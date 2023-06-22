CW Labs Secures Angel Funding to Accelerate Cyber Security Education

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge-based leading cyber security education firm, CW Labs (CyberWarfare Labs) has secured a significant seed funding deal with a UK-based angel investor and appointed Mr. Sumit Siddharth (Sid), a serial cyber entrepreneur, as a new Director to the company.

CW Labs is a specialist in technically advanced cyber security courses, focused specifically on cloud security (AWS, Azure, Google and hybrid cloud environments). The courses cater to offensive (red teaming), defensive (blue teaming) and hybrid (purple teaming) techniques used within the cloud infrastructure's security.

Initiated as a Cyber War Research and Development Project by Manish Gupta and Yash Bharadwaj, in June 2020, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, CW Labs has since secured four cyber research grants and garnered numerous accolades from esteemed National and International Cyber Competitions. It has so far supported over 4,500 candidates from at least 80 countries, including professionals from Fortune 500 companies.

With this new investment, CW Labs is now in a solid position to explore new opportunities and invest in cutting-edge security R&D, propelling itself towards accelerated growth. This will mean CW Lab's vision of providing an advanced platform for Cyber Offensive and Defensive Research along with a comprehensive learning environment to enhance competencies will be enabled further.

As well as new funding, CW Labs will gain the support of Sumit Siddharth (Sid) who is joining as a Director. As the CEO of a leading cyber consultancy and education firm, The SecOps Group, and co-founder/investor in other cyber security companies such as PureID (a passwordless authentication solution) and RedHunt Labs (an Attack Surface Management solution), his unparalleled expertise in the field of IT security will be invaluable to CW Labs and its founders.

Commenting on the appointment, Sid said, "I am delighted to join the CW Labs family as its Director at this opportune time when the demand for cybersecurity knowledge is increasing day by day. This investment will help us take our mission of providing world class cyber security education to more people than ever before."

Manish Gupta and Yash Bharadwaj, co-founders of CW Labs said, "We are excited about this opportunity to scale our operations across multiple geographies while continuing to offer quality education services. The investment will help us take our vision forward by leaps and bounds, better equipping us to provide our students with the most relevant knowledge about the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats."

For more information about CyberWarfare Labs, visit https://cyberwarfare.live.

About CyberWarfare Labs:

CW Labs is a renowned global Ed-tech company specialising in cybersecurity, offering on-demand educational services. We acknowledge that cybersecurity is a continuous endeavour that requires constant adaptation to evolving threats and the specific requirements of our clients. Our primary focus is divided into two key divisions:

Cyber Range Labs:

We are committed to addressing cybersecurity challenges by providing practical, real-time solutions tailored for all. Our platform offers a virtual space where users can actively engage in hands-on training, honing their skills through our plug-and-play practical labs.

Up-Skilling Platform:

We offer a comprehensive range of On-demand courses designed for all level candidates. Whether you prefer offline or online training, our services cater to educational institutes, government agencies, and corporate entities.

SOURCE CyberWarfare Labs