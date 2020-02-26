CVUSD Board President Tamara Otero Takes Local Ideals to State Level School Board

EL CAJON, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajon Valley Union School District Governing Board President, Tamara Otero, provided state level leadership serving as Vice President of the California School Boards Association (CSBA). Thousands of elected school officials and regional delegates cheered on as Tamara delivered this dynamic call to action on Friday evening during the general assembly at the Annual CSBA meeting held at the San Diego Convention Center.

Cajon Valley Union School District Governing Board President, Tamara Otero, provided state-level leadership serving as Vice President of the California School Boards Association (CSBA). Thousands of elected school officials and regional delegates cheered on as Tamara delivered this dynamic call to action on Friday evening during the general assembly at the Annual CSBA meeting held at the San Diego Convention Center. Tamara Otero

Throughout her service as CSBA Vice President, Otero was vocal about her desire to promote change and forward-thinking on a state-level for education. Otero advocated for state support to advance social and emotional learning, funding for Special Education, safety assessments, 21st Century learning and technology application, and the creation of learning spaces for California students to thrive.

Vice President Otero has spent more than two decades acting as a voice for students throughout California as she has served the community in many capacities, including as a School Board Member for the past nine years, as a Delegate for four years, planning committee member for the Annual Education Conference for the last three years, and as President of Region 17 SDCSBA.

Her dedication to public education stems from Otero's desire for education to not just keep up with the times, but to exceed the standard of adequacy. She boldly proclaimed, "If you are approving and accepting the same plans for this year that you approved five years ago, then you aren't going anywhere. You are standing on the decisions of the past, and our students don't live there." Stated during her campaign for the Vice President position, Otero said, "I believe in public education and the success of students who are supported through their community schools."

Named School Board Member of the Year for San Diego and Imperial Counties in 2017, Tamara Otero has put her heart and soul into improving education on a community level and has enjoyed taking that passion to the State. This is evident in her active service as a CSBA member for nearly a decade, completion of the Masters in Governance program in 2011, and her work on the Annual Education Conference & Trade Show planning committee for the past three years.

Along with all her many achievements, Otero is a dedicated mother of four and an entrepreneur. Her accomplishments as a CVUSD board member and CSBA board member highlight the type of people that weave the tapestry that make up the staff and supporters of Cajon Valley Union School District.

