CVS Pharmacy Expands CarePass Program Nationwide

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), announced that this week, customers will be able to enroll in CarePass at participating CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, or online at CVS.com/carepass.

The first loyalty and membership program that offers free national pharmacy delivery on eligible prescriptions, CarePass members receive a multitude of benefits when they join for a $5/month month-to-month membership or the discounted annual membership fee of $48:

Free delivery on qualifying prescriptions and most cvs.com purchases. Free 1-2 day delivery is available to CarePass members on qualifying prescription drug orders with prescriptions delivered right to members' homes, making managing prescriptions less complicated and more convenient. Free 1-2 day delivery is also available for eligible purchases on CVS.com with no minimum order required.





Free 1-2 day delivery is available to CarePass members on qualifying prescription drug orders with prescriptions delivered right to members' homes, making managing prescriptions less complicated and more convenient. Free 1-2 day delivery is also available for eligible purchases on CVS.com with no minimum order required. Access to a 24/7 pharmacist helpline CarePass members can contact the helpline to speak live with a pharmacist who has secure access to their prescription history with CVS Pharmacy. The pharmacist will be able to answer questions about the customer's medications on-demand and refer them to any additional tools, resources or services that could be helpful.





CarePass members can contact the helpline to speak live with a pharmacist who has secure access to their prescription history with CVS Pharmacy. The pharmacist will be able to answer questions about the customer's medications on-demand and refer them to any additional tools, resources or services that could be helpful. Special discounts on CVS Health Brand items. Members enjoy a 20% discount on eligible CVS Health Brand products in-store and online at CVS.com, including over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements, as well as personal care items. The benefit is available on the customer's ExtraCare card and ready to use in-store or at CVS.com.





Members enjoy a 20% discount on eligible CVS Health Brand products in-store and online at CVS.com, including over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements, as well as personal care items. The benefit is available on the customer's ExtraCare card and ready to use in-store or at CVS.com. As a thank you to members, CarePass currently provides a monthly promotional reward that can be used on many items in the store or online. Members receive a monthly $10 CarePass promotional reward that can be used on many items in-store and online at CVS.com. The CarePass promo reward is automatically added to the customer's ExtraCare card at the beginning of each monthly cycle and expires at the end of the monthly cycle.

CarePass members also enjoy a variety of surprise perks and bonus offers made available at key times throughout the year; for example, members recently received a complimentary sports physical at their local MinuteClinic. The program will continue to evolve to include additional services and exclusive offerings in the future.

"We are thrilled to expand CarePass nationally, bringing simplified value to our customer while making it easier for them to care for themselves and their families," says Kevin Hourican, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy. "Initial customer response has exceeded our expectations with members utilizing the program's full benefits and becoming more engaged across all of our digital offerings."

The results from our previous launch in select markets, show that CarePass appeals to a broad consumer audience, 20% of whom are millennials. The simplified value and access to service is delivering an enhanced customer experience that has resulted in a 15-20% average increase in purchases after a member joins.

To become a member and take advantage of CarePass benefits, customers can sign up for CarePass by enrolling in-store or visiting CVS.com/carepass.

For more information and applicable restrictions, including restrictions on prescription deliveries, visit CVS.com/carepass.

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is America's leading retail pharmacy with over 9,900 locations. It is the first national pharmacy to end the sale of tobacco and the first pharmacy in the nation to receive the Community Pharmacy accreditation from URAC, the leading health care accreditation organization that establishes quality standards for the health care industry. CVS Pharmacy is reinventing pharmacy to help people on their path to better health by providing the most accessible and personalized expertise, both in its stores and online at CVS.com. General information about CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health is available at www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact

Erin Pensa

CVS Health

401-770-4786

Erin.Pensa@cvshealth.com

SOURCE CVS Pharmacy

Related Links

http://www.cvshealth.com

