CVS Health To Host 2019 Investor Day For The Investment Community

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) will hold its Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m. (ET). Senior members of the CVS Health leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the company's strategies to drive long-term growth and enhance shareholder value. The company will also discuss its near-term and long-term financial outlook.

An audio and video webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website for all interested parties, and will be archived and available for a one-year period. Presentations and accompanying material will also be available on the website shortly before the event begins. To access the webcast or an archive of the event, visit http://investors.cvshealth.com .

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has more than 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 92 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings. This innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

