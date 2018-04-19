CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery

Beauty in Real Life is the first campaign to adapt new standards for post-production photo alterations and will unveil the first images to feature the "CVS Beauty Mark," a watermark designed to highlight imagery that has not been materially altered. CVS Pharmacy has worked closely with key beauty brand partners to create the final guidelines to define "materially altered" for beauty imagery as part of this initiative.

The Beauty in Real Life campaign highlights real women representing broad diversity and showing beauty on their own terms within "real-life" beauty moments. Told through the lens of photographer Mei Tao and director Kat Keene, the campaign was created by women, for women and highlights the ways that women use beauty within their lives, such as a woman riding the bus on the way to work, a mom getting ready for the day with her daughter watching, or real moments of shared beauty while friends get ready together for a night out. The campaign is the first of its kind for a beauty retailer and will span digital, print, social media, out-of-home and television, from April through June.

"There's been a shift in what consumers want to see when it comes to beauty. They are asking for more transparency and authenticity, and that's what Beauty in Real Life is all about," said Norman de Greve, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, CVS Health. "We wanted to introduce a campaign that uses beauty to make women feel good about themselves by empowering them to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin."

The campaign was produced by Standard Black, a boutique, full-service creative agency based in New York and Los Angeles. Standard Black partnered with CVS Pharmacy and launched a nation-wide search to cast real women to represent diverse beauty. Standard Black utilized Free The Bid to identify and hire a female director for the Beauty in Real Life campaign. Free The Bid is a 501c3 non-profit initiative advocating on behalf of women directors for equal opportunities to bid on commercial jobs in the advertising industry.

To learn more about CVS Pharmacy's new beauty imagery initiative, visit www.cvshealth.com/BeautyMark. To view the Beauty In Real Life Campaign, visit www.cvshealth.com/BeautyInRealLife.

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is America's leading retail pharmacy with over 9,700 locations. It is the first national pharmacy to end the sale of tobacco and the first pharmacy in the nation to receive the Community Pharmacy accreditation from URAC, the leading health care accreditation organization that establishes quality standards for the health care industry. CVS Pharmacy is reinventing pharmacy to help people on their path to better health by providing the most accessible and personalized expertise, both in its stores and online at CVS.com. General information about CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health is available at www.cvshealth.com.

