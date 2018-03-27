CVS Pharmacies to Stock ZymaDerm™, a Natural, Fast-Acting, Painless Treatment for Molluscum Contagiosum

ZymaDerm™ is the most widely used over-the-counter product to treat the symptoms of molluscum. It contains all-natural ingredients and is rapid-acting, as healing can begin in as fast as 24 hours, and results are often seen in just days. Since its introduction in 2003, it has enabled hundreds of thousands of individuals to be molluscum-free in less than one month.

Many leading dermatologists and pediatricians have replaced invasive and often painful molluscum treatments for their patients with this gentle and effective and treatment. In an independent study of 346 physicians that provided samples of ZymaDerm™ to their patients, 92% of those responding rated it as effective as existing treatments, while 86% stated that they were either likely, or extremely likely, to use ZymaDerm™ as their preferred treatment method for molluscum.

ABOUT MOLLUSCUM CONTAGIOSUM

Molluscum contagiosum is a highly contagious skin infection caused by a virus that is a member of the poxvirus family. Also known as "water warts," symptoms include raised, unsightly lesions on the skin. A common occurrence throughout the United States, an estimated three million children contract the infection each year.

Children frequently contract molluscum when they come into contact with the skin of another infected child or from a wet surface infected with the virus. The lesions, which can rapidly spread, are typically seen on the face, neck, armpit, arms and hands.

ABOUT ZYMADERM™

ZymaDerm™ is manufactured in the United States by Naturopathix, Inc. Its formulation is based on a patented blend of plant-based compounds whose active ingredients are officially monographed in the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States. It is available nationwide online and in retail pharmacies, including leading chains CVS and Walgreens, as well as online on amazon.com.

