CW Bancorp Reports 2024 Full Year Earnings of $13.1 million, EPS of $4.30, ROA of 1.19% and ROTE of 16.69%

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $3,940,000 or $1.30 per diluted share as compared to $3,545,000 or $1.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, an EPS increase of 16%. The consolidated net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $13,148,000 or $4.30 per diluted share as compared to $17,611,000 or $5.39 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an EPS decrease of 20%.

CommerceWest Bank Headquarters, Irvine, CA

Key Financial Results for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

EPS of $1.30 up 16%

up 16% Net income of $3.9 million up 11%

up 11% Quarter over quarter net income growth of 26%

Return on Assets of 1.31%

Return on Tangible Equity of 18.95%

Quarter over quarter loan growth of 5.46%

Quarter over quarter deposit growth of 31%

ACL to total loans ratio of 1.45%

Liquid funds to total deposits ratio of 35%

No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings

Leverage ratio of 11.16% and total risk-based capital ratio of 17.92%

60 quarters of consecutive profits

Key Financial Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024:

EPS of $4.30

Net income of $13.1 million

Return on Assets of 1.19%

Return on Tangible Equity of 16.69%

Loan growth of $68.6 million or 9.5%

or 9.5% Deposit growth of $183.9 million or 16%

or 16% Assets growth of $188.6 million or 14.5%

Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO said, "Our strong financial performance in 2024 reflects the power of our unique, client-centric business model. With 9.5% loan growth, 16% deposit growth, and 14.5% total asset growth, we continue to demonstrate the value of customized financial solutions tailored to small and mid-sized businesses. We also had solid net income growth quarter over quarter of 26% and 11% year over year." He continued, "As we enter 2025, we remain cautiously optimistic despite ongoing economic headwinds, including persistent inflationary pressures. Our ability to adapt and innovate positions us well for the future. Most importantly, our success is made possible by our exceptional team of dedicated professionals who bring our mission to life every day. Their expertise, commitment, and passion for serving the business community are what truly set us apart."

Total assets increased $188.6 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 14.5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $68.6 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 9.5% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks increased $115.9 million or 30% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $4.1 million, an increase of 3% from the prior year.

Total deposits increased $183.9 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 16% from December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $65.7 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 12% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $118.2 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 19% from the prior year.

Interest income was $14,750,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $12,964,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 14%. Interest expense was $3,714,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $3,167,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 17%.

Interest income was $54,190,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $52,185,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 4%. Interest expense was $14,241,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $11,468,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 24%.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $11,036,000 as compared to $9,797,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 13%. The net interest margin decreased for the three months ended December 31, 2024. It decreased to 3.86% in 2024 from 3.88% in 2023, a decrease of 1%. Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $39,949,000 as compared to $40,717,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of 2%. The net interest margin decreased for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. It decreased to 3.81% in 2024 from 3.87% in 2023, a decrease of 2%.

Provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $25,000 compared to zero provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $25,000 compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $1,326,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This provision reversal was primarily due to a $3 million recovery on a previously charged off loan, which resulted in an overfunding of the allowance for credit losses that allowed the Bank to reverse provision expense during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $2,011,000 compared to $1,549,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 30%. Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $6,166,000 compared to $6,381,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 3%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $7,617,000 compared to $6,367,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 20%. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $27,798,000 compared to $24,087,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 15%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was 58.12% compared to 55.82% in 2023, which represents an increase of 4%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending December 31, 2024, it cost $0.5812 to make it, as compared to $0.5582 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was 59.97% compared to 50.14% in 2023, which represents an increase of 20%.

Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of December 31, 2024, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.16%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.67%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.67% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.92%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

FOURTH QUARTER REPORT - December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

























CW BANCORP









% CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





Increase (dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

(Decrease)













ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 503,368

$ 387,464

30 % Securities available for sale

136,912

110,812

24 % Securities held-to-maturity

28,581

50,610

-44 %













Loans

793,075

724,444

9 % Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)

(11,489)

(11,533)

0 % Loans, net

781,586

712,911

10 %













Bank premises and equipment, net

3,543

4,405

-20 % Other assets

36,362

35,567

2 % Total assets

$ 1,490,352

$ 1,301,769

14 %













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 613,877

$ 548,149

12 % Interest bearing deposits

728,544

610,340

19 % Total deposits

1,342,421

1,158,489

16 %













Subordinated debenture

50,000

50,000

0 % Other liabilities

13,345

14,419

-7 %



1,405,766

1,222,908

15 % Stockholders' equity

84,586

78,861

7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,490,352

$ 1,301,769

14 %













Shares outstanding at end of period

2,990,223

3,096,360



Book value per share

$ 31.69

$ 28.41



Total loans to total deposits

59.08 %

62.53 %



ACL to total loans

1.45 %

1.59 %



Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)

$ 6,381

$ 4,144

















COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:











Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.16 %

12.09 %



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

16.67 %

18.56 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.67 %

18.56 %



Total risk-based capital ratio

17.92 %

19.82 %





CW BANCORP























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Increase

For the Twelve Months Ended

Increase (dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

(Decrease)

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

(Decrease)

























INTEREST INCOME























Loans

$ 10,856

$ 10,146

7 %

$ 40,690

$ 40,017

2 % Investments

1,315

1,109

19 %

4,799

4,309

11 % Fed funds sold and other

2,579

1,709

51 %

8,701

7,859

11 % Total interest income

14,750

12,964

14 %

54,190

52,185

4 %

























INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits

3,245

2,698

20 %

12,366

9,584

29 % Subordinated debenture

469

469

0 %

1,875

1,875

0 % Other borrowings

-

-

-100 %

-

9

-100 % Total interest expense

3,714

3,167

17 %

14,241

11,468

24 %

























NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

11,036

9,797

13 %

39,949

40,717

-2 %

























PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

25

-

-

25

(1,326)

-102 % Non-interest income:

















































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

11,011

9,797

12 %

39,924

42,043

-5 %

























NON-INTEREST INCOME























Service Charges and Fees on Deposits

1,698

1,197

42 %

4,932

5,088

-3 % Loss on Sale of AFS Securities

-

-

-

-

(166)

-100 % Other Fees

313

352

-11 %

1,234

1,459

-15 %

























NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

7,617

6,367

20 %

27,798

24,087

15 %

























EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

5,405

4,979

9 %

18,292

24,337

-25 %

























INCOME TAXES

1,465

1,434

2 %

5,144

6,726

-24 %



















































NET INCOME

$ 3,940

$ 3,545

11 %

$ 13,148

$ 17,611

-25 %

























Basic earnings per share

$1.32

$1.13

17 %

$4.34

$5.46

-21 % Diluted earnings per share

$1.30

$1.12

16 %

$4.30

$5.39

-20 % Return on Assets

1.31 %

1.33 %

-2 %

1.19 %

1.58 %

-25 % Return on Equity

18.27 %

18.91 %

-3 %

16.06 %

23.85 %

-33 % Return on Tangible Equity

18.95 %

19.72 %

-4 %

16.69 %

24.88 %

-33 % Efficiency Ratio

58.12 %

55.82 %

4 %

59.97 %

50.14 %

20 %

CW BANCORP





















CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS









































Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

(dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS $ 203,392

$ 2,439

4.77 %

$ 114,418

$ 1,571

5.45 % Investment Securities (1) 167,544

1,373

3.26 %

155,688

1,168

2.98 % Loans 766,581

10,856

5.63 %

729,798

10,146

5.52 % FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100

140

7.84 %

7,100

138

7.71 % Total interest-earning assets 1,144,617

14,808

5.15 %

1,007,004

13,023

5.13 %























Noninterest-earning assets 54,295









53,211







Total assets $ 1,198,912









$ 1,060,215























































INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES





















Interest Bearing Deposits $ 452,811

$ 3,245

2.85 %

$ 377,481

$ 2,698

2.84 % Other Borrowings -

-

-

-

-

- Subordinated Debenture 50,000

469

3.75 %

50,000

469

3.75 % Total interest-earning liabilities 502,811

3,714

2.94 %

427,481

3,167

2.94 %























Noninterest-earning liabilities





















Demand Deposits 595,705









543,772







Other Liabilities 14,620









14,576







Shareholders' Equity 85,776









74,386







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,198,912









$ 1,060,215































Net Interest Spread



$ 11,094

2.21 %





$ 9,856

2.19 % Net Interest Margin







3.86 %









3.88 %























Total Deposits $ 1,048,516

$ 3,245

1.23 %

$ 921,253

$ 2,698

1.16 % Total Funding Costs $ 1,098,516

$ 3,714

1.35 %

$ 971,253

$ 3,167

1.29 %























(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate









CW BANCORP





















CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS









































Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

(dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS $ 155,785

$ 8,136

5.22 %

$ 141,213

$ 7,366

5.22 % Investment Securities (1) 160,619

5,037

3.14 %

159,280

4,582

2.88 % Loans 732,500

40,690

5.55 %

751,757

40,017

5.32 % FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100

565

7.96 %

6,924

493

7.12 % Total interest-earning assets 1,056,004

54,428

5.15 %

1,059,174

52,458

4.95 %























Noninterest-earning assets 52,899









56,858







Total assets $ 1,108,903









$ 1,116,032























































INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES





















Interest Bearing Deposits $ 398,704

$ 12,366

3.10 %

$ 399,390

$ 9,584

2.40 % Other Borrowings -

-

-

181

9

4.97 % Subordinated Debenture 50,000

1,875

3.75 %

50,000

1,875

3.75 % Total interest-earning liabilities 448,704

14,241

3.17 %

449,571

11,468

2.55 %























Noninterest-earning liabilities





















Demand Deposits 564,223









578,427







Other Liabilities 14,130









14,191







Shareholders' Equity 81,846









73,843







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,108,903









$ 1,116,032































Net Interest Spread



$ 40,187

1.98 %





$ 40,990

2.40 % Net Interest Margin







3.81 %









3.87 %























Total Deposits $ 962,927

$ 12,366

1.28 %

$ 977,817

$ 9,584

0.98 % Total Funding Costs $ 1,012,927

$ 14,241

1.41 %

$ 1,027,998

$ 11,468

1.12 %























(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate









SOURCE CW Bancorp