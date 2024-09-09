CVS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead CVS Health Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) between February 9, 2022 and April 30, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 10, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased CVS securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the CVS class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24975 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CVS had deficient internal controls; (2) as a result of its deficient internal controls, CVS's financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 contained false and/or misleading information; (3) as a result of its deficient internal controls, the forecasts CVS used to determine plan premiums were ineffective at accounting for medical cost trends and health care utilization patterns; (4) as a result, CVS was likely to incur significant expenses to cover cost increases that were not accounted for in the Company's forecasts and thus not covered by plan premiums; (5) accordingly, CVS had overstated the profitability of its Health Care Benefits segment; (6) contrary to Defendants' assurances, the revenues generated from the Company's other primary segments were insufficient to offset the negative financial impact of the increasing expenditures within the Health Care Benefits segment; and (7) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

