensing channels. Management uses this metric to analyze the total prescription volume across the Company including variances between actual prescriptions and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of prescription volume on total revenues and operating results. (4) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription. (5) Medical benefit ratio is calculated as benefit costs divided by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the Company's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's insured Health Care Benefits products. (6) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Company's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on segment total revenues and operating results. (7) Total pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or its own mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Retail/LTC segment's pharmacies. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results. (8) Pharmacy network is defined as claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and long-term care pharmacies, but excluding Maintenance Choice activity, which is included within the mail choice category. Maintenance Choice permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS Pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order. (9) Mail choice is defined as claims filled at a Pharmacy Services mail order facility, which includes specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as prescriptions filled at the Company's retail pharmacies under the Maintenance Choice program. (10) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by the average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Company's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time. (11) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. (12) Generic dispensing rate is calculated by dividing the segment's generic drug prescriptions processed or filled by its total prescriptions processed or filled. Management uses this metric to evaluate the effectiveness of the business at encouraging the use of generic drugs when they are available and clinically appropriate, which aids in decreasing costs for client members and retail customers. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding trends in segment total revenues and operating results. (13) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues from MinuteClinic and revenues and prescriptions from LTC operations. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.

