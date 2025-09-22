CVS/Aetna Medicare Advantage Plans Policy Holders Have Opportunity to Join Investigation into Improper Claim Denial for Post-Acute Care with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of policyholders of Aetna Medicare Advantage plans through CVS Health Corporation ("CVS") for breach of contract and related violations of state laws.

The investigation focuses on whether CVS/Aetna wrongfully denied prior authorizations for post-acute care (care following a hospitalization) using an artificial intelligence program.

CVS's conduct concerning its use of artificial intelligence recently came under scrutiny by the U.S. Senate. While its contracts with policyholders require that medical professionals review and make prior authorization determinations for post-acute care, CVS may have used artificial intelligence to vet policyholder claims prior to any evaluation by a medical professional. 

If you are, or were, an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan policyholder whose prior authorization request for post-acute care was denied during the period of November 2019 through the present, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

