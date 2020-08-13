CVS Health to Hire Hundreds of New Jobs Across Arizona

WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- In anticipation of the increased demand for influenza vaccinations and the likely ongoing presence of COVID-19 this fall, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced today the hiring of approximately 300 new jobs throughout Arizona over the coming months.

The new roles are seasonal and for part-time and full-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS Pharmacy locations. The positions will be filled as soon as possible. Some seasonal employees will have the opportunity to apply for or be promoted into permanent roles with the company.

Working under the direct supervision of a licensed pharmacist, pharmacy technicians process prescriptions, dispense medications, provide information to customers or health professionals and perform administrative tasks. They also are vital to administering the COVID-19 test at CVS Pharmacy's 93 drive-thru testing sites across Arizona to help curb the spread of the virus and expand access to care, particularly in underserved neighborhoods.

"Additional team members typically are needed every fall flu season," said Tobin Zdarko, Region Director, CVS Pharmacy. "However, we are estimating a much greater need for pharmacy technicians this year given the anticipated rise in demand for flu shots and other immunizations, along with the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community. These jobs offer Arizona residents a rewarding career opportunity, with flexible hours, advancement potential and a supportive environment while helping people on their path to better health."

The influx of new jobs comes at a time of record-high unemployment rates across Arizona and nationwide due to the coronavirus.

"This expansion by CVS Health is an important addition to the state's health care community and will further strengthen efforts to keep Arizonans safe and healthy," said Governor Doug Ducey. "We thank CVS Health for its ongoing commitment to our state, and for investing in hundreds of jobs in Arizona."

To be hired, applicants must have obtained at least a technician in training license. This certification is valid for up to three years, by which time the trainee is required to pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) exam to remain a technician.

Interested job seekers can go to cvs.jobs to apply.

Information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

About CVS Health

CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact

Monica Prinzing, (831) 241-8294

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/487051/CVS_HealthLogo.jpg

SOURCE CVS Health