CVS Health to Participate in Fireside Chat with Investors at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2020

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation ("CVS Health") today announced that Eva Boratto, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Alan Lotvin, Executive Vice President and President of CVS Caremark, will be participating in a fireside chat with investors at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 12, 2020, at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website for all interested parties, and will be archived and available for a one-year period. To access the webcast or an archive of the event, visit http://investors.cvshealth.com.

