CVS Health to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Eva Boratto, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be speaking to investors at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 12, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website for all interested parties, and will be archived and available for a one-year period. To access the webcast or an archive of the event, visit http://investors.cvshealth.com.