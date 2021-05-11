CVS Pharmacy Upgrades Prescription Delivery Benefit for CarePass Members

With the addition of free same-day delivery CarePass members enjoy access to their prescriptions in a matter of hours. Tweet this

This upgrade to the prescription delivery benefit is in addition to a list of already-available benefits of a CarePass membership, including access to a 24/7 pharmacist helpline, 20 percent off CVS Health brand products and free 1-2 day shipping on CVS.com. Plus, as a special thank you, members receive a $10 Promo Reward every month, which can be spent on health, beauty, or everyday essentials in the store or online. CarePass launched nationally in August of 2019 and customers may join in-store and at cvs.com/CarePass for just $5 per month, or at a discounted annual membership fee of $48.

"The member response to the CarePass program is tremendous," said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "Our goal is to continuously evolve CarePass to meet our customers' changing needs. By speeding up prescription delivery for CarePass members to a matter of hours, we're offering additional convenience for the millions of members who've opted into the program."

"We're thrilled to expand our work with CVS to include free same-day delivery with CarePass, helping to meet the needs of even more CVS Pharmacy patients," said Shipt CEO, Kelly Caruso. "Our trusted network of 300,000 Shipt Shoppers deliver items safely and with care, which is critical for sensitive items like prescriptions. We look forward to collaborating with CVS Pharmacy on this effort."

Same-day delivery by Shipt is currently offered at nearly 8,000 CVS Pharmacy stores in 47 states for eligible prescription drug orders with qualifying prescription benefit programs and insurance plans. For details on availability, visit the Store Locator or call your local CVS Pharmacy. For more information about CarePass or to sign up, visit www.cvs.com/carepass/join or stop into your local CVS Pharmacy.

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health , is America's leading retail pharmacy with nearly 10,000 locations, including over 1,700 pharmacies inside of Target and Schnucks grocery stores. We are committed to delivering innovative health solutions that create a simpler, more accessible experience for patients, customers, and caregivers. CVS Pharmacy is the only national pharmacy to remove tobacco products from its shelves and has taken a leadership role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by making testing and vaccinations available at locations across the United States. For the latest product and service offerings, visit www.cvs.com or download the CVS Pharmacy app .

