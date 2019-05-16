CVTA Launches New Entry-Level Driver Training Compliance Guide for Members

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA) is releasing a three-part guidance publication, "Entry-Level Driver Training: Compliance Guide" to provide member schools the knowledge and support they need to comply with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) regulation. The program captures the lessons learned from CVTA's ELDT Pilot Program Committee, which has been testing ELDT since September 2018. To aid schools in navigating the regulation, the compliance guide contains best practices developed by the committee, comprehensive forms to assist with mandatory documentation, and an expansive overview of the new curriculum and reporting requirements.

"CVTA has been a leader in working across the industry and with key government stakeholders to build robust training requirements that support safety and develop high quality commercial truck drivers," said CVTA President Don Lefeve. "This compliance guide ensures our schools will have the tools to implement the new regulation and set up their students for future success."

As a result of the new regulation, which takes effect on February 7, 2020, anyone that provides training to new commercial drivers must adhere to federal theory and behind-the-wheel curriculum requirements intended to increase highway safety and driver proficiency. The new rule was designed to ensure all entry-level drivers are properly trained prior to sitting for their CDL skills exam.

The compliance guide is complimentary for CVTA members and CVTA leaders will work with member schools to effectively implement the new regulation.

Further ensuring CVTA member organizations remain at the forefront of the training industry, the association will begin a voluntary ELDT compliance program for its members beginning on July 1, 2019. This program will offer members the ability to assemble and submit requisite documentation in order to prepare for ELDT's implementation date. "Our voluntary compliance program will give members the opportunity to identify and modify any gaps in their curriculum, work through any administrative issues, and ensure they are well prepared in advance of the real compliance date," said Lefeve.

Finally, CVTA will require its members to submit certain behind-the-wheel and other documentation once members apply for the Training Provider Registry.

