CVS/Aetna Alert: Squitieri & Fearon, LLP Announces Investigation Of Potential Class Action for Aetna Employees Who Received CVS Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Squitieri & Fearon, LLP announces it is investigating a potential class action on behalf of former employees of Aetna, Inc. (NYSE: AET) who held Aetna stock in the Company's retirement and pension plans and received CVS stock (NYSE:CVS) for those shares when CVS acquired Aetna.

Before the November 28, 2018 transaction in which CVS acquired Aetna, certain employees of Aetna and other participants in the Aetna 401(k) Plan invested through the Plan in the Aetna Common Stock Fund. When CVS acquired Aetna, participants in the Plan had their Aetna stock converted to CVS units. Squitieri & Fearon, LLP is investigating whether Aetna employees and participants in the Aetna 401(k) Plan received artificially inflated CVS shares for their Aetna shares in that transaction. After the transactions those shares lost significant value.

If you were a participant in the Aetna 401(k) Plan who invested in the Aetna Common Stock Fund and had your Aetna shares converted into CVS shares, please visit www.sfclasslaw.com/Aetna/ or contact Stephen J. Fearon, Jr. at Squitieri & Fearon, LLP, 32 East 57th Street, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Telephone (212) 421-6492, email: stephen@sfclasslaw.com to learn more about your legal rights.

Squitieri & Fearon, LLP pursues large, complex lawsuits, including class actions, for investors who have lost money on their investments. The attorneys at Squitieri & Fearon, LLP have served as lead counsel in large class actions throughout the country.

