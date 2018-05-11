CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to President Trump's special address on the high cost of prescription drugs, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today issued the following statement:

"At CVS Health we see every day the impact rising drug costs have on our patients. That's why we have developed and supported innovative solutions to lower health care costs and we look forward to partnering with leaders to continue to do so. We commend the Trump Administration's focus on reducing the cost of prescription drugs, and we agree more can and needs to be done.

"CVS Health is already well positioned to implement many of the key proposals outlined by the Administration. Today, CVS Health provides universal availability of rebates at the point of sale as an option for all clients to help their members save on out of pocket costs. We believe this approach leads to greater transparency in drug prices, and unquestionably demonstrates the true cause of rising drug costs for consumers: high list prices set by pharmaceutical manufacturers.

"CVS Health also provides patients with information on what they will pay out-of-pocket under their insurance plan for their prescription drugs and can also provide therapeutic alternatives that may be less expensive. This information reaches prescribers through an innovative e-prescribing system that can be utilized at the point of prescribing and at the pharmacy counter to quickly and seamlessly evaluate individual prescription savings opportunities in real time, saving patients up to $75 per prescription.

"CVS Health also supports several new initiatives that will help patients save money on their prescriptions, including reforms to Medicare Part D rebates that provide savings for seniors, not a windfall for drug manufacturers, and establishing an out-of-pocket cap for beneficiaries in Medicare Part D, which would meaningfully benefit seniors with extremely high drug costs. And as we have previously said, CVS Health does not engage in gag clauses and we support efforts to ban them. We believe that, working together with the Administration and Congress, we can advance effective solutions that meet our shared goals."