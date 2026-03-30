CVS Pharmacy® celebrates opening of first pharmacy-only location in Chicago

Small, dedicated neighborhood pharmacies to open in select communities to help increase access to convenient pharmacy care

Openings are part of ongoing commitment to serve communities and meet consumers where they are

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today unveiled the first of nearly 20 pharmacy-only, apothecary-style CVS Pharmacy® locations it plans to open this year to increase access to pharmacy care. The new pharmacy, located at 2628 West Pershing Road in Chicago's West End, will help bridge gaps in care and make it easier for community members to access medications, immunizations and other health care services provided by pharmacists.

Interior of new pharmacy-only CVS in Chicago. Exterior of new pharmacy-only CVS in Chicago.

Pharmacy-only locations will open in areas across the country, increasing access to vital pharmacy care, creating a simple and convenient way for community members to seek pharmacist support. Each site will feature a full-service pharmacy with a customized selection of over-the-counter products available for purchase. With footprints averaging around 3,000 square feet, the pharmacy-only sites will help ensure patients have access to prescription medications and the trusted advice and counsel of their neighborhood CVS pharmacist.

"Pharmacists are among the most accessible and most trusted health care providers," said Len Shankman, Executive Vice President and President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "We know how important it is for patients to be able to speak one-on-one with their pharmacist, have their questions answered and seek medication advice when needed. Our new, pharmacy-only locations allow our pharmacy teams to continue to build relationships with patients – their friends and neighbors – and provide on the ground pharmacy care in communities that need us."

Multiple pharmacy formats to meet community health needs

The pharmacy-only locations are just one component of the company's work to reinvent pharmacy. By taking a customized approach focused on the diverse needs of the communities they serve, CVS Pharmacy has worked to strategically realign its retail footprint over the last few years. The new pharmacy-only sites, opening in select communities, will help the company better support its patients in those communities, ensuring its footprint is the right size and scale, and addressing shifts in the pharmacy industry.

These smaller dedicated neighborhood pharmacies join several other formats already in place across the country. They include CVS Pharmacy's traditional full-service front store and pharmacy locations, store-in-store pharmacies, such as those inside Target and Schnucks grocery stores, CVS Pharmacy stores that feature a MinuteClinic retail medical clinic, and side-by-side CVS Pharmacy and Oak Street Health care centers, primarily located in neighborhoods with high Medicaid populations.

The company opened its first pharmacy-only location in Birmingham, AL late last year. In addition to the new site in Chicago, pharmacy-only locations are planned for several other communities in 2026, including Houston, TX, Roxbury, MA, Detroit, MI, and Brooklyn, NY. The company also plans to open more than 40 new CVS Pharmacy locations, including traditional stores and pharmacies in Target.

Importance of one-on-one interactions with pharmacists

The 2025 CVS Health® Rx Report highlighted that 80% of patients prefer face-to-face pharmacy care, and nearly half (48%) would switch pharmacies if limited to digital-only options. The overwhelming majority of pharmacy professionals (97%) also say in-person interactions remain vital.

Added Shankman, "We believe health care is best delivered locally, in the community by trusted, caring and tech-enabled colleagues and our customers and patients want to shop and engage in the way that's most convenient for their busy lives. Whether in-person, online, or a combination of the two, our community pharmacies are delivering best-in-class service through consistent, connected, personalized experiences – meeting consumers where, when and how they need us."

Whether a patient prefers the convenience of same-day or 1- to 2-day prescription delivery or prefers to visit their local pharmacy in-person, CVS Pharmacy is ensuring patients have multiple care options to choose from, depending on their individual needs.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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SOURCE CVS Health