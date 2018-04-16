CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians

"As the skills gap in the U.S. widens, CVS Health recognizes the important role externships, which offer on-the-job training with classroom instruction, play in building a pipeline of future skilled talent," said David Casey, Vice President, Workforce Strategies, and Chief Diversity Officer. "By working with Job Corps, we are able to provide traditionally underserved groups with opportunities for employment at CVS Pharmacy, as well as help build a talented and diverse workforce for our company."

Through the new partnership, Job Corps will place students at local CVS Pharmacy locations to learn directly from CVS pharmacists and operations leaders. Students who successfully complete the training will be eligible to apply for a job at CVS Pharmacy.

"CVS Health and Odle have created an outstanding program for young people determined to prove themselves in the workforce while developing important career skills," said Earl Pomeroy, former member of Congress and National Job Corps Association Board Member. "Together, the two organizations are developing job training classes and on-the-job intern experiences specifically designed to provide life-changing career skills and opportunities to young people from communities with high unemployment and limited opportunities."

"By working with Job Corps to provide students with opportunities ranging from pharmaceutical retail to pharmacy technicians, underserved youth have a fighting chance to end intergenerational poverty and have careers with meaningful opportunities for advancement. This exciting undertaking represents Job Corps at its best," added Pomeroy.

Job Corps students that are approximately 75 percent through their career training are required to complete work-based learning or an externship with a local employer to gain work experience.

"The partnership with CVS Health is a natural fit for Odle and our participating Job Corps campuses," said Lisa Odle, President and CEO of Odle Management Group, LLC. "Both CVS and Odle have a shared and like-minded passion to educate young people and put them on a path to a successful career."

Over the past two decades, CVS Health and Job Corps have partnered on several workforce initiatives that have helped fill entry level roles with strong talent, with many individuals advancing to pharmacist and management positions within the company.

The expanded relationship with Job Corps is part of the myCVS Journey Pathways to Health Care Careers that introduces students of all ages to career opportunities in health care. The STEM-enriched program is designed to engage young people (aged 5-24) in age-appropriate awareness, exploration, and preparation for careers at CVS Health in pharmacy, professional management, nursing and information technology.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with more than 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

About Job Corps

Administered by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is the nation's largest and most successful career technical training and education program for low-income young people ages 16 through 24. Job Corps provides services to more than 60,000 young people each year at 125 centers in 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Job Corps, call (800) 733-JOBS or visit Job Corps online at www.jobcorps.gov.

About Odle Management Group, LLC

Odle Management Group, LLC is a woman- and minority-owned business, and an experienced workforce development provider. Odle manages the day-to-day operations of the eight Job Corps campuses across the country, and also operates campuses and outreach, admissions and placement services in California, Kentucky, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Florida, Virginia and Texas. Job Corps center operations and support contracts are administered by the U.S. Department of Labor through a competitive bidding process.

