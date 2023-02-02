CWA Advises in the Successful Sale of Auto Spa of Wyomissing in Pennsylvania

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, a leading investment banking firm and transaction advisor focused exclusively on the car wash industry, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its client Auto Spa of Wyomissing (ASW).

Auto Spa of Wyomissing is a full-service car wash in Pennsylvania owned by brothers Brennan Bressler and Brad Bressler. Brittany Webb, Vice President at CWA commented: "Working with Brennan and Brad has been an absolute pleasure. It's always encouraging to see owners and operators be rewarded for the business they have built and move on to a new chapter as a direct result of their hard work. Owners like Brennan and Brad should be recognized for their determination, and remind the industry that success still derives from hands-on efforts and tenacity. Our team is always thankful to work with operators of that mentality."

Owner Brennan Bressler of Auto Spa of Wyomissing comments on working with Car Wash Advisory saying "I would highly recommend using Car Wash Advisory to anyone that wants to buy or sell a car wash. The CWA deal team made the process extremely easy and answered every question I had regarding the process."

About Auto Spa of Wyomissing

Auto Spa of Wyomissing is an award winning family owned full-service car wash in Berks county Pennsylvania. Father Irv, along with his wife, Louise and two sons, Brad and Brennan, took control of the Auto Spa operation in August 1991, concentrating their efforts on making the Auto Spa a premier carwash and detail center on the east coast. As a family owned business, much of their success can be attributed to their fast, friendly, hands on service. Customers describe this wash as "the best quick clean in town", and a "great place…with hands down great service".

About Car Wash Advisory

CWA Capital Partners, a fully and wholly owned subsidiary of Car Wash Advisory, LLC, is a leading nationwide investment banking and brokerage firm based in Florida specializing in, and focused solely on, the car wash industry. Founded by CEO Harry Caruso, Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sellside M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com .

