CVS Health Veteran Joins Digital Pharmacist to Lead Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Pharmacist Inc. (www.digitalpharmacist.com), a rapidly growing software company that powers digital communication and adherence solutions for more than 7,500 pharmacies, today announced that Dustin Humphreys, RPh, will join the company as president. In this new role, he will oversee product strategy, design, development, engineering, data integration, partnerships, operations and customer success.

Dustin Humphreys, RPh

For more than 18 years, Mr. Humphreys has delivered large-scale digital solutions that improve the patient experience and drive value for pharmacy operators. From 2008 to 2017, he held various roles at CVS Health, including vice president of digital pharmacy and innovation, head of integrated digital product experience and general manager of CVS.com. From 1999 to 2008, Mr. Humphreys held key digital roles within the PBM industry for Caremark and some of its precursor companies (Advance PCS and Advance Paradigm).

"We are delighted to welcome Dustin to the team," said Chris Loughlin, chief executive officer of Digital Pharmacist Inc. "He is an accomplished digital leader with a strong passion and understanding of independent pharmacy and the patient experience."

Digital Pharmacist continues to grow at a rapid pace. The company completed its fourteenth quarter of consecutive revenue growth on June 30 — with 1,380 more pharmacy brands adopting the Digital Pharmacist platform in the past 12 months.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Digital Pharmacist team," Mr. Humphreys said. "I started my journey in the industry as a teenager, working for my hometown independent pharmacy and have always been inspired by the dedication and care that independent pharmacies provide every day. I look forward to partnering with our customers as we continue to deliver a differentiated patient experience that adds value."

Mr. Humphreys graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.S. in Pharmacy and is a registered pharmacist in Texas.

For more information, visit www.digitalpharmacist.com.

About Digital Pharmacist

Digital Pharmacist Inc. (http://www.digitalpharmacist.com) is a rapidly growing software company that powers the digital, communication and adherence solutions for over 7,500 pharmacies. Millions of patients use the company's products. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Newark, New Jersey. Digital Pharmacist Inc. is a partner of the National Community Pharmacists Association and powers the Cardinal Health Pharmacy Marketing Advantage Program. For more information, visit www.digitalpharmacist.com or call 1-(877) 959-7550.

