CWA Advises Blue Hen Car Wash on its Successful Sale to Splash In ECO Car Wash

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, a leading investment banking firm and transaction advisor focused exclusively on the car wash industry, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its client Blue Hen Car Wash to the Wills Group's Splash In ECO Car Wash.

Blue Hen Car Wash

Blue Hen is a two-site express car wash brand in Delaware founded in 2013 by owner and operator Jack Quinn. Colin May, Managing Director at CWA, commented: "Jack has built two top-notch car washes and a great business in the under-served Delaware market, which made it a natural fit for the Wills Group and their 'Splash In' brand as they continue their growth by adding express car washes to their already impressive network of 48 rollover car washes and 1 express car wash across the Mid-Atlantic region."

"Wills Group President and Chief Operating Officer Blackie Wills and his team at the Wills Group are an extremely professional, first-class organization and it was a true pleasure to work with them throughout the entire transaction," added Jack Quinn. "They are a buyer that I would not have identified on my own and is an example of the great benefit of Car Wash Advisory's services and their structured sale process which achieved a great outcome for Blue Hen."

About Blue Hen

Blue Hen is a leading express car wash brand in northern Delaware, with two locations in Newark and North Wilmington. At Blue Hen Car Wash, our mission is to provide a fast, friendly, clean, and shiny car wash experience to every customer at a great value, while demonstrating exceptional environmental responsibility and goodwill toward the community in which we live.

About the Wills Group, Inc.

Headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, the Wills Group has 280 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash, and SMO Motor Fuels. A family-owned company since 1926 with expertise in convenience retailing, fuels marketing, and commercial real estate, the Wills Group prides itself on keeping customers, employees, and communities' Lives in Motion. For more information about the Wills Group, visit willsgroup.com.

About Car Wash Advisory

CWA Capital Partners, a fully and wholly owned subsidiary of Car Wash Advisory, LLC, is a leading nationwide investment banking and brokerage firm based in New York City specializing in, and focused solely on, the car wash industry. Founded by CEO Harry Caruso, Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sellside M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com .

Contact:

Robin Sisk - Administrative Coordinator

Car Wash Advisory

332-209-4246

[email protected]

SOURCE Car Wash Advisory