CVS Health statement on 2024 Star ratings

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this time, CMS has not disclosed the final 2024 Star ratings.  Accordingly, CVS Health and Aetna do not have knowledge of the final 2024 Star ratings and cannot confirm the ratings at this time.

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, broadening access to care for millions of people nationwide. We improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and with over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. We support individuals with their health – whether that's managing health conditions, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health services in the most convenient ways. Our goal is to create seamless connections across the health care system, simplifying the experience and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

